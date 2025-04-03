John Cena reveals skin cancer diagnosis: Highlights the importance of sunscreen

WWE wrestler John Cena recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer twice. In a recent interview, he stressed on the importance of using a sunscreen.

WWE wrestler John Cena recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer twice in the past. During a recent interview, he spoke about how he never used sunscreen and had a very indifferent attitude towards it, and how this could be a possible cause for the cancer. John Cena, who is the face of a skincare brand, talked about how he thought that he would never have to deal with something as severe as skin cancer. He added that his oversight led to the removal of two cancerous spots from his right pectoral area during a routine dermatological checkup. Sunscreen plays a big role in protecting your skin from the damage caused by harmful UV rays. Check out why it is a must-add product in every skincare routine.

John Cena’s cancer diagnosis

In a recent interview, John Cena spoke about how his misconception about not using sunscreen might have been the reason for his diagnosis. He said that he ignored using any sunscreen when he was growing up in Massachusetts. “My mom (Carol) raised five boys and I’m pretty sure she just wanted to keep us alive and healthy,” he said, adding “She had her hands full for sure, so I certainly do not blame her. And me being born in ’77, this was kind of all new knowledge.”

However, after moving to Florida in his early 20s, John Cena continued to neglect his skin, and had no idea about the benefits of sunscreen. “I was stubborn. I didn’t want to have a routine and I also thought the problem would never reach me. And it’s one of those things where I had a ton of exposure with minimal protection and it caught up with me,” John Cena was quoted as saying.

He spoke about how he went for a routine dermatology checkup, which ended with the removal of a cancerous spot from his right pec. Approximately a year later, another cancerous spot was also identified and removed from his right shoulder. “It wasn’t until I went to a dermatologist and got a skin checkup and had a cancerous spot removed from my right pec,” John Cena said, adding, “A year later I went back and had another spot removed close to my right shoulder… It shows up like a white polka dot on the side of my chest and my shoulder. If you watch WWE, you’ll be able to see them,” he said.

John Cena’s cancer journey

John Cena added that he was lucky that the cancer was caught in time by a good doctor. “I was very lucky to have a great dermatologist who kind of, I guess for lack of a better term, held me by the hand and let me know that I wasn’t alone,” He said.

He added that this cancer diagnosis was very scary for him. “The stats on this are overwhelming, but as much as I learn about them, those numbers don’t mean anything. I think the best way to hammer home a point is a human-to-human connection… And I as a human can tell you: Man, that phone call’s not what you want to get because it is unpredictable and you don’t know how bad it’s going to be,” he said.

What is skin cancer?

Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells which is usually caused by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation. This can be due to sun exposure, or can even happen due to the use of tanning beds. This is one of the most common types of cancer in the US, according to this study, published by StatPearls. There are three main types of skin cancer.

Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) : This most common and least aggressive type. The symptom of this type of cancer is a waxy bump or flat, flesh-coloured lesion.

: This most common and least aggressive type. The symptom of this type of cancer is a waxy bump or flat, flesh-coloured lesion. Squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) : This form is more aggressive and may appear as a red, scaly patch or sore that doesn’t heal.

: This form is more aggressive and may appear as a red, scaly patch or sore that doesn’t heal. Melanoma: This is the most dangerous form of skin cancer. It develops in the pigment-producing cells (melanocytes). Here, you get an unusual mole or dark spot and can spread to other parts of the body if not treated early.

How does sunscreen prevent skin cancer?

Sunscreen forms a protective layer on the skin and helps prevent the damage that can be caused by harmful UV radiation. A study, published in the journal CMAJ states that sunscreen use reduces the risk of squamous cell and melanoma skin cancers. Sunscreen contains active ingredients that can either absorb, reflect, or scatter UV radiation. These radiations are dangerous as they can also cause mutations in skin cell DNA, and this can lead to the growth of abnormal cell growth.

Using sunscreen reduces this risk by limiting UV exposure. Besides this, sunscreen usage prevents inflammation and the likelihood of skin cell mutations. There are many types of sunscreen. The Canadian Dermatology Association recommends a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor of at least 30 for most children and adults, as part of a comprehensive photoprotection strategy, states the above-mentioned study.

What is the right way to use sunscreen?

John Cena has emphasised using sun protection. However, sunscreen needs to be used in the right way to show results:

Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

Apply 15-30 minutes before sun exposure.

Reapply every 2 hours, or more often if swimming or sweating.

Don’t forget areas like ears, neck, lips, and the back of hands.

By consistently using sunscreen, you can significantly reduce your risk of developing skin cancer while keeping your skin healthy and youthful.