7 side effects of flax seeds you need to be aware of

The side effects of flax seeds side effects include loose motions as well as other allergic reactions. Read on to know more.

While the benefits of flaxseeds have often been discussed in detail, there are some side effects of flax seed that cannot be ignored. Flaxseed is a plant-based food that has its origin in southern Europe and Asia. These golden-yellow to reddish-brown seeds have also been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries. The seeds are considered healthy, as they provide good fats, vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, and fibre. Furthermore, flaxseeds are rich in lignans, and have both estrogen and antioxidant properties. Common side effects of flaxseeds include constipation, allergic reactions, bleeding disorders, and much more. Read on to know how over consumption of these seeds can impact your health.

What are flaxseeds?

Flaxseeds are small seeds that are good for health. They are a rich source of nutrition as they contain omega 3 fatty acids, as well as fibre. They are good for digestion as well as weight loss. Check out ways to include flaxseeds for weight loss in your diet.

Side effects of flaxseeds

Here are some flaxseeds side effects that one must be careful about:

1. May cause allergic reactions

One of the biggest side effects of flaxseed is that there is a high chance you may have an allergy to flaxseeds and flaxseeds oil. You should stop consuming these seeds, if you notice any itching, swelling, redness, or hives. Vomiting and nausea could also be an indicator of an allergy. Those who consume flaxseeds frequently are more likely to develop allergic reactions. While this allergy is rare, a study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, recounts an incident where an 11-month-old infant developed severe anaphylaxis after ingesting flaxseed.

2. Might worsen inflammation in the body

One of the benefits and side effects of flaxseeds is that they contain inflammation-reducing omega-3 fatty acids. So while that can help you, it can also create an issue. According to a study published by the Advances in Nutrition, flaxseeds can prove to be problematic. Yes, if consumed in large amounts, it could exacerbate inflammation in the body.

3. Beware, if you’re trying to conceive

Flaxseeds often act like estrogen, and that means it could hamper the hormonal balance in your body. In certain cases, it could also lead to changes in the menstrual cycle. There are some women, who also experience other hormonal issues like PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), uterine fibroids, uterine cancer, and ovarian diseases.

4. Unsafe during pregnancy and lactation

Due to their striking similarity with estrogen, flaxseeds may be harmful for pregnant women. Therefore, it is advised to consume flaxseeds, only if your doctor deems it fit. The National Centre for Complementary and Integrative Health states that it has a mild hormonal effect. However, more research is needed.

5. May induce loose stools

Loose motion is another flax seeds side effect that you should be careful about, states the National Centre for Complementary and Integrative Health. Flaxseeds are rich in dietary fibre, but a sudden increase in consumption can increase the number of bowel movements. You may also experience stomach ache, diarrhea, constipation, and bloating.

6. It may lead to Intestinal blockage

Flaxseeds should ideally be had with water or any other fluid, but if you consume it without enough liquid, you could end up with intestinal blockage and obstructions. It is particularly dangerous for patients with scleroderma, because flaxseeds can cause severe constipation and blockage. So, don’t consume it unless your doctor gives you a go-ahead!

7. Reactive with other medication

Because flax seeds are high in fibre, they contribute to intestinal blockage and constipation. In this condition, the absorption of certain medications and supplements gets inhibited. It is best to avoid it, especially when you’re on oral medication to reduce blood sugar levels.

FAQs

Who should not eat flax seeds?

People with a bowel obstruction, an inflamed bowel as well as esophagus should stay away from flax seeds.

How much flaxseed can be had every day?

While there is no fixed dosage of flaxseed that can be had everyday, about 1-2 tablespoons are safe to eat per day.