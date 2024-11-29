Neha Bhasin on premenstrual dysphoric disorder: I would sit in the dark for 10 hours

Singer Neha Bhasin took to Instagram to share her struggle with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD). A severe form of PMS, here is what she had to battle with.

Struggling to get up and live – this is how popular singer Neha Bhasin describes her struggle with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) as well as low progesterone levels. A more severe form of premenstrual syndrome (PMS), PMDD causes extremely fierce and disruptive symptoms that can have serious implications for your daily life routine as well as your mental health. The singer took to Instagram to talk about the condition. She wrote a series of posts sharing her struggles with the disease and being on medications for PMDD. She shared that she took a high dosage of progesterone and serotonin, as well as her struggle with body dysmorphia, a mental health condition that forces people to focus on the flaws in their appearance.

Neha Bhasin’s struggle with PMDD

Neha Bhasin was diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder as a teenager. In 2022, she was also diagnosed with low progesterone (a hormone that play a key role in the menstrual cycle) levels. In one of the posts, shared on her Instagram page, she says that she was “slowly but surely” losing herself to PMDD and its symptoms. She says, “I put on 10 kgs for the 1st time in my life. And I already suffer from body dysmorphia. And I was healing from an on-and-off eating disorder. Anti-depressants made sure I put on more weight. I was caught by paps on the road, in cafes, on my way to the gym when I loathed at the very sight of how I looked. I was only body shamed, constantly, brutally shamed.”

Have a look at her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Bhasin (NB) (@nehabhasin4u)

This struggle had serious complications for her mental health as well. “I would sit in the dark all alone for 10 hours a day during my episodes. I am now getting better. I have help and I have bad days but I am learning to cope and hope,” writes Neha Bhasin.

What is premenstrual dysphoric disorder?

A more severe form of PMS, Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) is a health condition in women which has an impact on mental health and physical well-being in the weeks before their period. While the exact cause of PMDD is not known, it is believed that hormonal changes that occur during a woman’s menstrual cycle can lead to the condition, states the US National Library of Medicine. In her post, Neha Bhasin talks about dealing with the condition since her teenage years.

Symptoms of Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder

Neha Bhasin, in her post, talks about how Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder took over her life. The condition has both emotional as well as physical symptoms that disrupt your daily life in a major way. Here is how it impacts your health and well-being:

1. Emotional symptoms

A study, published in the Primary Care Companion to the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, states that PMDD represents the severe and disabling end of the spectrum of premenstrual syndrome.The emotional symptoms include:

Major mood swings, such as extreme sadness and a feeling of isolation that Neha Bhasin talks about in her post.

It can also cause irritability, depression, and frustration.

You find yourself constantly feeling sad, hopeless, or worthless.

PMDD can lead to intense anxiety as well. People have trouble focusing on things and this often leads to social withdrawal.

2. Physical symptoms

There are many physical symptoms also of PMDD that can impact your daily life. According to the US National Institutes of Health, women with PMDD experience an average of 6.4 days of severe symptoms per menstrual cycle. Neha Bhasin, in her post, also talks about how she put on weight due to the condition. Here are the other symptoms.

Persistent tiredness or lack of energy

Intense cravings for specific foods

Abdominal bloating or swelling as well as pain or discomfort in the breasts.

Severe headaches, aches and pains in the body.

Difficulty sleeping or sleeping excessively.

How is premenstrual dysphoric disorder diagnosed?

If you are facing these symptoms, then it is important to go to the doctor to get yourself checked. The doctor would ideally ask you to track your symptoms over several cycles, as this would help them determine if the symptoms match the intensity of PMDD. A physical examination might also be conducted and your medical history will also be taken into account.

How is premenstrual dysphoric disorder treated?

Neha Basin writes, “I am a warrior and i am learning to hope again.” A big part of treatment for PMDD lies in therapy as well as other physical steps that can be taken. While PMDD, as a condition, cannot be cured, various steps can be taken to ease the severity of the condition.

As far as medication goes, hormonal birth control pills can help regulate hormones and reduce symptoms. Besides this, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) might also be recommended. These antidepressants can help alleviate mood symptoms, such as depression and anxiety. In some cases, other medications, such as diuretics or pain relievers, may be prescribed to manage specific symptoms.

Some basic lifestyle changes can also help you. A balanced diet can help reduce the severity of symptoms. Making sure to reduce your consumption of caffeine, alcohol, and sugary foods may be beneficial. Regular physical activities such as yoga, walking, or swimming, can help reduce stress and improve mood. Meditation, and breathing exercises can also help you to manage the stress and anxiety associated with the condition. Prioritising sleep can help regulate mood and reduce symptoms.

It is important to consult a healthcare provider to determine the best treatment plan for you. Neha Bhasin’s post comes as an inspiration for many other women who might be dealing with the same issue. By combining lifestyle changes, medication, and therapy, many people with PMDD can effectively manage their symptoms and improve their quality of life.