Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking: Know why you should give up this habit too

Actor Shah Rukh Khan recently shared that he has quit smoking. Know why you should also quit smoking and how to give up this bad habit.

Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan, known for being a chain smoker, shared the good news that he quit smoking on his 59th birthday. On November 2, 2024, Khan surprised his fans with the good news, which was followed by loud cheers and applause. The Pathaan star, who once shared that he smoked 100 cigarettes a day, also admitted to experiencing a respiratory symptom which is making him feel breathless. While quitting smoking is necessary, it may cause a few side effects in the initial days. Plus smoking has been associated with a lot of health problems, including fertility issues and lung cancer. To prevent all this, it is best to give up this habit.

Shah Rukh Khan on quitting smoking

Amid a crowd full of his fans, Shah Rukh Khan said, “There is a good thing. I am not smoking anymore, guys.

Following smoking cessation, he said, “I thought I won’t feel breathless after quitting smoking, but the feeling is still there. By God’s grace, that will also be fine.”

Breathlessness, wheezing, and cough are some of the respiratory symptoms that will improve in the first days and weeks after quitting smoking, according to a research published in the European Respiratory Journal in 2009.

Khan’s good news comes years after talking about his smoking habit. During an interview with India Today in 2011, the star shared, “I smoke about 100 cigarettes (a day). I forget to eat. I don’t drink water. I have about 30 cups of black coffee and I have a six-pack.”

Why you should quit smoking?

Using tobacco is not good for your health, as it can affect your body in several ways:

1. Vision problem

Using cigarettes does not do your eyes any good. It increases your chances of developing age-related macular degeneration, which is one of the main causes of blindness in people over the age of 65, as per the American Lung Association.

2. Type 2 diabetes

This type of diabetes has become common. Using tobacco can contribute to type 2 diabetes and increase the risk of complications, including poor blood flow to legs. If that happens, it can cause infection and you may have to amputate a limb.

3. Ectopic pregnancy

It is a reproductive complication that can be life-threatening, and is more likely to happen in women who smoke, as per the American Lung Association. It happens when a fertilised egg gets implanted somewhere other than the uterus, so it can’t survive. It puts the expecting mother’s life at risk.

4. Hip fractures

People who use cigarettes or other tobacco products tend to lose bone density at a faster rate than non-smokers. This can put you at risk for hip fractures.

5. Rheumatoid arthritis

Smoking is one for the causes of this chronic inflammatory disease that mostly affects the joints in your hands and feet. It leads to painful swelling that can lead to joint deformity as well as bone loss.

6. Fertility issues

If you are trying to have a baby then give up this habit. Smoking and second-hand smoke (exposing yourself to the smoke produced by tobacco products) can harm the reproductive system, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. So, it can affect your ability to conceive.

7. Lung cancer

More than one million people across the globe die due to lung cancer each year. Using cigarettes may increase lung cancer risk in women by 70 to 80 percent, as per research published by the American Thoraic Society in 2008.

How to quit smoking?

Here are some ways to stop smoking:

1. Set a day to quit smoking

Select a date within the next seven days when you will stop reaching out for cigarettes or other tobacco products. Once you set the quit day, make a pledge to do it in front of people you love. According to the American Heart Association, your pledge should be: “I promise to not smoke or use any tobacco products after my quit day. I know it is a serious danger to my (and my family’s) health. I will also try to stay away from second-hand smoke and encourage and support others to quit smoking and using tobacco products.”

2. Choose your own method for giving up this bad habit

One of the common methods is “cold turkey”, which involves completely stopping smoking on your quit day. It can be helpful, as it does not drag out the whole process of quitting.

The second method is to reduce the number of cigarettes you use until you stop it completely. If you smoke 50 cigarettes in one day, cut down to 30 per day for two days. Bring the number down to 15 then completely stop on your quit day.

The third method is to smoke only part of each cigarette instead of finishing it in one go. Count the number of puffs you usually take from one cigarette. Then reduce the number every two days.

3. Use medicines

There are safe and effective medicines that can help you in the quitting process. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these quit-smoking medicines include –

Nicotine replacement medicines: the nicotine patch, gum, oral inhaler, lozenge and nasal spray

Pill medicines: varenicline and bupropion sustained-release

Discuss with your doctor to know if you will need these medicines to successfully quit.

4. Make plans for your quit day

Your quit day will be an important life event, and that calls for making fun, but healthy choices. Have healthy snacks such as:

Vegetables and fruits

Nuts and seeds

Sugar-free chewing gum

If you get tempted to pick up a cigarette, you can do the following –

Head out for a movie

Go to the gym

Hang out with non-smoking friends

Go for a walk

Drink tea or coffee

Try a new hobby to keep your hands busy. You can try painting, knitting or experimenting in the kitchen.

When the quit day arrives, stop using tobacco products, just like Shah Rukh Khan, for good.