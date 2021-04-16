5 Navratri drinks to keep fresh and active all day long

Fasting for Navratri can often leave you dehydrated and exhausted. Here are five Navratri drinks to keep the energy levels high.

The nine days of Navratri is a joyous occasion with many people fasting during this time. While the Navratri fast allows you to eat certain types of fruits and vegetables, it can get exhausting to carry on for so many days at a stretch. Here are some refreshing Navratri drinks to keep that energy level high. Not only do these help you to energise yourself, these are also a great way to detox the body, flush out unwanted calories and improve digestion. There are many benefits associated with fasting that can help you keep your body healthy and active.

Why is hydration essential during Navratri fast?

During the Navratri fast, it is very important to keep yourselves well hydrated. This would help in digestion and make it easier for your body to utlise the nutrients present in the food that you eat. Therefore, make sure to drink lot of water and other drinks to maintain your hydration levels. Avoiding carbonated or caffeinated drinks can also keep dehydration at bay.

Navratri drinks that can help you

Here are some Navratri drinks to keep your energy levels high during the fast.

1. Lassi

Lassi is made by adding water/milk, salt and spices to curd. It can be sweet or salty, and cools down our internal body system, thereby helping with digestion. You can add mint to your lassi, because it adds a refreshing flavour. This beverage is also rich in calcium; it prevents bloating, enhances immunity and improves your bone health.

2. Almond (Badam) sharbat

Soak almonds overnight. Make a smooth paste by blending these almonds, kewra, cardamom and milk. Also, make sure to add sugar to it. Badam sharbat is one of the most healthy drinks to have during the Navratri season. It gives you instant energy, and leaves you feeling refreshed for the rest of the day. This sharbat is a good source of calcium and phosphorus. Moreover, it helps to improve brain power, and is good for healthy and glowing skin. It also prevents birth defects.

3. Coconut water

Coconut water is an excellent source of nutrients like thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, pyridoxine and folates. It has antibacterial and antiviral properties that help in making your immunity system strong and healthy. Apart from this, coconut water keeps you hydrated for long.

4. Fruit smoothie

Eating fruits is a healthy option during the Navratri season. You can make a smoothie, using a variety of fruits like banana or strawberries, kiwi or mangoes, whatever you like. Fruits contain several essential nutrients and fibre, which keeps you energised and full for a long time.

5. Mint shikanji

It’s the perfect drink to keep you energized, while you’re on a fast. What’s more, it also helps to beat the scorching heat. Mint shikanji, with the tanginess of lemon and the freshness of mint, offers various health benefits. It is good for digestion and the health of your skin. It also improves respiratory and oral problems like tooth decay and plaque.

How to make your Navratri drinks healthy?

Navratri drinks can be refreshing and energising, but concentrating on making these in a healthy way can help you avoid weight gain. Make sure to substitute sugar with other natural options such as fruits and dates, raisins, or even honey. This will help you detox your system. Also, Navratri drinks contain calories, therefore it is important to control your portions.

FAQs

What is the best drink while fasting?

Water, be it plain water, or coconut water, lemonade is the best way to stay hydrated while fasting. However, make sure to not add excessive sugar in order to control calories.

How much water should you drink during the Navratri fast?

Make sure to drink at least two litres of water every day. You can also drink coconut water, lemonade, green tea as well as buttermilk to keep yourself hydrated.