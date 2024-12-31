Coke, hot dogs, eggs and more: Study reveals foods that may shorten your lifespan

A new study reveals several items of food that shorten life. Check out what you need to eliminate or add to your diet in order to live longer.

While we know that ultra-processed foods are unhealthy, they might actually be eating away minutes of your life. A new study conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan lists carbonated drinks such as Coke, as well as hot dogs as some of the foods that shorten life. It reveals that incorporating these ultra-processed foods into your diet can impact your life expectancy. The other foods listed by the researchers included cheeseburgers, sandwiches as well as eggs. The study also lists many food items that can add minutes to your life. So check out which foods to add and which to reduce to make your meals healthy every day.

Coke, hot dogs, processed foods: Are there foods that shorten life?

The study, published in the journal Food, gives concrete numbers on how our food choices impact the number of years that we live. They came up with an analysis in the form of a chart which showed foods that shorten life, as well as foods that can make you live longer. Several foods, and their compositions, were analysed by the researchers.

It was seen that eating a hot dog can cost someone 36 minutes of their life. The researchers stated that 0.45 minutes were lost per gram of any processed meat that a person eats in the US. A hot dog has 61 grams of processed meat. Therefore, by that calculation, 27 minutes of healthy life is lost only due to the amount of processed meat alone. The other risk factors in a hot dog include sodium content and trans fatty acids, it was seen that this amount went up to 36 minutes. This made it one of the primary foods that shorten life.

The researchers did this for over 5,800 foods and mixed dishes. Besides talking about foods that shorten life, they also listed foods that can lengthen your life span. It was seen that 30 grams of nuts and seeds provide a gain of 25 minutes of healthy life.

The study states that even if you substitute only 10 percent of your daily caloric intake of beef and processed meats with whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, as well as some seafood, you could add 48 healthy minutes of life per day.

How the study works

They concluded their findings into a Health Nutritional Index, where they colour-coded the foods and numbered them according to the minutes they would take away or add.

The green zone represented foods that were beneficial to our body. The foods in this zone are predominantly made out of nuts, fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains and some seafood, stated the study.

Then came the red zone, which lists foods that are dangerous for us. Here, one serving of the food can result in us losing over three minutes of our life. This included beef, processed meat, pork and lamb, cheese-based foods and some salmon dishes.

This was followed by the amber zone. Most poultry, dairy (milk and yogurt), egg-based foods, cooked grains (for example, rice) and vegetables produced in a greenhouse fall into this intermediate zone, states the study. It was also seen that sugar-sweetened beverages such as coke was also one of the foods that shorten life. It took 12 minutes of your life.

Foods that shorten life

According to the study, some of the foods that shorten life include processed meat such as beef. It has the largest carbon footprint across its entire life cycle, states the study. It was seen that it was twice as damaging as pork or lamb and four times that of poultry as well as dairy products. The researchers concluded that eliminating processed meat as well as reducing your sodium consumption can help you gain minutes of your life.

Foods that increase your life

Now that you know foods that shorten life, the researchers also came up with a list of foods that increase your life span. According to the study, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, and low-environmental impact fish and seafood can add minutes to your life.

How to eat healthy?

When we talk of a healthy diet, it’s not about eliminating some foods but rather focusing on a balanced diet with an emphasis on whole, unprocessed foods. Removing foods that shorten life totally from your diet might not be possible, but, balancing these with foods that add minutes to your life can work as well.

However, it is important to significantly reduce your consumption of some ultra-processed foods to stay healthy. Here is what you should try and do away with:

1. Sugary drinks and desserts

The above mentioned study also lists sugary drinks as some of the foods that can shorted life. Others in this category include candies, cakes, pastries, ice cream, as well as energy drinks, and pre-packaged fruit juices. A 15-year study, published by the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, observed that people who consumed 17% to 21% of their calories in the form of added sugar were 38% more at risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, compared with those who got only 8% of their calories from added sugar. These foods can make you put on weight and are very unhealthy. Not only do they add a lot of calories but they have very little nutritional value. Also, this high sugar intake leads to an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, as well as heart disease, including high blood pressure, high triglycerides, and high cholesterol.

2. Processed foods

Fast food, packaged snacks such as chips, cookies and crackers as well as processed foods such as sausages and bacon can also be counted as foods that shorten life. A study, published in the journal BMJ, states that ultra-processed foods is linked to a slightly higher risk of death. Many processed foods contain a lot of unhealthy fats like saturated and trans fats. These fats lead to high cholesterol levels, as well as an increase the risk of heart disease. They can also contribute to weight gain. Processed foods are also full of sodium, which can raise blood pressure and increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.

3. Refined grains

While bread and rice might not be unhealthy, including white bread, white rice, and white pasta in your diet is not the most healthy addition. You might not know this, but these foods that shorten life, and are not the healthiest additions. A study, published in the journal Science Daily, observed that consuming more than seven servings of refined grains in a day was associated with a 27 per cent greater risk for early death. White rice is a refined grain, meaning it has been processed to remove the bran and germ, which contain most of the fibre, vitamins, and minerals. This can make you put on weight. Also, refined grains such as white rice have a high glycemic index, meaning they can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels.

4. Excessive alcohol

Alcohol is one of the worst foods that shorten life. The National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism states that alcohol overdose can lead to permanent brain damage or death. Alcohol is processed by the liver, after we drink it. Therefore, excessive consumption of alcohol can lead to fatty liver, alcoholic hepatitis, cirrhosis (scarring of the liver), and even liver failure. Besides this, it is high in calories and can contribute to weight gain. It may also increase the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia).

These are some of the foods that shorten life and must be avoided at any cost. Instead, make sure to consume a balanced diet full of seasonal fruits and vegetables. These are foods that can add years to your life, as well as improve you health and well being.