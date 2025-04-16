Measles outbreak: Follow these prevention tips as the US crosses 700 cases

More than 700 measles cases have been confirmed in the US. Amid the measles outbreak, know how to prevent the contagious disease.

A measles outbreak in the US is growing, with no signs of it slowing down. More than 700 cases have been reported in different parts of America. Right from Texas to New York to California, the contagious disease has affected many people, primarily children. So, it has raised concerns. The challenging part is that it can get easily transmitted between people, and cause cough, fever and runny nose. While getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent it, you can also take steps to protect yourself and your family from it.

Measles outbreak in the US

The measles outbreak in America has raised concerns, as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared that by April 10, 712 cases were reported by 25 jurisdictions:

Alaska

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York City

New York State

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Texas

Vermont

Washington

The CDC shared that 32 percent of the cases occurred in children aged less than 5. Thirty-eight percent were reported in people aged between 5 and 19. The maximum number of cases were found in Texas. Since late January of this year, 561 cases were confirmed in the state, according to The Texas Department of State Health Services. Two school-aged kids, who lived in the measles outbreak area in Texas, and were not vaccinated, have lost their lives.

What is measles?

It is a highly contagious viral disease that is most commonly seen in kids. “It is spread through the air when a person who is infected by the virus coughs or sneezes. This allows the measles virus, belonging to the paramyxovirus family, to enter the respiratory system of the person near the infected individual,” says emergency and critical care expert Dr Saima Shabnam. Once inside the body, the virus does not take much time to multiply.

What are the symptoms of measles?

The symptoms of measles are typically experienced in stages:

Initially, a high fever gets developed, often accompanied by cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes.

After a few days, small white spots, known as Koplik’s spots, can be seen inside the mouth.

As the illness progresses, a red rash can be spotted that usually begins on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body.

Amid the measles outbreak, you should know that fatigue and body aches are commonly felt by people affected by it.

Measles outbreak: Complications to be aware of

Amid the measles outbreak, you should know that most deaths from the disease are from complications related to it.

Some of the complications, which are most common in kids below the age of 5 and adults over age 30, are:

Blindness

Encephalitis, an infection that leads to swelling of the brain and may even cause brain damage

Severe diarrhea

Dehydration

Ear infections

Breathing issues, including pneumonia

“These complications can occur particularly in young children or those with weakened immune systems, as they find it hard to fight off the virus,” says the expert.

Measles outbreak: How to prevent it?

Amid the measles outbreak, learn how to protect your family from it:

1. Get vaccinated

Getting the vaccine, which is safe and helps your body fight off the measles virus, is the best way to protect your child. The vaccine was introduced in 1963 and before that, major epidemics occurred about every two to three years. The disease caused approximately 2.6 million deaths each year, according to the World Health Organization. Kids should get two doses of the shot to make sure they are immune from it. The first one is usually given when babies are nine months old or 12 to 15 months old. A second dose is given when they are 15 or 18 months old. “There may be mild reactions, such as fever or soreness after getting the jab, but the vaccine is generally considered safe,” says Dr Shabnam.

2. Give importance to hand hygiene

Amid the measles outbreak, remember to wash your and your children’s hands properly before eating. Make it a habit to wash your hands even after using the washroom, and before touching your eyes, mouth or nose.

3. No sharing

Usually, it is good to share things, especially with your friends and loved ones. However, amid the measles outbreak, it is best not to share your personal items with individuals who may be exposed to the measles virus. That means you should not share your glasses, bowls, plates, and even something as personal as a toothbrush with others.

4. No direct contact

Amid the measles outbreak, if you notice someone coughing, looking unwell, and blowing their nose frequently, avoid direct contact with them. These are all symptoms of measles that usually start 10 to 14 days after getting exposed to the virus.

Amid the measles outbreak, remember that proper rest, adequate nutrition, and supervision by doctors are important. However, prevention remains the best approach, as the contagious disease can be effectively avoided through vaccination.

Related FAQs Can you get measles if you are vaccinated? It is possible, but the chances are not high. Measles-mumps-rubella or the MMR vaccine can effectively protect against all the three viruses. Why is measles coming back? Measles can cause outbreaks, or resurface in places where people are not vaccinated or are under-vaccinated. This means they missed one or both doses of the vaccine.