Ratan Tata passes away at 86 due to age-related medical conditions

Former chairperson of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata dies at 86. Reportedly, the 86-year-old was admitted to the hospital after a sudden drop in his blood pressure.

Ratan Naval Tata passed away due to an age-related medical condition on Wednesday night in a hospital in Mumbai, India. The business tycoon was 86 when he passed away. Now the former chairperson of Tata Group, he breathed his last after being examined for age-related medical issues. He was admitted to the hospital on Monday (October 7, 2024) due to a sudden drop in his blood pressure, reports suggest. While a statement was released that he was fine, his health deteriorated soon after, which led to his demise.

Tata, who oversaw Tata Sons for more than 20 years and is known for having diversified and expanded the business, announced on Monday that he was going through standard medical examinations because of his advanced age and related health issues. However, reports claim that Tata was taken to the hospital after a sudden drop in his blood pressure. Following this report, he released a statement stating that he is in “good spirits.” Reportedly, he was later admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after his health deteriorated.

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation,” said Tata group chairman N Chandrasekaran in a statement.

While there is no official statement on the reason of his demise, reports suggest that he was being treated for age-related medical conditions.

A sudden drop in blood pressure is common in the elderly

A sudden drop in blood pressure is referred to as orthostatic hypotension (OH). Also known as postural hypotension, the Mayo Clinic defines it as a type of low blood pressure that occurs when standing after sitting or lying down. It can cause lightheadedness and may make people faint. It is believed to be more common in older people. A study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care found that more than 10 percent of the elderly population aged 65 and older suffer from this condition.

Another 2021 study published in the journal Age and Ageing found that initial OH, a clinical syndrome of exaggerated transient orthostasis associated with higher risks of falls, frailty and syncope in older adults, is more common in adults aged 65 years and older.

Signs of orthostatic hypotension

According to several medical authorities, the most common symptom of orthostatic hypotension is lightheadedness or dizziness, some people may experience the following signs as well:

nausea

headache

weakness

blurred vision

confusion

Some people may also experience fainting, chest pain and neck and shoulder pain. However, these symptoms are less common than others. You should also check with your doctor to know what you are suffering from.

Causes of sudden drop in blood pressure

There are many causes of sudden blood pressure, including:

Heart problems: Some conditions such as extremely low heart rate (bradycardia), heart valve problems, heart attack and heart failure may cause a sudden drop in your blood pressure.

Some conditions such as extremely low heart rate (bradycardia), heart valve problems, heart attack and heart failure may cause a sudden drop in your blood pressure. Postprandial hypotension: People with low blood pressure may experience a sudden drop after eating meals. This is more common in older adults.

People with low blood pressure may experience a sudden drop after eating meals. This is more common in older adults. Nervous system disorders: Conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, multiple system atrophy, Lewy body dementia, pure autonomic failure and amyloidosis may make it difficult for your body to control blood pressure.

Conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, multiple system atrophy, Lewy body dementia, pure autonomic failure and amyloidosis may make it difficult for your body to control blood pressure. Endocrine problems: Certain conditions such as thyroid, adrenal insufficiency (Addison’s disease) and low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) may increase your risk of orthostatic hypotension.

Certain conditions such as thyroid, adrenal insufficiency (Addison’s disease) and low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) may increase your risk of orthostatic hypotension. Dehydration: Not drinking enough fluids can decrease your blood volume and cause symptoms of orthostatic hypotension.

Why a sudden drop in blood pressure can be harmful?

While a sudden drop in blood pressure can be managed, some people may have complications. When left untreated, orthostatic hypotension may lead to a complication called syncope, otherwise known as fainting. It may cause someone to fall and it is more likely to occur in older adults.

A sudden drop in blood pressure can also be harmful because it can deprive the body of oxygen and nutrients, which can lead to serious health issues such as shock, heart health and brain damage. So, it is better to check with your healthcare provider if you experience any signs and symptoms of the condition.