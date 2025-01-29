Gujarat man dies of Congo fever: Beware of these symptoms to avoid the risk

A 51-year-old man in India reportedly lost his life to Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), also known as the Congo fever. The cattle breeder is said to have died on January 27 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This comes after an Indian woman, also 51, and diagnosed with the disease, reportedly passed away last year. Caused by the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus, the viral disease is transmitted to humans by tick bites or animal blood that is already infected. People who have close contact with livestock have higher chances of getting affected. Here’s everything about Congo fever and how to reduce the risk of getting infected.
The man, identified as Mohanbhai, was reportedly taken to a hospital in Jamnagar on January 21. As per reports, he died during treatment on January 27. Last year, a 51-year-old woman from Jodhpur, Rajasthan in India, also died in Gujarat after getting infected with Congo fever.
In India, the first confirmed case of Congo fever was reported in January 2011 in Gujarat. At the time, 7 cases and 2 deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, according to the National Centre for Disease Control, India. In the following years, outbreaks of CCHF were also reported from Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Kerala.
Apart from India, cases of the disease have also reported in the Middle East, Eastern and Southern Europe, northwestern China, central Asia, Africa, and the Mediterranean, as per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It is a disease caused by Nairovirus, a tick-borne virus of the Bunyaviridae family. Wild as well as domestic animals such as sheep, cattle, and goats serve as the hosts of the virus. Most birds are not affected by it, but ostriches are susceptible. The virus leads to severe viral haemorrhagic fever outbreaks, with a case fatality rate of up to 40 percent, according to the World Health Organization.
“The virus leads to severe hemorrhagic manifestations due to its ability to impair blood clotting mechanisms. Infected people experience internal bleeding, organ failure, and shock, which can result in fatality,” says general physician Dr Ankit Patel.
Congo fever symptoms generally appear 3 to 9 days after exposure, which may include:
“As the disease progresses, symptoms become more severe, leading to nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and mood disturbances like confusion or aggression,” says the expert. In severe cases, bleeding from the nose, gums, and internal organs occurs, leading to bruises and rash caused by blood leakage under the skin. “Some people also experience organ failure, liver enlargement, and rapid deterioration of health,” says the expert.
“It is caused by the CCHF virus, which is primarily transmitted through tick bites, especially Hyalomma ticks,” says Dr Patel. Livestock, including cattle, goats, and sheep, act as hosts for the virus. Humans can get infected due to the following reasons:
Early diagnosis of Congo fever is crucial for the person getting affected by it to survive. The infection is confirmed through laboratory tests, including:
It is hard to prevent Congo fever in animals, but humans can do the following:
“There is no specific antiviral drug for Congo fever. So, the treatment focuses on supportive care,” says the expert.
Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever is a serious viral disease that can turn fatal. It may lead to high fever, and severe headache. The treatment of this disease focuses more on supportive care.
The incubation period (time from exposure to symptom onset) is typically 3-9 days. The acute phase lasts for about 7-10 days, during which the patient experiences fever, severe pain, and potential bleeding complications. Recovery can take several weeks, and in some cases, long-term effects like fatigue, organ damage, or neurological symptoms persist. Severe cases may progress rapidly, leading to death within two weeks of symptom onset.
Currently, no widely approved vaccine exists for Congo fever. Research is ongoing but preventive vaccination is not available for humans. The best way to reduce risk is through tick control, personal protective measures, and strict hospital infection protocols.
No, Congo fever is not airborne. It does not spread through casual contact, coughing, or sneezing.
