Gujarat man dies of Congo fever: Beware of these symptoms to avoid the risk

A 51-year-old man has reportedly died of the Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever or the Congo fever, in Gujarat, India. Know the symptoms of this widespread disease.

A 51-year-old man in India reportedly lost his life to Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), also known as the Congo fever. The cattle breeder is said to have died on January 27 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This comes after an Indian woman, also 51, and diagnosed with the disease, reportedly passed away last year. Caused by the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus, the viral disease is transmitted to humans by tick bites or animal blood that is already infected. People who have close contact with livestock have higher chances of getting affected. Here’s everything about Congo fever and how to reduce the risk of getting infected.

Cases of Congo fever in India

The man, identified as Mohanbhai, was reportedly taken to a hospital in Jamnagar on January 21. As per reports, he died during treatment on January 27. Last year, a 51-year-old woman from Jodhpur, Rajasthan in India, also died in Gujarat after getting infected with Congo fever.

In India, the first confirmed case of Congo fever was reported in January 2011 in Gujarat. At the time, 7 cases and 2 deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, according to the National Centre for Disease Control, India. In the following years, outbreaks of CCHF were also reported from Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Kerala.

Apart from India, cases of the disease have also reported in the Middle East, Eastern and Southern Europe, northwestern China, central Asia, Africa, and the Mediterranean, as per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What is Congo fever?

It is a disease caused by Nairovirus, a tick-borne virus of the Bunyaviridae family. Wild as well as domestic animals such as sheep, cattle, and goats serve as the hosts of the virus. Most birds are not affected by it, but ostriches are susceptible. The virus leads to severe viral haemorrhagic fever outbreaks, with a case fatality rate of up to 40 percent, according to the World Health Organization.

“The virus leads to severe hemorrhagic manifestations due to its ability to impair blood clotting mechanisms. Infected people experience internal bleeding, organ failure, and shock, which can result in fatality,” says general physician Dr Ankit Patel.

What are the symptoms of Congo fever?

Congo fever symptoms generally appear 3 to 9 days after exposure, which may include:

High fever

Severe Headaches

Muscle pain

Dizziness

Sensitivity to light (photophobia).

“As the disease progresses, symptoms become more severe, leading to nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and mood disturbances like confusion or aggression,” says the expert. In severe cases, bleeding from the nose, gums, and internal organs occurs, leading to bruises and rash caused by blood leakage under the skin. “Some people also experience organ failure, liver enlargement, and rapid deterioration of health,” says the expert.

What are the causes of Congo fever?

“It is caused by the CCHF virus, which is primarily transmitted through tick bites, especially Hyalomma ticks,” says Dr Patel. Livestock, including cattle, goats, and sheep, act as hosts for the virus. Humans can get infected due to the following reasons:

People who work at slaughterhouse workers, or are farmers and veterinarians are at high risk.

Coming in contact with infected blood, tissues, or body fluids (common in hospitals, and clinics).

Tick bites in rural or grassland areas.

Person-to-person transmission occurs through direct exposure to an infected person’s blood or secretions.

How is Congo fever diagnosed?

Early diagnosis of Congo fever is crucial for the person getting affected by it to survive. The infection is confirmed through laboratory tests, including:

RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction), which detects the virus’s genetic material in the blood.

ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) identifies antibodies produced by the immune system against the virus.

Complete blood count (CBC) shows decreased platelets and white blood cells, common in viral hemorrhagic fevers.

How to prevent Congo fever?

It is hard to prevent Congo fever in animals, but humans can do the following:

Avoid tick bites: “Use insect repellents, and wear long clothing,” says the expert. Also, check for ticks after engaging in outdoor activities.

“Use insect repellents, and wear long clothing,” says the expert. Also, check for ticks after engaging in outdoor activities. Practise livestock safety: Farmers and veterinarians should use protective gloves while handling animals.

Farmers and veterinarians should use protective gloves while handling animals. Maintain personal hygiene: Wash hands thoroughly after handling raw meat or livestock.

Wash hands thoroughly after handling raw meat or livestock. Disinfect your surroundings: If you work in a hospital, properly disinfect the instruments and maintain strict waste disposal protocols.

How to treat Congo fever?

“There is no specific antiviral drug for Congo fever. So, the treatment focuses on supportive care,” says the expert.

Fluid replacement, a procedure in which fluids lost from the body is restored, may be suggested to maintain hydration.

“Your doctor may tell you to go for blood transfusions in cases of severe bleeding or low platelet count,” says the expert. The range should be between 150000 and 400000 platelets per microliter of blood.

For pain relief and fever management, your doctor may give you paracetamol, known for its antipyretic properties. Check with your healthcare provider to know the best treatment for you.

“Antiviral drugs like Ribavirin may help in reducing mortality when given early,” says the expert. Available in oral and intravenous formulations, both may be effective in treating people with Congo fever.

Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever is a serious viral disease that can turn fatal. It may lead to high fever, and severe headache. The treatment of this disease focuses more on supportive care.

Related FAQs How long does Congo fever last? The incubation period (time from exposure to symptom onset) is typically 3-9 days. The acute phase lasts for about 7-10 days, during which the patient experiences fever, severe pain, and potential bleeding complications. Recovery can take several weeks, and in some cases, long-term effects like fatigue, organ damage, or neurological symptoms persist. Severe cases may progress rapidly, leading to death within two weeks of symptom onset. Is there a vaccine for Congo fever? Currently, no widely approved vaccine exists for Congo fever. Research is ongoing but preventive vaccination is not available for humans. The best way to reduce risk is through tick control, personal protective measures, and strict hospital infection protocols. Is Congo fever airborne? No, Congo fever is not airborne. It does not spread through casual contact, coughing, or sneezing.