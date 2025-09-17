H3N2 flu strikes Delhi-NCR: How to protect yourself from this viral infection

Stay informed about the H3N2 flu outbreak in Delhi-NCR, its symptoms, and expert tips for prevention to keep you and your family safe.

The H3N2 flu outbreak is spreading rapidly in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). A recent survey by community platform and citizen pulse aggregator LocalCircles show that 50% to 70% of households in the area have had at least one person with flu-like symptoms in recent months. Health experts warn that this strain can cause people to feel weak for longer than usual. This is especially dangerous for vulnerable groups like children, older adults, and people with existing respiratory issues. The survey with 11,000 participants shows that the flu outbreak has increased significantly in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad.

Key findings include:

In Delhi, at least 54% of households report one member exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

Gurugram follows closely, with 49% of households affected, particularly in the IT and corporate sectors.

In Noida, 46% of households are reporting symptoms, correlating with increased absenteeism among children in schools.

Faridabad sees 42% of households impacted, contributing to heightened congestion in outpatient departments.

Finally, in Ghaziabad, 40% of households are reporting flu-like cases, with older adults facing more severe symptoms.

The LocalCircles data from September 2025 shows an increase in flu-like illnesses compared to March 2025. In March, only 54% of households reported these illnesses, but this has now risen by 20% across the NCR.

What is the H3N2 flu?

Common symptoms, including high fever or chills, dry or wet cough, sore throat, fatigue, and muscle pain, identify H3N2. “The spread of the outbreak is due to several factors, including changing weather patterns, high humidity, and rising pollution in cities. These conditions facilitate the virus’s growth and spread,” Dr Neha Rastogi Panda, Consultant – Infectious Disease, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, tells Health Shots.

{{{htmlData}}}

What are the symptoms of H3N2 influenza?

Differentiating between a common cold and H3N2 flu can be challenging, given the similarity in symptoms. Here are some key differences:

Onset: “Cold starts slowly, but H3N2 flu symptoms come on suddenly, usually beginning with a high fever (often over 101°F),” shares Dr Panda.

Cough: Cold might cause a mild cough, while H3N2 flu can lead to a strong and lasting cough, which may be dry or sometimes wet.

Sore throat: Both colds and flu can cause a sore throat, but the sore throat is often worse with the flu, as per News in Health .

Fatigue and aches: Tiredness and muscle pain last longer with the flu than with a cold.

Complications: The H3N2 flu can cause serious problems like pneumonia, bronchitis, and severe breathing issues, unlike a cold.

How can H3N2 be prevented?

To prevent the H3N2 flu from spreading, Dr Neha Rastogi Panda suggest using preventive measures:

Get a flu shot: Getting vaccinated every year is the best way to lessen the impact and length of the illness. It’s important to talk to your healthcare provider about getting your vaccine on time.

Wear masks: Protect yourself and others by wearing masks, especially in crowded places, hospitals, and while using public transport.

Practice good hygiene: Regularly wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds or use a hand sanitiser when necessary to minimise the risk of infection, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .

Boost your immunity: Incorporate a diet rich in green vegetables, fruits, protein-rich foods, and probiotics (like yoghurt) to strengthen your immune system.

Stay home when sick: One of the simplest yet most effective ways to prevent further spread of infection is to stay home if you are feeling unwell.