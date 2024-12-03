Korean actor Park Min Jae dies of cardiac arrest at the age of 32: Beware of the symptoms

South Korean actor Park Min Jae, best known for his role in Little Women, has tragically passed away at the age of 32. His untimely death, following a cardiac arrest has raised concerns. Know all about the heart condition.

South Korean actor Park Min Jae, known for his roles in popular dramas like Little Women, tragically passed away at the young age of 32. The heartbreaking news was announced on December 2, 2024, by his agency, Big Title, and confirmed by Korean media outlets, leaving the entertainment world in shock and mourning. As per reports, Park Min Jae’s death followed a cardiac arrest on November 29 while he was on a tour in China. His agency shared a social media post expressing their grief, “Park Min Jae, a talented actor who loved acting and always gave his best, has departed for heaven.”

They continued, “We are deeply grateful for all the love and support you’ve shown Park Min Jae. Though we can no longer see him perform, we will proudly remember him as an actor of Big Title. May he rest in peace.” The untimely passing of Park Min Jae highlights a concerning rise in cardiac arrests among younger individuals. Know the symptoms, causes, and risk factors of cardiac arrest to reduce the risk.

What is cardiac arrest?

Cardiac arrest, also known as sudden cardiac arrest, is a sudden loss of heart function, where the heart stops beating effectively. It can prevent blood from circulating to vital organs, including the brain, leading to loss of consciousness, which may lead a person to collapse and even death, if not treated immediately. It is often caused by electrical disturbances in the heart, such as arrhythmias (e.g., ventricular fibrillation). Sudden cardiac arrest is not the same as a heart attack. A heart attack happens when blood flow to a part of the heart is blocked.

What are the symptoms of cardiac arrest?

Cardiac arrest occurs suddenly and without warning, often leading to death if not treated immediately. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a person in cardiac arrest may notice these symptoms:

Sudden collapse

Loss of consciousness

Absence of pulse

Cessation of breathing or gasping for air

Before cardiac arrest happens, some individuals may experience warning signs such as:

Chest pain or discomfort

Dizziness

Nausea

Extreme fatigue

Weakness

Palpitations (fluttering or pounding heart)

However, cardiac arrest can strike unexpectedly, without any warning signs. If you suspect someone is in cardiac arrest, it is crucial to seek emergency medical assistance immediately. Quick intervention, like cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) or the use of a defibrillator, is vital. Without such actions, cardiac arrest can be life-threatening and lead to death within minutes.

What causes cardiac arrest?

Cardiac arrest can be caused by a number of factors, many of which involve disruptions in the normal functioning of the heart. Common causes include:

Cardiomyopathy (enlarged heart)

Coronary artery disease (blocked or narrowed arteries)

Valvular heart disease (damaged heart valves)

Arrhythmias, especially ventricular fibrillation (irregular heart rhythms)

Heart attack (damage to the heart muscle due to blocked blood flow)

Apart from these most common causes, other factors that can lead to cardiac arrest include:

Severe blood loss (leading to insufficient oxygen delivery)

Lack of oxygen (from choking, drowning, or respiratory failure)

Electrolyte imbalances, such as high levels of potassium or magnesium, which can disrupt heart rhythms

These conditions, if left untreated, can lead to cardiac arrest, which can be life-threatening.

Who is at risk of cardiac arrest?

Certain lifestyle choices and genetic factors can increase the risk of cardiac arrest, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. These include:

Family history of heart disease or cardiac arrest

Heart conditions

Alcohol and drug abuse

Smoking

High cholesterol

High blood pressure

Obesity

Diabetes

Lack of physical activity

Although these factors raise the risk, cardiac arrest can also occur in individuals without any risk factors at all. It is more common in older men than women, as noted by the CDC.

What is the difference between a heart attack and cardiac arrest?

While often used interchangeably, a heart attack and cardiac arrest are two distinct conditions. A heart attack occurs when a blockage in the coronary arteries prevents blood flow to the heart, causing damage to heart muscle tissue. It is a circulation problem that can be fatal if left unattained, states the American Heart Association.

In contrast, cardiac arrest happens when the heart’s electrical system malfunctions, causing the heart to stop beating effectively. Unlike a heart attack, cardiac arrest is an electrical issue, where the heart’s pumping function stops completely. Without immediate intervention, such as CPR or defibrillation, cardiac arrest can lead to death within minutes. CPR and defibrillator shocks can restore a normal heart rhythm and save lives. It is best to check with your doctor to know the symptoms and avoid any problems.