Pooja Bhatt celebrates 8 years of being ‘sober’ after quitting alcohol

Pooja Bhatt shares the news of completing her 8 years of sobriety after quitting alcohol. Her message highlights the importance of support while dealing with alcoholism.

Pooja Bhatt is celebrating 8 years of sobriety after giving up alcohol back in 2016. The actress, who rose to fame in the 90s with films like Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi and Sadak, shared this milestone with her fans and loved ones on social media, expressing her deep gratitude for life. Not many know, but Pooja has struggled with alcohol addiction in the past. She once revealed that it was a heartfelt conversation with her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, that became the turning point in her journey. He encouraged her to quit drinking, and that moment changed her life. Now at 52, Pooja continues to share her story openly, even appearing on shows like Bigg Boss OTT2.

While sharing the news of completing 8 years of quitting alcohol, she took to her Instagram handle to highlight the importance of supporting people who are battling alcohol addiction, reminding her followers that love and encouragement can play a crucial role in someone’s recovery journey.

Pooja Bhatt celebrates 8 years of sobriety

Sharing the milestone on Instagram, Pooja Bhatt wrote, “You’re not alone, we love you,” has to be at every level of how we respond to addicts socially, politically, and individually.” She added, “For one hundred years now, we’ve been singing war songs about addicts. I think all along we should have been singing love songs to them… because the opposite of addiction is not sobriety. The opposite of addiction is connection.” Johann Hari”

Pooja Bhatt also used hashtags like ‘onestepatatime,’ ‘sobrietyrocks,’ ‘8yearssober,’ ‘soberliving,’ and ‘gratitude,’ reflecting her motivation and journey toward a healthier, alcohol-free life. While Pooja Bhatt has successfully overcome addiction and is living a fulfilling life, many people still struggle with alcohol dependency. If you or someone you know is facing this challenge, here is how you can begin the journey to recovery.

What is alcoholism or alcohol addiction?

Alcoholism, or alcohol addiction, is a chronic condition where a person becomes dependent on alcohol. It means that the person feels a strong urge to drink regularly and in large amounts, even if it negatively impacts their health, relationships, or daily life. Over time, the body develops a tolerance, meaning more alcohol is needed to feel the same effect. People with alcohol addiction often experience withdrawal symptoms of alcohol when they try to stop drinking, such as anxiety, shaking, or nausea. It is a serious condition that can lead to physical, emotional, and mental health problems.

According to a study in The Lancet, while India has one of the lowest alcohol consumption rates in the world—only 21 percent of men and 2 percent of women drink—around 14 million people, or 20 percent of drinkers, are dependent and need help. Learn how you can overcome alcohol addiction, just like Pooja Bhatt.

How to quit alcohol?

Pooja Bhatt’s journey of sobriety teaches us that quitting alcohol can be a challenging but the best decision of your life. Whether you are aiming to cut back or quit entirely, follow these 9 simple but effective ways to overcome alcohol addiction:

1. Accept your addiction

The first step in quitting alcohol is to admit that you have an issue. Acknowledging your addiction is not a sign of weakness, it is a crucial part of recovery. Acceptance can help you be honest with yourself and begin to take control of your life.

2. Set limits

If you are not ready to quit completely, start by setting clear limits on how much you drink. For example, decide in advance how many drinks you will have and stick to it. This can help reduce the amount of alcohol you consume over time.

3. Manage triggers

Many people drink because of certain situations or emotions—stress, social pressure, or boredom. Identify your triggers and find healthier ways to cope. If stress is a trigger, for instance, try deep breathing or taking a walk instead of reaching for a drink.

4. Change your environment

Remove alcohol from your home, and avoid places where drinking is the focus. Make sure you always have a non-alcoholic drink available when you are out. Keeping yourself busy with hobbies and activities will also help distract from cravings.

5. Ask family and friends for support

Telling family and friends about your decision to quit alcohol is an important step. Like Pooja Bhatt says, it is important to not feel like you are alone in this journey. Their support can provide encouragement and help you stay accountable. Having someone to talk to when you are struggling can make all the difference. It is important to include them in this process.

6. Meditate

Meditation can help calm your mind, reduce stress, and improve self-awareness. Regular practice can help you stay focused on your goals and manage the emotional challenges of quitting alcohol. This will go a long way in managing your triggers and helping you stay away from alcohol.

7. Eat healthy

Eating nutritious meals can help improve your physical health and mood, making it easier to resist cravings. A balanced diet, full of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, can support the recovery process of your body. It can help in overall health and wellness, increasing your energy levels and making you more active.

8. Go out with sober friends

Getting connected to the right people makes all the difference. As Pooja Bhatt’s post also suggests, connection can make a big difference. Many people even drink in the pressure of being sitting with people or friends who drink. So, to quit alcohol, spend your time with friends who do not drink. This can reduce the temptation to drink yourself. They can also offer support and help you stay on track in social settings.

9. Do fun activities

As Pooja Bhatt says take one day at a time. Look for things that you enjoy and make sure to do them every day. Find new activities to replace drinking. Whether it is hiking, yoga, painting, or playing a sport, staying busy with fun, alcohol-free activities will make it easier to stick to your goal.

10. Be prepared for alcohol detox

If you are a heavy drinker, stopping alcohol suddenly may cause withdrawal symptoms such as headache, anxiety, sweating, upset stomach, heart palpitations, high blood pressure, insomnia, etc. Consult with your healthcare provider to manage these symptoms.

11. Therapy and rehabilitation

For some, quitting alcohol might require professional help. Therapy or attending a rehabilitation program can offer structured support and help you overcome your addiction. It is this support that Pooja Bhatt talks about in her post. Sharing common problems in a support group can help you understand that you are not alone in this journey.

Pooja Bhatt’s battle with alcoholism as well as her journey of being sober is one that is inspiring. By taking these steps, you can begin your journey toward a healthier, alcohol-free life as well.