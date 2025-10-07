4 weight-loss friendly cooking oils – and 3 you can skip

When you are trying to lose weight, the cooking oil you choose can make a real difference. Here are 4 healthy oils that can support your journey and 3 you are better off avoiding.

When it comes to weight loss, the oils you use to cook food, can truly make a difference. They are calorie-dense, with each tablespoon packing maximum calories. But not all oils are enemies of your waistline and should be avoided completely. Some oils, when consumed in moderation, can actually support your weight-loss journey. These oils do not magically burn fat, but they can help you feel fuller, reduce inflammation, and keep your heart healthy, all of which make it easier to stick to your goals. So, read on to find out which cooking oils for weight loss belong in your kitchen and which should be removed!

Cooking oils for weight loss

Here are 4 cooking oils that you may add to your weight loss routine:

1. Olive oil

Olive oil is one of the healthiest oils you can use for cooking. It is packed with vitamin E and monounsaturated fats, mainly oleic acid, known for its anti-inflammatory and heart-friendly benefits. A study in The British Journal of Nutrition found that overweight men who replaced saturated fats with monounsaturated fats experienced modest yet significant weight loss, even without cutting calories. The results are because unsaturated fats promote satiety and better fat metabolism. Just a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil on your salad or cooked veggies can boost flavour and help you feel full longer.

2. Sesame oil

Sesame oil contains powerful antioxidants, sesamol and sesaminol, that fight oxidative stress and inflammation. According to a study in the Journal of Functional Foods, participants who consumed sesame oil saw a significant decrease in body weight, Body Mass Index, and body fat percentage. “Its nutty flavour makes it perfect for stir-fries and marinades. But remember, moderation is key, like all oils, it is calorie-rich, so keep your serving to one tablespoon a day,” stresses Nutritionist Karishmma Chawla.

3. Avocado oil

“Avocado oil is a nutrient powerhouse and one of the best oils for high-heat cooking due to its high smoke point (around 520°F/271°C). It is rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats that promote satiety and may even boost metabolism,” says Chawla. Studies suggest that healthy fats like those in avocado oil can enhance the body’s ability to burn calories efficiently. Plus, it helps absorb fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K) and supports skin and heart health. When you feel fuller for longer, you are naturally less likely to overeat, a subtle but very helpful factor in weight management.

4. Safflower oil

Safflower oil is light, neutral, and packed with unsaturated fats. It helps your body absorb vitamins and regulate blood sugar, both crucial for weight balance. Though calorie-dense, its composition can aid satiety and prevent overeating. One tablespoon (120 calories) is enough to enhance flavour and fullness. It is especially beneficial for those managing cholesterol or inflammation. Swap it into your salad dressings or light saute dishes for a metabolism-friendly twist.

3 cooking oils to avoid for weight loss

Make sure these 3 cooking oils are not a part of your daily diet routine to reach your weight loss goals:

1. Fish oil

While fish oil is excellent for heart and brain health, it is not ideal for cooking or weight loss. It is highly sensitive to heat and oxidizes easily, losing its benefits and creating harmful compounds. It is better taken as a supplement, not used in your pan.

2. Palm oil

Palm oil is high in saturated fats, which can raise LDL (bad) cholesterol and contribute to weight gain when overused. Chawla explains that studies have linked high intake of palm oil to increased belly fat and heart disease risk. If you are watching your weight, it is best to skip this one.

3. Walnut oil

Walnut oil is healthy in its raw form, rich in omega-3s, but it is not suited for cooking due to its low smoke point. When heated, it oxidizes quickly, which can lead to inflammation, a known factor that can slow down weight loss. Use it sparingly for salad dressings instead.