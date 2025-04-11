US woman has periods for about 1000 days: Know what led to continuous menstrual bleeding

An American woman reportedly got her period for around 1000 days. Know all about bicornuate uterus, which is the reason behind her long period.

A US woman reportedly experienced continuous menstrual bleeding for about 1000 days, shocking many people. She is said to have checked with multiple doctors, but her period could not be stopped. Along with the non-stop menstrual bleeding, her muscles and bones also hurt. She also had constant headaches and nausea. The woman, whose story has gone viral, was finally diagnosed with a rare condition known as bicornuate uterus. It is basically a uterine malformation that can lead to continuous menstrual bleeding or irregular periods.

American woman’s health ordeal

The woman, who goes by the name Poppy on TikTok, reportedly shared that she got her period for around 1000 days. When it comes to a menstrual cycle’s length, it varies from woman to woman. However, the average is to have periods after every 28 days, according to the UK’s National Health Service. The bleeding usually lasts for about three to seven days every month.

So, when she experienced an unusually prolonged menstrual cycle, she checked with multiple doctors who couldn’t figure out the cause. She said that her cramps were “awful,” and that her muscles and bones hurt. As she experienced continuous menstrual bleeding, she also had headaches and nausea. While undergoing several tests, cysts were found on her ovaries, but the cause remained a mystery until recently.

On day 950 of her continuous menstrual bleeding, she discovered a possible cause. Poppy revealed that she has a bicornuate uterus, which is extremely rare. The incidence of bicornuate uterus, which can make women experience continuous menstrual bleeding, is around 0.1 to 0.6 percent, according to research published in Cureus.

What is a bicornuate uterus?

It is a rare, congenital condition where the uterus is heart-shaped instead of pear-shaped. “Normally, the uterus is shaped like a pear like one smooth space for the baby to grow. But in a bicornuate uterus, it’s shaped like a heart with a deep dip right in the middle, making two separate cavities or ‘two-horned’ uterus,” explains obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Neha Khandelwal. So, instead of one big room for the baby, a bicornuate uterus has two smaller rooms.

“It’s a developmental issue that occurs in the first few weeks of pregnancy that is when the baby is forming,” says the expert. During the normal development of a baby, two small tubes called the Müllerian ducts are supposed to fuse together so that one uterus can get formed. In a bicornuate uterus, these ducts fail to completely fuse. This leaves the uterus partially divided into two cavities, creating a heart-shaped or “two-horned” uterus. It’s a structural condition you are born with, and not something you can prevent by making lifestyle changes.

What are the symptoms of bicornuate uterus?

The symptoms can vary a lot, as some women may show no signs at all. Other women, like Poppy who experienced continuous menstrual bleeding, may experience severe complications.

Here are some of the symptoms:

Heavy menstrual bleeding

Spotting between periods

Periods that last unusually long

In rare cases, continuous menstrual bleeding for weeks or even years, especially if one “horn” of the uterus is blocked and blood gets trapped

Pregnancy complications like preterm labour and restricted fetal growth

Pelvic pain or cramps

Pain during menstruation

How to diagnose a bicornuate uterus?

Women with this condition don’t always experience continuous menstrual bleeding. The symptoms of a bicornuate uterus are not always obvious or unique, so doctors usually ask people to take tests to find it:

1. Ultrasound (2D or 3D)

A transvaginal ultrasound gives a closer view of the uterus.

A 3D ultrasound is more accurate and can clearly show the heart-shaped uterus with two cavities or horns.

2. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

MRI gives a very detailed image of the uterus.

It is used when the ultrasound is not clear or the doctor needs more information.

3. Hysteroscopy or laparoscopy

In rare cases, these minor surgical procedures where a camera is used to see the uterus may be recommended.

How to treat a bicornuate uterus?

Treating a bicornuate uterus depends on how severe the condition is and whether it is causing symptoms or complications, especially with periods. “If the condition is mild and not causing symptoms or fertility issues, no treatment is needed,” says the expert.

Otherwise, there is surgery for women with a bicornuate uterus. During research, published in the Journal Of Human Reproductive Sciences, Strassmann metroplasty was found to be a safe and effective approach in women with a bicornuate uterus, especially those suffering with recurrent miscarriages.

“It is a surgical procedure to correct the shape of the uterus. It’s typically considered when a woman has recurrent miscarriages, repeated pregnancy complications and severe menstrual issues,” says Dr Khandelwal. This surgery joins the two horns to create a single uterine cavity.

Even without the surgery, many pregnancies can succeed with close monitoring by a gynaecologist, frequent ultrasounds and C-section delivery, if needed due to fetal position or complications.

Having a bicornuate uterus, which can lead to continuous menstrual bleeding, is very rare. While some women may show no symptoms, others like Poppy may experience a prolonged menstrual cycle or have recurrent miscarriages.

Related FAQs Is bicornuate uterus serious? A bicornuate uterus can be serious, but not always. It depends on how severely the uterus is divided and whether it causes symptoms or pregnancy complications. Can you carry a baby with a bicornuate uterus? Yes, you absolutely can carry a baby with a bicornuate uterus. But it may come with some extra challenges and closer monitoring. If the bicornuate uterus is mild (i.e., only partially divided), pregnancy may progress normally.