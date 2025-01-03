Covid-like virus spreads in China: What is HMPV and what are its symptoms?

China is currently facing a surge in Covid-like human metapneumovirus (hMPV) cases, raising concerns across the country. Know its symptoms, causes, and who is at risk.

Five years after the Covid-19 pandemic, China is facing a surge in respiratory illnesses, including a rising outbreak of human metapneumovirus (HMPV). Reports suggest the virus is spreading rapidly, overwhelming hospitals in some areas. Online videos circulating on social media depict overcrowded hospitals, contributing to fears of a new pandemic. In addition to HMPV, cases of influenza A, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and Covid-19 are also on the rise.

Health officials are closely monitoring the situation as the virus continues to spread. While this has sparked widespread panic online, it is important to note that no official confirmation has been made regarding the scale of the outbreak. Chinese health authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO) have not yet declared an emergency or issued any formal warnings.

What is HMPV?

Human metapneumovirus or HMPV was first identified in 2001 by researchers in the Netherlands. It causes respiratory infections in people of all ages, though young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are more vulnerable to complications. This virus belongs to the pneumoviridae family, which also includes the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), according to the data by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This virus spreads through close contact with infected individuals or by coming in contact with a contaminated area. This virus usually causes symptoms similar to the common cold , such as cough, congestion, and mild fever, and usually resolves on its own within 2-5 days. It mostly affects children under the age of 5 but only 5-16 percent may develop more severe respiratory issues, such as pneumonia, according to the American Lung Association.

Who is the most vulnerable to HMPV?

This virus affects people of all ages but it is most common in young children and the elderly, where it may lead to bronchiolitis, bronchitis, or pneumonia. While conditions like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and emphysema do not increase the risk of contracting HMPV, they can worsen symptoms once infected. This also applies to people with weakened immune systems, such as those undergoing chemotherapy or post-organ transplant, who may experience more severe effects from the virus.

What are the symptoms of HMPV?

This virus is common and can affect anyone. People with HMPV may experience cold-like symptoms such as:

Cough

Fever

Sneezing

Runny nose

Sore throat

Wheezing

Shortness of breath (dyspnea)

Rashes

Someone infected with this virus may experience these symptoms for a few days. In severe cases, HMPV can lead to difficulty breathing, asthma flare-ups, and conditions like bronchiolitis, bronchitis, or pneumonia, which may require medical treatment. If you experience worsening symptoms, especially wheezing or breathing trouble, it is important to seek immediate medical care.

What causes HMPV?

Human metapneumovirus is caused by a virus belonging to the pneumoviridae family. It spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or makes contact with surfaces. Close contact with an infected individual or contaminated area is the primary means of transmission.

Can HMPV be cured?

Currently, there is no specific cure for HMPV. Treatment primarily focuses on managing symptoms, such as fever and respiratory problems, with rest, hydration, and over-the-counter medications. In severe cases, hospitalisation or oxygen therapy may be required. Most individuals recover on their own within a few days.

How is HMPV treated?

This virus usually resolves on its own, so treatment mainly focuses on relieving symptoms. According to the American Lung Association, over-the-counter medications such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen can help control pain and fever, while decongestants may alleviate nasal congestion. For patients with severe wheezing and coughing, a temporary inhaler, possibly containing a corticosteroid, may be prescribed to ease shortness of breath. In more serious cases, your doctor might recommend a stronger oral medication, such as prednisone, to reduce inflammation. Supportive care, including rest and hydration, is also crucial for recovery. Always follow your doctor’s advice for managing symptoms and treatment.

How to prevent HMPV?

Preventing HMPV involves reducing exposure to infected individuals and practicing good hygiene. To protect yourself, avoid close contact with sick people and wash your hands frequently. If you suspect you are infected, cover your mouth when coughing, avoid touching shared items, and wash your hands thoroughly to prevent spreading the virus, suggests the American Lung Association. People with chronic lung conditions, such as COPD, asthma, or pulmonary fibrosis, should take extra precautions to avoid infections like HMPV, influenza, and other contagious diseases. Additionally, ensure all vaccinations are up-to-date because it is essential for reducing the risk of infection and its complications.

Related FAQs How HMPV is diagnosed? To diagnose HMPV, your doctor will conduct a physical exam and review your medical history. Lab tests may be suggested to confirm the virus. In severe cases, a bronchoscopy may be performed, where a flexible camera is inserted into the lung to collect fluid samples, which are then tested for the virus causing the infection. When to see a doctor? Most people with mild HMPVsymptoms do not need a doctor, as the illness typically resolves on its own with home care. However, if symptoms worsen and include shortness of breath, severe cough, or wheezing, it is important to seek medical attention promptly for further evaluation and treatment.