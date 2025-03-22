PM Narendra Modi reveals his fasting routine to stay fit: Fruit diet, one meal a day and only hot water

PM Modi recently opened up about his fitness routine, sharing that he sticks to a strict fasting plan that includes a fruit diet, one meal a day, and only hot water, no food.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been vocal about sharing his commitment to healthy living. He often speaks up about the importance of mindful eating and tackling health issues head-on. Whether promoting brown rice or raising awareness about the rising obesity rates, he always encourages people to take better care of themselves. Recently, in an open chat with US-based podcaster and AI researcher Lex Fridman, the 74-year-old PM Modi shared insights into his strict fasting routine for over 50 years. From a fruit-based diet to only drinking hot water and sticking to just one meal a day during his fasting periods—PM Modi’s approach to fasting is both strict and consistent.

Importance of fasting according to PM Modi

For over 50 years, fasting has been a cornerstone of PM Modi’s life. He views fasting not just as a religious or cultural practise but as a spiritual and scientific discipline. “Fasting isn’t simply about skipping meals,” Modi explains. “True fasting is about inner balance and discipline.” He shared how fasting sharpens the senses, claiming that when he fasts, he can even smell water. It clears the mind, enhances thinking, and brings clarity. For PM Modi, fasting is not just about giving up food—it is a way to heighten awareness.

Despite his strict fasting routines, he insists it never slows him down. In fact, he continues his work with full dedication, sometimes even finding himself working harder during fasting periods.

PM Modi’s Fasting Routine

PM Modi shared that he follows the ancient tradition of Chaturmas, a four-month fasting period from mid-June to post-Diwali. “During this time, I eat just one meal within 24 hours,” he explained, explaining how digestion slows down during the monsoon, making this practice beneficial.

He also spoke about his Navratri fasting routine, which he observes twice a year—during Chaitra Navratri (March-April) and Sharad Navratri (September-October). During Sharad Navratri, he fasts completely, consuming only hot water. “Drinking hot water has always been part of my daily routine so it has become a habit now,” he shared.

In Chaitra Navratri, he follows a strict diet, eating just one type of fruit each day. “If I pick papaya, I eat only papaya for all nine days,” he revealed.

Benefits of drinking hot water

Have you ever started your day with a glass of warm water? It is a simple habit that can do wonders for your health. Drinking warm water in the morning aids digestion by breaking down food and stimulating bowel movements. It also helps improve blood circulation and supports detoxification. For those trying to lose weight, drinking half a litre of hot water before meals can increase metabolism by 30 percent, according to a study in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research. While it is best to drink warm water first thing in the morning, it is also beneficial to sip on it throughout the day. It keeps you hydrated and can even help relieve sinus pressure from colds and allergies.

Benefits of fasting or having one meal a day

Many people swear by the practice of eating one meal a day, or OMAD, to boost their health and shed some kilos. This is a type of intermittent fasting (IF) that restricts food intake to a specific time window, typically leaving the rest of the day for fasting. The key benefit? It creates a calorie deficit (when you burn more calories than you consume), which can help with weight loss, according to research published in the JBI database. And not just weight loss, fasting may also help reduce heart disease risk, lower blood sugar, and ease inflammation. While most people following OMAD choose to eat dinner, others consume only breakfast or lunch. Some versions of the IF plan even allow a snack in addition to the one meal.

So, get some inspiration from PM Modi and keep your lifestyle healthy!