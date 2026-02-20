Study reveals: Poor sleep could lead to pre-diabetes overnight

Sleep quality, or how well you sleep without tossing and turning, can directly affect your blood sugar. If you have trouble sleeping, you should adjust your routine. Poor sleep can lead healthy people toward a pre-diabetic state by morning. To understand how poor sleep affects blood sugar levels, it is important to examine the relationship between sleep and blood glucose.
A large study published in the Journal of Global Health shows that people who sleep less than 6 hours a night are more likely to have problems with their blood sugar levels. This pre-diabetic state can be a warning sign, showing that blood sugar levels are high but not yet high enough to be classified as diabetes.
Research from Taiwan shows that sleep quality is linked to the risk of developing pre-diabetes. This connection is important. Poor sleep isn’t just about feeling tired; it can also interfere with how our bodies process glucose, affecting our health.
Sleep plays a big role in our blood sugar levels. When we don’t get enough high-quality sleep, it can disrupt the hormonal balance that helps regulate glucose levels. “Irregular sleep patterns, nocturnal awakenings, and insufficient sleep can increase fasting glucose levels and reduce insulin sensitivity”, Dr Sneha Kothari, Consultant Endocrinologist at Global Hospital Mumbai, tells Health Shots. This can raise the risk of developing pre-diabetes and eventually type 2 diabetes.
Lack of sleep increases cortisol levels, often referred to as the stress hormone. High cortisol levels can trigger additional spikes in blood sugar, creating a harmful cycle that harms metabolic health. With one-third of adults worldwide reporting sleep quality issues (American Psychiatric Association), it’s important to prioritise sleep.
The study analysed data from more than 534,000 participants from 1996 to 2022 to examine how sleep patterns affect blood glucose levels. It categorised sleep into three groups: less than 6 hours, 6 to 8 hours, and more than 8 hours. The study recorded 52,208 cases of death from all causes among the participants.
The findings show that people who usually sleep less than 8 hours, even if their morning blood sugar levels are normal, have a higher risk of dying. “Lack of sleep is associated with higher fasting glucose levels, which are important warning signs” says Dr Kothari. Not getting enough sleep may contribute to the risk of developing pre-diabetes.
A national study published by The Lancet with the Indian Council of Medical Research found that 136 million Indians were pre-diabetic in 2023. This large number shows a serious public health issue, with many people at risk.
Living in cities often involves late-night work, excessive screen time, and other stressors. These factors can cause serious problems with sleep quality. Accordingly, it’s important to focus on good sleep habits. This is a key part of preventing diabetes for everyone.
Using good sleep habits can greatly improve your health. Here are some practical tips to help you:
