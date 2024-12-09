Beauty influencer uses green chilli as a lip plumper: Should you try it?

An influencer from Delhi is talk of the town due to her unusual beauty trend. According to her, you can use a green chilli as a lip plumper. Know if its a fad or a trend that actually works.

Not everyone is born with voluptuous lips. But if you want to make your pout a little voluminous, you can use products specifically made for this purpose. Lip plumpers with ingredients like hyaluronic acid can add volume to your lips along with restoring moisture. This may seem like something you can do but there is a bizarre beauty trend doing rounds on social media. A beauty influencer from Delhi raised eyebrows for using a green chilli as a lip plumper and asked her Instagram followers if they would try it too. According to beauty influencer Shubhangi Anand, it is a “natural” way to get fuller lips. Let’s find out if it actually works or if it’s safe.

Beauty influencer on using green chilli as a lip plumper

Beauty influencer Shubhangi Anand recently posted a video in which she holds a sliced green chilli and rubs the exposed end onto her lips just like a lip care product. After using a green chilli as a lip plumper, she seems to feel its hotness on her lips. Then she applies a lip colour, and ends her make-up with a lip gloss. She captioned the video, “Would you try?” along with red chilli and fire emojis.

So far, she has got 1,97,000 responses, and most of them are not positive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHUBHANGI ANAND 🧿👑 (@shubhangi_anand__)

Many wrote, “never.” One commented, “Inappropriate beauty standards.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Dumbest thing on the internet.”

Are there any benefits of using a green chilli as a lip plumper?

Green chilli contains capsaicin, which is an active compound that causes a burning sensation when it comes in contact with the skin. “Capsaicin increases blood flow to the area of application, leading to temporary swelling and redness. This effect can give the illusion of fuller lips, making them appear plumper for a short duration,” says dermatologist Dr Vijay Singhal.

However, this is not a reliable or safe method to achieve plumper lips. “The reaction is more of an irritant response rather than a genuine volumising effect, and the potential risks outweigh the benefits,” says the expert.

What are the harmful effects of using a green chilli as a lip plumper?

Using a green chilli as a lip plumper can lead to several adverse effects:

Severe irritation and pain : Capsaicin is a strong irritant that can cause an intense burning sensation on the delicate skin of the lips. “This can result in discomfort lasting from a few minutes to hours,” says the expert.

: Capsaicin is a strong irritant that can cause an intense burning sensation on the delicate skin of the lips. “This can result in discomfort lasting from a few minutes to hours,” says the expert. Allergic reactions : Some people may be allergic to capsaicin, so after using a green chilli as a lip plumper, it may lead to redness, swelling, or even blisters on the lips.

: Some people may be allergic to capsaicin, so after using a green chilli as a lip plumper, it may lead to redness, swelling, or even blisters on the lips. Dryness and chapping : Frequent application of irritants like green chili can strip the lips of its natural moisture, leaving them dry, cracked, and prone to peeling.

: Frequent application of irritants like green chili can strip the lips of its natural moisture, leaving them dry, cracked, and prone to peeling. Risk of infection : “Damaged skin caused by burns or microtears from irritation can create entry points for bacteria, increasing the likelihood of infections,” says the expert.

: “Damaged skin caused by burns or microtears from irritation can create entry points for bacteria, increasing the likelihood of infections,” says the expert. Long-term sensitivity: Repeated use of green chilli as a lip plumper can lead to hypersensitivity of the lip area, making it prone to discomfort even with mild stimuli.

What is a lip plumper?

Before thinking of using a green chilli as a lip plumper, know what the product actually is. It is a product or treatment designed to enhance the volume and appearance of lips, and works by:

Stimulating blood flow using ingredients like menthol and cinnamon.

Hydrating and filling the lips with hyaluronic acid or other humectants.

Triggering collagen production for a more permanent effect.

You don’t have to use a green chilli as a lip plumper, as the product is available in various forms, including glosses, serums, and balms. There are also cosmetic procedures that may help to give you voluptuous lips. A 2018 study published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology showed that a lip plumping product increased lip volume in almost all the participants 15 minutes after application.

Temporary and permanent lip plumping solutions

While using a green chilli as a lip plumper is not recommended, you can go for the following options:

1. Temporary solutions

Lip plumping products : Apply gloss, balm, or serum with ingredients like menthol, or cinnamon oil. These can create a mild swelling effect by stimulating blood flow. “The effects will last 2 to 4 hours. These are easy to use, non-invasive, and inexpensive. But the results are short-lived, and may have side effects like potential irritation or allergic reactions,” says Dr Singhal.

: Apply gloss, balm, or serum with ingredients like menthol, or cinnamon oil. These can create a mild swelling effect by stimulating blood flow. “The effects will last 2 to 4 hours. These are easy to use, non-invasive, and inexpensive. But the results are short-lived, and may have side effects like potential irritation or allergic reactions,” says Dr Singhal. Makeup techniques: Use a lip liner slightly outside the natural lip line, combined with gloss to create the illusion of fuller lips. It lasts until makeup is removed.

Ice or lip massage: “Applying ice or massaging lips to stimulate blood flow,” says the expert. The effects last 1 to 2 hours, but you may not want to include ice in your lip care since it is the winter season.

2. Medical treatments

Dermal fillers : A dermatologist will inject hyaluronic acid to add volume and definition to lips. During a 2009 study published in the Journal Of Clinical And Aesthetic Dermatology, a lip-plumper formulation containing this acid, niacin, and emollients was found to be effective in restoring moisture and fullness to the lips of female participants with mild lip dryness. The effects will last for 6 to 12 months. “It is natural-looking, reversible, and a quick procedure. But dermal fillers can lead to bruising, swelling, or uneven results,” says the expert.

: A dermatologist will inject hyaluronic acid to add volume and definition to lips. During a 2009 study published in the Journal Of Clinical And Aesthetic Dermatology, a lip-plumper formulation containing this acid, niacin, and emollients was found to be effective in restoring moisture and fullness to the lips of female participants with mild lip dryness. The effects will last for 6 to 12 months. “It is natural-looking, reversible, and a quick procedure. But dermal fillers can lead to bruising, swelling, or uneven results,” says the expert. Lip implants : Silicone or Gore-Tex implants are surgically inserted into the lips. Instead of going for a green chilli as a lip plumper, you can try this permanent method, unless it is removed. “It is long-lasting, and customisable, but is invasive, has a high risk of infection, and potential unnatural appearance,” says the expert.

: Silicone or Gore-Tex implants are surgically inserted into the lips. Instead of going for a green chilli as a lip plumper, you can try this permanent method, unless it is removed. “It is long-lasting, and customisable, but is invasive, has a high risk of infection, and potential unnatural appearance,” says the expert. Fat grafting : Fat from another part of the body is injected into the lips. Fat grafting can be a safe method to treat people with thin lips, according to research published in the Journal Of Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery in 2015. It is a semi-permanent solution, with effects lasting for years.

: Fat from another part of the body is injected into the lips. Fat grafting can be a safe method to treat people with thin lips, according to research published in the Journal Of Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery in 2015. It is a semi-permanent solution, with effects lasting for years. Laser lip plumping: Instead of using a green chilli as a lip plumper, go for this non-invasive treatment. “Laser treatments stimulate collagen production in the lips, with effects lasting several months,” says the expert. A 2022 study published in the Journal of Cosmetic and Laser Therapy showed that participants achieved aesthetic improvement in lip colour, volume, and texture after going for laser lip plumping.

Green chilli as a lip plumper may be buzzing online, but there are safer methods. There are solutions like lip plumping glosses or makeup techniques, and more permanent options like fillers or implants. It is essential to consult a dermatologist before opting for any permanent procedure for voluptuous lips to ensure safety and effectiveness.