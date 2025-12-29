10 foods and drinks to avoid during winter to reduce the risk of cold and cough

Cold and cough are common in winter, but some dietary changes can reduce the risk. Avoiding some common foods and drinks during winter can help to protect your throat, immune system, and digestion.

Winter brings cosy blankets, warm drinks and festive meals, but it also brings a spike in colds, coughs and throat infections. While most people blame the weather, what you eat during winter can quietly affect your immune system, digestion, and respiratory health. Certain foods can increase mucus production, irritate the throat or weaken digestion, making the body more vulnerable to infections. That does not mean you need to follow a strict diet, but being mindful of what to limit can help. By avoiding certain foods and drinks during the colder months, you can reduce inflammation, support immunity, and lower the risk of frequent colds and coughs.

Foods and drinks to avoid during winter

Reduce the intake of these 10 foods and drinks during this season:

Excess caffeine

Tea and coffee may feel comforting in winter, but too much caffeine can dehydrate the body. Dr Manjusha Agarwal, an Internal Medicine Physician, explains, “Dehydration dries out the throat and nasal passages, making it easier for viruses to settle in. Excess caffeine can also disturb sleep, which weakens immunity over time.”

2. Alcohol

Alcohol reduces the body’s ability to fight infections and dries out the throat. It can also increase inflammation in the respiratory tract, worsening cough and congestion. During winter, limiting alcohol helps the immune system stay strong.

3. Fried foods

Deep-fried snacks are heavy, oily and difficult to digest. Poor digestion can weaken immunity, while excess oil may increase mucus production, aggravating cough and chest congestion.

4. Banana

“While bananas are healthy, they can increase mucus production in some people, especially during cold weather,” says Dr Agarwal. This may worsen a runny nose, throat irritation or cough if you are already prone to respiratory issues.

5. Melons (watermelon and cantaloupe)

Melons have a cooling effect on the body and high water content. In winter, they may slow digestion and increase phlegm production, worsening cold symptoms.

6. Coconut water

Coconut water is hydrating and cooling. Drinking it frequently in winter may disrupt digestion and increase susceptibility to colds and coughs, especially in people with weaker immune systems.

7. Citrus fruits (in excess)

Citrus fruits like oranges and sweet lime are rich in vitamin C, but eating them in excess during winter can irritate the throat and trigger a cough in sensitive individuals. Moderation is key.

8. Overly salty and sweet foods

Excess sugar weakens immune responses, while too much salt can dry out the throat and nasal passages. Packaged snacks, sweets, and desserts should be limited to reduce the risk of frequent infections.

9. Cold drinks

Cold beverages can shock the throat lining, trigger cough and increase mucus production. In winter, replacing cold drinks with warm water, herbal teas, or soups is a better choice.

10. Excess dairy products

Milk, cheese and cream can thicken mucus in some people, worsening congestion and cough. “If you notice increased phlegm after dairy, it is best to limit intake during winter,” suggests Dr Agarwal.

Reducing these foods and drinks can help keep your throat clear, digestion strong, and immunity balanced!