9 bay leaf benefits to prove why it’s more than just an aromatic herb!

Bay leaf is widely used for its flavouring properties, but this mighty herb also has a host of health benefits you must know!

Bay leaf is a highly aromatic herb that is often used to add a distinct flavour to food. Commonly used in curries, soups and rice, this humble leaf is also known for its age-old medicinal properties and various health benefits. From anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties to respiratory and digestive benefits, it offers a mix of perks to manage certain health conditions. But make sure you consume it in moderation to avoid any likely side effects.

What is bay leaf?

Bay leaf stems from the bay laurel tree, a plant considered native to the Mediterranean region. It is a staple in many cuisines worldwide, especially in Mediterranean, Indian, and Caribbean cooking. This leaf is marked for its distinctive fragrance and slightly bitter taste. They are typically added to dishes for flavour, and not meant to be eaten whole.

Bay leaves can be used dried or fresh, though the dried version is more common due to its stronger aroma. Beyond their culinary use, they have been valued for their medicinal properties for centuries, and are often used in teas, oils, and natural remedies.

Health benefits of bay leaf

1, Good for diabetes

Finding it hard to deal with diabetes? Well, if you’re at risk of developing diabetes or have already developed the condition, consuming bay leaf may be good for you. It can lower your sugar levels and prove effective in dealing with type 2 diabetes. As per a 2008 study cited in the Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition, bay leaf consumption – 1 to 3 gram a day for 30 days, decreases risk factors for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

2. Improves digestion

Bay leaf may have an impact on the gastrointestinal system by preventing gastric damage and promoting urination. This helps to release toxins in the body and aids in the health of the kidneys. Furthermore, the organic compounds found in bay leaves are very effective in helping with an upset stomach, soothing irritable bowel syndrome or even making it easy to digest food. A 2024 study in Food Science & Nutrition journal notes that consuming bay leaves brought significant colon health benefits other than stimulating appetite for a better taste.

3. May treat respiratory conditions

Inhaling steam with bay leaves or using bay leaf oil in a diffuser can relieve respiratory issues like colds, congestion, and asthma, thanks to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Bay leaf is also a source of essential oil. The essential oil extracted from this leaf can be used to alleviate various respiratory conditions. The expectorant effect of these leaves can reduce phlegm and mucus in the respiratory tract, clearing it out for better breathing.

4. Fights against fungal infections

Bay leaf is considered a natural remedy for antifungal properties due to the presence of compounds such as eugenol and cineole, which have antimicrobial activity. These compounds help inhibit the growth of common fungi strains. These superpowers help bay leaf to prevent as well as reduce the risk of infection. According to Drug and Pharmaceutical Science Archives journal, the methanolic extracts of bay leaf have a more significant impact on preventing the growth of different strains of bacteria and fungi. Its essential oil also showcased effective antibacterial activity against certain strains.

You can make the most of the antifungal benefits of these leaves by consuming bay leaf tea, applying diluted bay leaf essential oil to the affected areas, or using bay leaf-infused water as a topical treatment.

5. May help reduce stress and anxiety

Always stressed? If yes, you should know that the presence of linalool in bay leaves can lower the level of stress and anxiety in the body. Also, it has natural soothing qualities which can help you calm down and can reduce the chances of depression too. Bay leaf burning is, in fact, an ancient practise thought to help reduce stress levels. Alternatively, drinking bay leaf water may also help you stay calmer.

Take a Poll What is your favourite drink to boost immunity? Green tea

Fruit juice

Herbal tea

Lemon water Take a Poll What is your favourite post-workout snack? Protein shake

Oatmeal

Yoghurt

Nothing Previous Next

6. May control inflammation

These leaves are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. The presence of compounds such as eugenol and caffeic acid obstruct the production of certain cytokines, which are responsible for triggering inflammation in the body. Regular consumption of bay leaf can help reduce inflammation, making it especially beneficial for individuals suffering from conditions like arthritis, gout, and other inflammatory diseases. Additionally, bay leaf’s anti-inflammatory effects can also aid in reducing pain and swelling, particularly in the joints and muscles.

7. May protect heart health

According to studies, bay leaf for heart health may be good. This is due to the presence of rutin and caffeic acid, which can help to optimise cardiac muscle activity and reduce LDL or bad cholesterol from the system, respectively. Bay leaves are also found to improve the lipid profile of patients with type 2 diabetes.

8. May resolve hair growth issues

Troubled by hair loss problems? Bay leaves can be a home remedy for hair growth-related troubles as they are loaded with antioxidants. There are various ways to use bay leaf for hair growth. From using its infused water as a conditioner to making an oil out of the powdered oil of its leaves, bay leaf can help you improve your hair health in multiple ways. Bay leaf oil is also known for its pH balancing qualities, and may support improved hair growth.

9. May have anti-cancer properties

Among its multiple health benefits, studies also focus on how bay leaf can prevent the growth of cancer cells. A 2023 study conducted on mice, and cited in Chemical and Biological Technologies in Agriculture journal, mentions that bay leaf aromatic oil proved to have an inhibitory impact on the formation capacity of liver cancer.

More studies on humans to study the benefits of bay leaf for cancer prevention need to be conducted to fully understand the impact of this herb. Having said that, the combination of antioxidants and organic compounds, including phytonutrients, catechins, linalool, and parthenolide, are considered helpful to safeguard the human body from the effects of cancer-causing free radicals.

How to add bay leaf to diet?

Bay leaves are a flavorful and nutritious addition to various dishes. Here are some ways to incorporate bay leaves into your diet:

1.⁠ Add them to soups and stews: Add 2-3 bay leaves during simmering for added depth.

2.⁠ ⁠Braised meats: Use bay leaves while cooking pot meals with meats.

3.⁠ ⁠Rice and grains: Add bay leaves to pulao , biryani and even fried rice for aroma

4.⁠ ⁠Vegetable dishes: Steam or roast vegetables with bay leaves for enhanced flavour.

5. Make bay leaf tea: To make this bay leaf tea, Steep 2-3 leaves in boiling water for 5-7 minutes.

6.⁠ ⁠Digestive tea: Combine bay leaves with peppermint, ginger, and chamomile.

7. Use it for spice blends: For a⁠ ⁠Mediterranean seasoning, mix bay leaves with oregano, thyme, and rosemary. For⁠ ⁠Indian curries, combine bay leaf with turmeric, cumin, and coriander.

Precautions

As with any herb or spice, don’t go overboard with the use of bay leaf in any form. Exercise moderation in the quantity you add to your food or the amount of infused water you consume.

You should also avoid eating whole bay leaves, as they can be bitter and potentially cause digestive issues.