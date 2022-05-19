Have you tried drinking bedtime tea for weight loss?

Drinking tea for weight loss can bring about quick results, especially if it is enjoyed at bed time. Here are some of the best bedtime teas to shed kilos.

Not only can your cup of morning tea do wonders for your health, but even tea at bed time is healthy, and can help you shed kilos too. Drinking tea for weight loss, especially right before you sleep, can help you reach your fitness goals faster. If you are looking for bedtime drink to lose fat in a week, then there are plenty of teas that can accelerate your weight loss efforts. Besides weight loss, a hot cup of tea can help calm your mind and get your ready for sleep. However, just drinking tea for weight loss will not be enough, you would need to complement this with a weight loss diet and exercise regime as well.

Drinking tea for weight loss: How does it help?

Herbal tea can help you relax, and this, in turn, can boost your metabolism. Tea contains a flavonoid called Catechins, and these help in breaking down fats quickly. Also, caffeine in tea helps to increase your energy, and burn more calories. Dietician Hari Lakshmi explains. “The prospect of losing weight can be overwhelming for many. The key is to start with small steps that can improve your lifestyle. Getting proper sleep and reducing your stress levels are crucial to improve the metabolism rate that will help you shed those extra kilos. An easy way to do this is by drinking a cup of pre-bed tea.” She adds that an herbal bedtime tea can calm your mind, satisfy your sweet cravings and prepare your body for a good night’s rest.”

5 bedtime teas for weight loss

If you are on the lookout for a tea for weight loss that can be enjoyed at bed time, here are some great options.

1. Cinnamon tea

Ladies, say hello to cinnamon tea if you want to boost your weight loss journey. This is a great tea for weight loss. Being a powerhouse of energy and known to satiate your appetite, cinnamon is a spice that also boosts metabolism as your body uses more energy to process it. Apart from providing plenty of weight loss benefits, cinnamon acts as a natural anti-inflammatory agent that will help you de-bloat and reduce your overall stress. A study, published in Clinical Nutrition ESPEN, states that cinnamon can help with fat loss as well as a reduced waistline. Make sure to include this nighttime detox tea for weight loss.

2. Chamomile tea

Another nighttime tea for weight loss is chamomile tea. From reducing bloating, and inducing sleep to weight loss, chamomile tea is one beverage with multiple benefits. Lakshmi says, “Chamomile tea helps in relieving digestive disorder issues like belly cramps, irritable bowel syndrome, indigestion, and gas. It has healing ingredients like apigenin and bisabolol that have been used to treat insomnia since times immemorial. Chamomile tea is a healthy way of inducing feelings of sleepiness and getting a good night’s sleep.” A study, published in Excli Journal, states that chamomile tea could help with obesity.

In hot water, add chamomile flowers and let them sit for 5 minutes. Strain the tea and drink it hot!

3. Peppermint tea

Loaded with antioxidants and nutrients, peppermint tea is one of the best bedtime tea for weight loss. It has a host of benefits for women’s bodies including weight loss. This refreshing tea is not just low in calories but also curbs your hunger and boosts digestion. Peppermint helps increase the temperature of the body which further improves our metabolism. It also reduces tension headaches, and clogged sinuses and helps you sleep better. You will be glad to know that this tea is also known for its soothing properties and can help you cut down your calorie intake during the day and hence result in weight loss. A study, published in Neurogastroenterology and Motility, states that peppermint tea helps in reducing appetite.

4. Green tea

A very popular option for weight loss, green tea is packed with antioxidants called catechins which aid in weight loss and fat loss by boosting metabolism and increasing fat-burning rate. A study published in Cochrane Library, states that people who drink green tea lost 3.3 kgs more in weight than the placebo group. Make sure you choose the low caffeine version if you plan to take it before bed. By the way, green has less caffeine content than black tea. Therefore, make sure to include this tummy-fat reducing tea in your routine.

5. Lavender tea

Lavender is an extremely helpful ingredient for hair growth. But guess what? Another great benefit of lavender tea is to help with weight loss. Lavender tea is one of the best tea to drink before bed for weight loss. Lakshmi says, “Lavender tea can be enjoyed as a soothing bedtime tea. It promotes relaxation and enhances the quality of sleep you get. And getting adequate, quality sleep is an important part of a healthy weight loss plan.” Moreover, It is also known to help with stress and anxiety which could be contributing factors to insomnia.

Drinking tea for weight loss: Potential side effects and precautions

While drinking herbal tea for weight loss, especially at bed time might be a good idea, it is important to do so in moderation. Excessive tea can make you dehydrated as it can increase your urine output. Besides this, high caffeine can lead to digestive problems such as constipation or diarrhea. Teas can also cause insomnia and increase heart rate and blood pressure if had excessively.

Make sure to hydrate yourself well during the day. Also, consult your doctor if you have any underlying medical conditions. Besides this, make sure to have tea in moderation.

Tea for weight loss: Brewing tips

Here is how to drink tea to lose weight.

Take fresh water at room temperature. Some delicate herbs might be damaged in boiling water.

The steeping time should be a good three to five minutes.

Make sure you take enough water or enough tea. One tea bag, or one spoon of tea leaves should be mixed with one cup of water.

Takeaway

It is also important to remember that just drinking tea will not help you reduce weight. You should make sure to have a nutritious diet and a healthy exercise routine.

