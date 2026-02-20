Study reveals: Poor sleep could lead to pre-diabetes overnight

How poor sleep can raise your chances of getting pre-diabetes? Find out simple ways to improve your sleep habits for better health.

Sleep quality, or how well you sleep without tossing and turning, can directly affect your blood sugar. If you have trouble sleeping, you should adjust your routine. Poor sleep can lead healthy people toward a pre-diabetic state by morning. To understand how poor sleep affects blood sugar levels, it is important to examine the relationship between sleep and blood glucose.

Is there a connection between blood sugar and sleep?

A large study published in the Journal of Global Health shows that people who sleep less than 6 hours a night are more likely to have problems with their blood sugar levels. This pre-diabetic state can be a warning sign, showing that blood sugar levels are high but not yet high enough to be classified as diabetes.

Research from Taiwan shows that sleep quality is linked to the risk of developing pre-diabetes. This connection is important. Poor sleep isn’t just about feeling tired; it can also interfere with how our bodies process glucose, affecting our health.

Does sleep affect blood sugar levels?

Sleep plays a big role in our blood sugar levels. When we don’t get enough high-quality sleep, it can disrupt the hormonal balance that helps regulate glucose levels. “Irregular sleep patterns, nocturnal awakenings, and insufficient sleep can increase fasting glucose levels and reduce insulin sensitivity”, Dr Sneha Kothari, Consultant Endocrinologist at Global Hospital Mumbai, tells Health Shots. This can raise the risk of developing pre-diabetes and eventually type 2 diabetes.

Lack of sleep increases cortisol levels, often referred to as the stress hormone. High cortisol levels can trigger additional spikes in blood sugar, creating a harmful cycle that harms metabolic health. With one-third of adults worldwide reporting sleep quality issues (American Psychiatric Association), it’s important to prioritise sleep.

Key findings of the study

The study analysed data from more than 534,000 participants from 1996 to 2022 to examine how sleep patterns affect blood glucose levels. It categorised sleep into three groups: less than 6 hours, 6 to 8 hours, and more than 8 hours. The study recorded 52,208 cases of death from all causes among the participants.

The findings show that people who usually sleep less than 8 hours, even if their morning blood sugar levels are normal, have a higher risk of dying. “Lack of sleep is associated with higher fasting glucose levels, which are important warning signs” says Dr Kothari. Not getting enough sleep may contribute to the risk of developing pre-diabetes.

Why this matters for India

A national study published by The Lancet with the Indian Council of Medical Research found that 136 million Indians were pre-diabetic in 2023. This large number shows a serious public health issue, with many people at risk.

Living in cities often involves late-night work, excessive screen time, and other stressors. These factors can cause serious problems with sleep quality. Accordingly, it’s important to focus on good sleep habits. This is a key part of preventing diabetes for everyone.

What are proven ways to improve your sleep hygiene?

Using good sleep habits can greatly improve your health. Here are some practical tips to help you:

Create a comfortable sleep environment: Choose cotton sheets that let your skin breathe and wear comfortable sleepwear. Make sure your room is well-ventilated and supports good sleep. Maintain room temperature: Use a thermostat or air conditioner to keep the room cool in warm months. In colder months, open windows to stay comfortable while sleeping. Stick to a consistent schedule: Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, including weekends. This will help keep your circadian rhythm steady. Limit stimulants before bed: Caffeine and alcohol can disturb your sleep. To sleep better, avoid these drinks for a few hours before bed. Stay hydrated but balanced: Drink plenty of water during the day. Then, as bedtime approaches, gradually reduce fluid intake to reduce nighttime bathroom trips. Wind-down: Establish a calming bedtime routine. You can read, write in a journal, or meditate to help your mind get ready for sleep. Adapt seasonal practices: In summer, take a cool shower before bed. In winter, wear warm socks to stay cosy and sleep better. Monitor your sleep: Use apps or devices to track your sleep patterns. This can help you identify habits or practices that may require modification.