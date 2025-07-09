Nimbus named most common Covid-19 strain in US: Know how long does it last?

As the world adapts to living with coronavirus, one common question persists: How long does Covid-19 last? Typically, the duration of a Covid-19 infection ranges from a few days to several weeks, depending on an individual’s health and the severity of the infection. With the emergence of new variants, specifically the recently dominant strain known as NB.1.8.1—or Nimbus— in the US, it is essential to understand how these changes might impact the duration and symptoms of the illness.
Nimbus has quickly established itself as the leading strain of SARS-CoV-2 in the US, accounting for an estimated 43 percent of Covid-19 infections as of June 2025, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. First detected in March, this variant is a mutated form of the Nimbus subvariant and has led to alarming symptoms, including what is being referred to as “razor blade throat“.
Nimbus was first detected in the US through airport screenings and has since spread to at least 28 states, according to the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) database. The World Health Organisation designated NB.1.8.1 as a “variant under monitoring” due to its rapid global transmission, however it is not riskier than other strains.
According to cardiac anesthesiologist Dr Jagadish Hiremath, as per reports, most cases appear to be mild to moderate in severity. Based on current observations, the duration of symptoms typically lasts around five to seven days for those who are otherwise healthy and vaccinated. Individuals often begin to feel better by the end of the first week. However, some residual fatigue or mild symptoms, such as a lingering cough, may persist for a slightly more extended period.
The duration of the Covid-19 infection can vary depending on several factors, including the individual’s health, vaccination status, and the specific variant of the virus involved.
Understanding your Covid-19 duration symptoms can help manage expectations and inform decisions about care. Typically, mild cases resolve within one to two weeks, while moderate to severe cases may take longer to resolve, sometimes exceeding two weeks.
The rise of the NB.1.8.1 variant poses particular concerns due to its high transmissibility. CDC data show that while Covid-19 duration remains relatively stable, the emergence of Nimbus cases has led experts to brace for potential increases in cases throughout the summer, a trend observed in previous years. As of June 21 2025, the national test positivity rate was around 3 percent, reflecting a slight increase, while wastewater surveillance indicates Covid-19 duration levels are classified as medium, per the CDC.
For people who are immunocompromised, elderly, or have underlying health conditions, the illness may last longer, and recovery may take more time. In such cases, Dr Hiremath advises careful monitoring.
The viral landscape is continually evolving, especially in the context of the covid-19 pandemic, which has persisted for over three years. Variants like Nimbus often have mutations that may enhance their ability to infect. Derived from the recombinant Omicron variant XDV.1.5.1, Nimbus exhibits several spike protein mutations, which have led to speculation about its potential to spread more rapidly than previous strains.
It is also worth noting that even with milder strains, the virus remains contagious. People are generally considered most infectious from one to two days before symptoms begin, up to about five days after. Therefore, taking precautions such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing during this period remains essential, says Dr Hiremath. While the strain may cause less severe illness overall, staying up to date with vaccinations and seeking medical advice when symptoms persist or worsen remains the best approach for protection and recovery.
Understanding the symptoms associated with Nimbus is crucial for recognising the illness early on. Symptoms reported so far closely resemble those of Omicron infections, including:
The Covid-19 duration symptoms can vary, but they often last for about 5 to 14 days. A distinctive sore throat symptom, characterised as a “razor blade throat,” has become particularly associated with this strain.
Vaccination remains a cornerstone for reducing the severity of covid-19 duration, including the NB.1.8.1 variant.
To navigate the complexities presented by the ongoing pandemic and emerging variants, individuals should:
