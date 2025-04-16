Measles outbreak: Follow these prevention tips as the US crosses 700 cases

A measles outbreak in the US is growing, with no signs of it slowing down. More than 700 cases have been reported in different parts of America. Right from Texas to New York to California, the contagious disease has affected many people, primarily children. So, it has raised concerns. The challenging part is that it can get easily transmitted between people, and cause cough, fever and runny nose. While getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent it, you can also take steps to protect yourself and your family from it.
The measles outbreak in America has raised concerns, as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared that by April 10, 712 cases were reported by 25 jurisdictions:
The CDC shared that 32 percent of the cases occurred in children aged less than 5. Thirty-eight percent were reported in people aged between 5 and 19. The maximum number of cases were found in Texas. Since late January of this year, 561 cases were confirmed in the state, according to The Texas Department of State Health Services. Two school-aged kids, who lived in the measles outbreak area in Texas, and were not vaccinated, have lost their lives.
It is a highly contagious viral disease that is most commonly seen in kids. “It is spread through the air when a person who is infected by the virus coughs or sneezes. This allows the measles virus, belonging to the paramyxovirus family, to enter the respiratory system of the person near the infected individual,” says emergency and critical care expert Dr Saima Shabnam. Once inside the body, the virus does not take much time to multiply.
The symptoms of measles are typically experienced in stages:
Amid the measles outbreak, you should know that most deaths from the disease are from complications related to it.
Some of the complications, which are most common in kids below the age of 5 and adults over age 30, are:
“These complications can occur particularly in young children or those with weakened immune systems, as they find it hard to fight off the virus,” says the expert.
Amid the measles outbreak, learn how to protect your family from it:
Getting the vaccine, which is safe and helps your body fight off the measles virus, is the best way to protect your child. The vaccine was introduced in 1963 and before that, major epidemics occurred about every two to three years. The disease caused approximately 2.6 million deaths each year, according to the World Health Organization. Kids should get two doses of the shot to make sure they are immune from it. The first one is usually given when babies are nine months old or 12 to 15 months old. A second dose is given when they are 15 or 18 months old. “There may be mild reactions, such as fever or soreness after getting the jab, but the vaccine is generally considered safe,” says Dr Shabnam.
Amid the measles outbreak, remember to wash your and your children’s hands properly before eating. Make it a habit to wash your hands even after using the washroom, and before touching your eyes, mouth or nose.
Usually, it is good to share things, especially with your friends and loved ones. However, amid the measles outbreak, it is best not to share your personal items with individuals who may be exposed to the measles virus. That means you should not share your glasses, bowls, plates, and even something as personal as a toothbrush with others.
Amid the measles outbreak, if you notice someone coughing, looking unwell, and blowing their nose frequently, avoid direct contact with them. These are all symptoms of measles that usually start 10 to 14 days after getting exposed to the virus.
Amid the measles outbreak, remember that proper rest, adequate nutrition, and supervision by doctors are important. However, prevention remains the best approach, as the contagious disease can be effectively avoided through vaccination.
It is possible, but the chances are not high. Measles-mumps-rubella or the MMR vaccine can effectively protect against all the three viruses.
Measles can cause outbreaks, or resurface in places where people are not vaccinated or are under-vaccinated. This means they missed one or both doses of the vaccine.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Health News
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.