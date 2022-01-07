Drinking water after eating fruits? 5 ways it can harm you

Water is the best way to stay hydrated. But drinking water after eating fruits can do more harm than good. Here's how this habit can negatively impact your body.

Drinking enough water is encouraged for better health. It keeps our organs hydrated and helps in balancing our body heat. It can also improve digestion, support skin and hair health, and help in managing weight. Moreover, water is the only source that helps to flush out the body waste. So, you may have many questions around water. You may wonder how much to drink, when to have water, and is it wrong to drink water between meals? You may also wonder if drinking plain water is the only way to stay hydrated. After all, fruits also have a good amount of water. So, is drinking water after eating fruits necessary or even healthy? Let’s find out.

Is drinking water after eating fruits safe?

You must be aware that drinking water immediately after a meal is not recommended. That’s because it can slow down digestion and cause other health issues. In the case of fruits, drinking water after eating fruits is not considered safe because they are juicy and already a high source of water content. Therefore, they shouldn’t be consumed with water.

Here’s why drinking water after eating fruits is bad

Shweta Mahadik, a clinical nutritionist, lists five reasons to say no to drinking water after eating fruits:

1. It can cause stomach cramps

Be it kiwi, jackfruit, passion fruit or guava, fruits contain a lot of sugar and yeast, and drinking water after eating fruits dilutes your stomach acids. This creates an environment in which yeast can thrive, resulting in the production of carbon dioxide and alcohol, which causes gas to build up in the stomach. Gas can contribute to bloating and abdominal cramps, according to American College of Gastroenterology.

2. It can affect the body’s pH level

Fruits, especially watermelon, are full of water. Hundred grams of watermelon have 91.4 grams of water, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Drinking water after eating fruits, particularly those with a high water content such as watermelon, muskmelon, cucumber, orange, and strawberry upsets the digestive system’s pH level (the levels of acidity or alkalinity). This is due to the fact that fruits with a high water content can upset the pH levels by making your stomach less acidic.

3. It can slow down digestion

Water should be avoided after eating fruits because this combination can interfere with the absorption and digestion process in the stomach, resulting in acidity. This is why some people feel queasy after eating fruits. It is suggested that you drink water for at least an hour after eating fruits.

4. It helps in dilution of the gastric juices

You should drink water one hour after eating fruits. This is due to the fact that drinking water immediately after eating dilutes the gastric juice and digestive enzymes required for digestion. Dilution of gastric juice reduces the secretion of digestive enzymes, which can cause heartburn and acidity.

5. It increases blood sugar levels

Drinking water after eating fruit slows digestion, leaving a lot of undigested food in the system. This is converted to fat and causes an increase in insulin, which can raise blood sugar levels, and lead to diabetes. The chronic health condition can cause blindness, kidney failure and heart attacks, according to World Health Organization.

So, avoid drinking water, especially after consuming citrus fruits and fruits with high water content. Give yourself at least half an hour to an hour to digest them and avoid any side effects.