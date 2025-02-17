Can natural remedies cure cancer? Netflix show Apple Cider Vinegar reveals harsh realities

Apple Cider Vinegar, a TV series, talks about how Australian influencer Belle Gibson lied to people about having terminal cancer, and curing it with natural remedies. Know the truth about cancer treatment!

We have all come across many self-proclaimed wellness coaches on social media inundating our feeds with advice on how to take care of ourselves, day in and day out. But what if this advice can make you sick, sick enough to kill you? This is exactly what the Netflix show Apple Cider Vinegar is all about. The show outlines the journey of an Australian wellness blogger, Belle Gibson, who pretends to have brain cancer and coaches her followers on how to get rid of it through wellness remedies as well as clean eating.

Portrayed by Kaitlyn Dever, the series follows Gibson’s rise to unparalleled fame and unapologetically showcases the dangers of promoting unsafe alternative treatments over conventional medications. It also brings to light the sad realities of cancer patients desperately looking for an easier cure for their disease. The disclaimer -‘This is a true story based on a lie’ – runs through all episodes of the show highlighting the unimaginable power that influencers have over their followers and how people are even willing to follow their unprecedented advise even on life and death matters.

What is Apple Cider Vinegar all about?

Jumping between the lives and struggles of two wellness bloggers–Belle Gibson and Milla Blake–the series looks at the highly stressful and competitive path of social media, as well as the incomparable pain and desperation that a cancer diagnosis brings with it.

The six-part series is about Belle Gibson, an Australian scammer, who seems to have convinced her social media followers that she cured her terminal brain cancer by eating clean and healthy. Once the dominos start to fall, it all culminates to a point where her credibility as a cancer patient is questioned.

During her journey to the top, she also released an app and a book titled–The Whole Pantry–where she put out recipes that can magically cure you of the disease. In the show, Apple Cider Vinegar, we do see her briefly fidgeting with the ‘cancer angle’ once she realises the cat’s out of the bag, she isn’t able to do much at that point.

Apple Cider Vinegar also recounts the tale of Milla Blake, inspired by real-life wellness blogger Jessica Ainscough, who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer and lost her life to it. The advice of the doctors to amputate her arm forces Blake to move to alternate treatments. Soon she becomes famous by sharing her journey and promoting holistic therapies, including practices like coffee enemas. Also known as the “Wellness Warrior”, Ainscough penned a book titled–Make Peace with Your Plate–promoting natural healing methods. However, despite this, her cancer returns, leading to her death in 2015, when she was just 29. Her character in Apple Cider Vinegar also follows the same outcome.

Apple Cider Vinegar also introduces a fictional character of Lucy, as one of the people who are deeply inspired by Gibson’s journey. She stops her traditional cancer treatments hoping that Gibson’s recipes will cure her. It brings to light the impact influencers have on people and how their unsafe ways can deteriorate your health. It fiercely elaborates the unimaginable pain of a cancer patient, and the challenges of radiation and traditional cancer therapies.

Can natural remedies work in the treatment of cancer?

While Apple Cider Vinegar shows the power of natural remedies by helping Milla appear to be in remission once, it also highlights how these treatments alone cannot be cure to this deadly disease. “Natural remedies alone are not a substitute for conventional cancer treatments like surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation. While some may provide supportive benefits, such as easing symptoms or improving well-being, there’s no scientific evidence that they can cure cancer. It’s important to consult healthcare professionals for effective treatment plans,” explains oncologist Dr Avinash Upadhyay.

Are there any benefits of natural cures for cancer at all?

Yes, natural remedies can offer supportive benefits in cancer care, as the show Apple Cider Vinegar also partly portrays. One such remedy can be the use of spices. Cancer Research UK recommends the use of turmeric while dealing with cancer. It states that curcumin, a substance in turmeric, can kill cancer cells in certain cancers. However, this cannot be the only treatment that you go for. “They may help reduce symptoms like pain, nausea, or fatigue, improve mood, and enhance overall well-being. Common approaches include Ayurvedic practices, herbal supplements, acupuncture, and meditation. However, they should complement, not replace, conventional treatments and be used under professional guidance,” explains Dr Upadhyay.

Dangers of using natural cures for cancer treatment

In Apple Cider Vinegar, we also see a hopeless Milla trying all remedies when her cancer resurfaces. She follows the advice of a self-proclaimed natural healer whom she meets at a shop and starts to apply black salve, a dangerous compound used in alternative medicine, on her arm. Unfortunately, it does more harm than good. A study, published by the National Cancer Institute in the US, claims that in the case of nonmetastatic breast, lung, or colorectal cancer, participants who chose alternative therapies had substantially worse survival than patients who received conventional cancer treatments.

“Relying solely on natural cures for cancer can delay effective medical treatment, worsening the condition. Some natural remedies may interfere with conventional treatments, reducing their effectiveness or causing harmful side effects. Without proper guidance, unproven methods can lead to false hope, putting patients at risk of complications,” explains Dr Upadhyay.

Which natural cures are safe?

While Apple Cider Vinegar shows us many cancer remedies and how these might help or impact the health of cancer patients, here is what is safe to try. However, these must only be tried after consulting your doctor. “I suggest cancer patients explore practices like mindfulness, acupuncture, or certain herbal teas (e.g., ginger or turmeric) for symptom relief,” says Dr Upadhyay.

However, avoid unproven treatments like large doses of vitamins, excessive herbal supplements, or highly restrictive diets without professional supervision, as they can interfere with effective medical care.

Apple Cider Vinegar talks in detail about how misinformation, especially in the wellness industry, can cause catastrophic harm. It portrays how self-proclaimed wellness influencers may unintentionally, or even deliberately in this case, mislead vulnerable patients who are coming to terms with the harsh realities of cancer. There is some supportive care offered by natural remedies for cancer. However, they should never replace conventional medical treatments. It should be kept in mind that scientific, evidence-based treatments remain the most effective way to fight cancer, and blindly following unsafe health advice can put your life at risk.

Note: No herbal or natural treatments or home remedies for cancer should be done without the advice of your doctor.