PM Narendra Modi calls for a nationwide effort to tackle obesity and cut down on cooking oil usage

In his latest Mann Ki Baat episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for action against rising obesity rates. He emphasised the need for a collective effort to reduce cooking oil consumption to live a healthy life.

In the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a pressing health issue that is rapidly growing in India – obesity. Citing alarming data from the World Health Organization, which reported that in 2022, over 250 million people globally were overweight, Narendra Modi emphasised the need for a nationwide focus on tackling it. He particularly highlighted the role of excessive cooking oil consumption in contributing to obesity and related health problems such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. These conditions, he warned, can lead to more severe complications in the future, stressing the importance of dietary changes to prevent these issues.

To take action, Narendra Modi proposed a unique challenge aimed at reducing oil intake across the nation. He encouraged people to cut their cooking oil consumption by 10 percent and nominated ten individuals to help spread this message. “I will challenge 10 people to reduce their oil consumption by 10 percent and ask them to pass it on to others,” he said. Narendra Modi believes that small changes in dietary habits can significantly contribute to reducing obesity and improving the country’s overall health. By building a collective movement, Narendra Modi hopes to create a fitter, disease-free future for India.

What is obesity?

Obesity is a chronic and complex condition characterised by an excess accumulation of body fat that can negatively impact health. It increases the risk of various health issues, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, brain strokes, fatty liver disease, and several types of cancers, including breast, colorectal, and liver, reveals a study published in the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Obesity can also affect bone health, reproductive health, and overall quality of life.

The diagnosis of obesity and overweight is typically made by measuring a person’s weight and height, then calculating their body mass index (BMI)—a ratio of weight to height squared. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), individuals with a BMI over 30 are considered obese, while those with a BMI above 25 are considered overweight.

Obesity and cooking oil: What is the link?

Narendra Modi is concerned as excessive consumption of cooking oil contributes to obesity by adding excess calories to your daily diet. Oils are rich in fats, and consuming them in large quantities creates an energy surplus, which the body stores as fat. This fat accumulation, especially in the abdominal area, can result in weight gain. Refined oils, in particular, contain unhealthy trans fats or omega-6 fatty acids, which can cause inflammation and disrupt metabolism. A study published in BMC Nutrition found that soybean, palm, and sunflower oils were linked to weight gain, while sesame oil had beneficial anti-obesity effects. Reducing oil intake is an effective way to manage calorie consumption and maintain a healthy weight.

Obesity in India: Is it a big concern?

Obesity is becoming an increasing concern globally, including in India. That’s why Narendra Modi wants to tackle it. A Lancet study tracking global obesity trends from 1990 to 2022 found that the prevalence of obesity in Indian women rose from 1.2 percent to 9.8 percent and in men from 0.5 percent to 5.4 percent. Obesity is no joke because it can really put you at greater risk of developing several chronic conditions, as mentioned earlier. Additionally, it can lead to sleep apnea, a condition where breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep, as well as damage to bone health and joints.

How to reduce oil in cooking?

Reducing oil in cooking is a simple yet effective way to promote a healthy lifestyle and lower the risk of obesity, heart disease, and other health issues. Here are 5 ways to reduce cooking oil intake:

1. Use non-stick cookware: Non-stick pans require less oil to cook, as they prevent food from sticking. This way, you can have a similar texture without using excess oil.

2. Choose healthy oil for cooking: When oil is necessary, choose healthy cooking oils like olive oil, avocado oil, or coconut oil, which contain beneficial fats. However, even with these oils, moderation is key.

3. Try steaming, boiling, or grilling: Instead of frying, experiment with cooking methods like steaming, boiling, or grilling, which do not require much or any oil. These methods help preserve the natural flavours and nutrients of food.

4. Use smaller amounts: If you prefer stir-frying or sauteing, use only a small amount of oil.

5. Incorporate water-based cooking: Use water or broth to sauté vegetables or cook grains. This reduces oil consumption without compromising flavor.

By following these simple tips, you can reduce your oil intake and actively participate in the anti-obesity initiative led by Narendra Modi.