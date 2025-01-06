HMPV hits India: Two cases of respiratory virus detected in Karnataka

Two cases of human metapneumovirus (hMPV) have been confirmed in Karnataka, India, raising concerns about the spread of the respiratory virus. Here is how you can help prevent its transmission.

The news of a Covid-like infection called hMPV is spreading in China. Now, two new cases have recently been confirmed in India. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed on Monday that two cases of human metapneumovirus (hMPV) have been detected in Bengaluru, Karnataka, in India. There is also speculation about a third case of hMPV in a 2-month-old infant in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. These cases were detected during routine surveillance of respiratory viruses across the country, suggesting there may be more undetected cases. First identified in China, the virus is causing concern due to its rapid spread and fears of a potential pandemic. Despite these two cases, the Ministry of Health reported no significant increase in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in India.

Two cases of hMPV reported in India

The affected individuals are a 3-month-old female infant and an 8-month-old male infant, both from Bengaluru. Both cases have a history of bronchopneumonia, an infection that causes inflammation in the bronchial tubes and lung tissues. This condition can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi. Although this virus is spreading widely in China, it is crucial to note that neither of the Indian cases has a history of international travel, indicating the infections are local. Although there has been an increase in respiratory infections worldwide, including hMPV, the World Health Organization has not classified the situation as a global health emergency.

Where was hMPV detected first?

Human Metapneumovirus (hMPV) was first identified in 2001 by researchers in the Netherlands. It causes respiratory infections in people of all ages, with young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems being more vulnerable to complications. Currently, hMPV is rapidly spreading in China, particularly among children, causing a surge in respiratory infections. This outbreak comes five years after the world was first alerted to the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China, which later led to a global pandemic and resulted in seven million deaths worldwide.

What is hMPV?

Human metapneumovirus, also known as hMPV, is a type of common respiratory virus that causes both upper and lower respiratory infections, such as the common cold. It belongs to the pneumoviridae family, the same as the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is a seasonal, typically appearing during winter and early spring, much like RSV and the flu. It affects people of all ages, causing mild to severe respiratory symptoms, particularly in vulnerable groups like young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of hMPV

It typically causes mild cold-like symptoms, including sneezing, coughing, mild fever, a runny nose, or a sore throat, which usually resolve on their own within 2-5 days. In rare cases, more severe symptoms may occur, such as shortness of breath, asthma flare-ups, and conditions like bronchiolitis, bronchitis, or pneumonia, which may require medical treatment. Individuals with weakened immune systems or other risk factors are more likely to experience complications. While anyone can get hMPV, it is most common in young children under 5 and older adults. According to the American Lung Association, only 5-16 percent of young children develop severe respiratory issues like pneumonia.

Also read: Covid-like virus spreads in China: What is hMPV and what are its symptoms?

Is hMPV similar to the Covid-19 virus?

While hMPV and SARS-CoV-2 (the virus responsible for COVID-19) belong to different viral families, they share several key similarities.

Respiratory illness: Both viruses primarily target the respiratory system, causing mild to severe infections that can affect the lungs, airways, and throat.

Both viruses primarily target the respiratory system, causing mild to severe infections that can affect the lungs, airways, and throat. Symptoms: Common symptoms of hMPV include fever, cough, sore throat, wheezing, and shortness of breath. These symptoms are very similar to those seen in people infected with the Covid-19 virus.

Common symptoms of hMPV include fever, cough, sore throat, wheezing, and shortness of breath. These symptoms are very similar to those seen in people infected with the Covid-19 virus. Transmission: Both viruses spread through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing and can also be transmitted by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the face.

Both viruses spread through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing and can also be transmitted by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the face. Seasonal: Covid-19 has been shown to be temperature-sensitive and seasonal, circulating more in colder months. Similarly, hMPV also tends to circulate during specific annual seasons, typically in the winter and early spring.

Covid-19 has been shown to be temperature-sensitive and seasonal, circulating more in colder months. Similarly, hMPV also tends to circulate during specific annual seasons, typically in the winter and early spring. Vulnerable groups: Both viruses pose a higher risk to young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems, making them more susceptible to severe respiratory issues.

Both viruses pose a higher risk to young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems, making them more susceptible to severe respiratory issues. Prevention: Preventive measures such as hand hygiene, wearing a face mask, and social distancing help reduce transmission of both viruses.

However, a significant difference between the two is the availability of vaccines. While Covid-19 has effective vaccines, no vaccine is currently available for hMPV. Additionally, antiviral treatments for hMPV are limited, whereas several treatments exist for Covid-19.

How to prevent hMPV spread?

Currently, there is no vaccine for HMPV, and antiviral treatments are not recommended. Treatment focuses on managing the symptoms, such as reducing fever and addressing respiratory issues with rest, hydration, and over-the-counter medications. In severe cases, hospitalization or oxygen therapy may be necessary. Most individuals recover on their own within a few days. As per the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, to help prevent the spread of hMPV and other respiratory viruses, patients and individuals can follow these steps:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching the face, especially the eyes, nose, and mouth, with unwashed hands.

Wear a mask when around people, especially in crowded or enclosed spaces, to reduce the spread of respiratory droplets.

Keep a safe distance from people who are sick to reduce the risk of transmission.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid sharing cups, eating utensils, or personal items with others.

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as doorknobs and phones.

Stay home when feeling unwell to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Following these simple tips can significantly reduce the risk of spreading hMPV.