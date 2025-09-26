Mediterranean diet can improve your gum health, says new study

Learn how red meat can harm your gums. Find out how a Mediterranean diet can help protect your gums and improve your overall oral health.

It is widely known that excessive sugar consumption with or without proper dental care can lead to problems such as cavities and gum disease. However, a new study from King’s College London highlights red meat as another factor that can affect oral health. The research, published in the Journal of Periodontology, found that people who eat red meat often can be at a higher risk of severe gum disease, whereas those who follow a plant-centered Mediterranean diet may have healthier gums.

How does diet impact dental health?

A study with nearly 200 participants found important connections between diet and gum health. It showed that eating more red meat was linked to advanced periodontitis. This severe gum disease causes gums to pull away from teeth. In contrast, people who followed a plant-rich Mediterranean diet had healthier gums and lower levels of inflammation.

Increased red meat consumption is more likely to lead to severe gum disease.

Mediterranean diet benefits: Eating a Mediterranean Diet can lead to healthier gums and reduced inflammation.

Is the Mediterranean diet good for your teeth?

The Mediterranean diet consists of a variety of fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, olive oil, nuts, and a moderate intake of fish and dairy products. This diet is beneficial for your overall health and helps maintain healthy gums. People who closely followed this diet showed positive results in the study, including less severe gum disease and less gum tissue loss. Eating more plant-based foods as part of a Mediterranean diet can lower inflammation in the body. This is important because inflammation can lead to gum disease.

Is red meat bad for teeth?

Red meat is not “bad” in itself because it contains important nutrients like protein, iron, zinc, and vitamin B12. However, eating too much red meat can harm your gum health in several ways.

Inflammation: Red meat contains a high amount of saturated fats, which can contribute to inflammation in the body. Chronic gum inflammation can damage the bones and ligaments that support your teeth, potentially leading to tooth loss. Oral microbiome changes: “Consuming a high amount of protein can promote the growth of harmful bacteria, such as Porphyromonas gingivalis. This bacterium damages gum tissue and exacerbates inflammation,” Nutritionist “Consuming a high amount of protein can promote the growth of harmful bacteria, such as Porphyromonas gingivalis. This bacterium damages gum tissue and exacerbates inflammation,” Nutritionist Nisha Cooking byproducts: Cooking methods such as grilling and barbecuing can produce harmful substances. These substances may cause oxidative stress, speed up tissue ageing, and lead to inflammation.

Is red meat bad for gums?

The study found that consuming red meat is closely linked to an increased risk of severe gum disease. However, it is important to remember that lifestyle habits also play a key role. “Factors such as smoking, poor oral hygiene, and neglecting regular dental check-ups can worsen gum inflammation”, she explains. Therefore, adopting a balanced, plant-forward diet, even with occasional red meat, can be more protective against gum disease than a diet lacking variety.

Should you cut out red meat completely?

Red meat is a good source of important nutrients that support overall health. However, it’s important to eat it in moderation. Here are some expert tips for including red meat in a balanced diet while keeping your gums healthy:

Limit intake: Consume red meat in small portions a few times a week.

Cooking methods: Opt for low-heat cooking methods to minimise harmful compounds.

Pairing foods: Complement red meat meals with plenty of vegetables, legumes, and whole grains to help balance inflammation.

Adopt a Mediterranean-style eating pattern: Transitioning to a Mediterranean dietary pattern can foster long-term gum health and overall well-being.