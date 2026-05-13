PCOS is now PMOS: New name focusses on better diagnoses and early treatment for women

A hormonal condition that affects 1 in 8 women worldwide has a new name to improve care. It is now called Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) instead of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). Researchers and supporters of this change believe that the old name was misleading, arguing that it oversimplified a complex hormonal disorder by focusing too much on cysts and ovaries. This misunderstanding has led to many cases of missed diagnoses and inadequate treatment, according to the Endocrine Society, a global group of doctors and scientists.
The news about PCOS being re-termed PMOS was published first in The Lancet. Dr Melanie Cree, a pediatric endocrinology expert at the University of Colorado Anschutz and one of the authors of the Lancet article, explained, “There are no cysts in the ovary, which makes things confusing.” She added that the name change, which followed 14 years of work with experts and patients, aims to improve care by providing a clearer, more accurate name.
Symptoms can vary, making it difficult for doctors to diagnose. This condition is linked to irregular menstrual cycles and extra production of androgens, a group of hormones. High levels of androgens can lead to acne and changes in hair growth, such as thinning or excessive growth. It may also result in follicles on the ovaries, but these are not abnormal cysts. For a diagnosis in teens, the patient must have both irregular periods and signs of high androgens. This includes high hormone levels in the blood or symptoms like severe acne or chest hair.
Cleveland Clinic experts say that not ovulating often is the most common cause of female infertility. This can make it hard to get pregnant. Women with this condition may also have a higher risk of pregnancy complications, like gestational diabetes or preterm birth. However, most women with this condition can still have successful pregnancies.
Cree says that the best way to manage symptoms is to change your lifestyle. This includes eating less processed food, exercising, and getting enough sleep. “We’re not trying to judge anyone. This is based on science,” she explained. “In women with PCOS, there is often too much insulin, which makes the ovaries produce too much testosterone. It’s this high testosterone that leads to symptoms.”
Other treatments include medicines that help the body respond better to insulin, such as Metformin, androgen-blocking medications, and hormonal birth control. Hutto emphasises that treatment should be personalised to address each person’s specific symptoms and concerns. For example, those who want to get pregnant may focus on fertility treatments. In contrast, others might prefer options like hormonal birth control.
Researchers and doctors are informing their colleagues about the name change at meetings, through medical groups, and other methods. They hope this will help raise awareness about the condition and show how they can best support patients.
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