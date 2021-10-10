Is almond milk healthy? Drinking too much can cause these side effects

While almond milk might be healthy, avoid overindulging as there are several side effects of almond milk that can be dangerous for you.

When you think of substituting milk in your diet, almond milk is one of the common plant-based drinks that comes to mind. While almonds are known to be very healthy, and an excellent source of fibre, protein, vitamin E, magnesium, manganese, copper, phosphorus, almond milk might not be all that good for you. While the benefits of almond milk are plenty such as weight loss and good bone health to improving your mood and lowering the risks of heart diseases, there are many side effects of almond milk as well. From digestion problems to allergies and high sugar, almond milk might not be healthy, if has in excess. If you are wondering is almond milk good for you at all, read on to know the side effects of almond milk.

What is almond milk?

Almond milk is a plant-based, dairy-free milk alternative. It is made from almonds and water. It has a creamy texture and a mild, nutty flavor, making it a popular choice for those who are lactose intolerant, vegan, or looking for a low-calorie milk substitute. While this milk is very healthy, there are several side effects of almond milk as well that one must be aware of.

Side effects of almond milk

Overconsumption can lead to several side effects of almond milk. Here is what it can do to your body.

1. Stomach troubles

Stomach troubles are one of the first side effects of almond milk. Excessive almonds can cause digestive issues such as nausea, stomach discomfort, dysentery, and bowel problems if you consume an excessive amount of essential nutrients and minerals. In fact, it can interfere with your medications and can result in severe gastrointestinal reactions in some people.

2. Nut allergies

Is almond milk bad for you if you have a nut allergy? Absolutely! There are several side effects of almond milk and it is naturally not advisable for people with allergies to nuts. Plus, those who have lactose allergies should also avoid consuming almond milk.

3. High sugar level

While it can be a low-calorie alternate, one of the biggest side effect of almond milk when it comes to store-bought options are the sugar content. Commercially produced almond milk contains more sugar than cow’s milk, which is the most obvious disadvantage.

4. Effect on thyroid

One of the biggest side effects of almond milk is that it can cause thyroid related problems. Almond milk is considered to be a goitrogenic food. That means it contains chemicals that can harm the thyroid when consumed in large amounts. For people whose thyroid function is low, you must refrain from consuming almond milk or consume it in moderation.

5. Issues with infants

There are several side effects of almond milk when it comes to babies. Almond milk is not the best kind of milk for infants. It does not contain the right levels of nutrition for an infant and hence should not be substituted for breast milk or formula.

So, while overall the drink might be healthy but it’s good to be wary of these certain side effects of almond milk.

Related FAQs Is almond milk healthy? Yes, almond milk has several health benefits. It is low in calories, naturally free of cholesterol and saturated fats, and rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant that benefits skin and overall health. Fortified versions may also contain calcium and vitamin D for bone health. Can you make almond milk at home? Yes, absolutely. Almond milk can be prepared by blending soaked almonds with water and straining the mixture to remove the pulp.