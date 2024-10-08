Fried food like samosa, chips may increase diabetes risk: 6 ways to protect yourself

Are samosa and chips your favourite evening snacks? Eating these and other fried food can lead to diabetes. A new study has found a link between fried food and diabetes.

What’s on your plate? Paying attention to your diet is important to keep diabetes at bay. Type 2 diabetes, a medical condition that occurs when the blood sugar is too high, affects millions of people in the world, including India. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 77 million people over the age of 18 suffer from diabetes in India with 50 percent unaware of its status. Keeping an eye on your diet is crucial as a link has been found between baked, ultra-processed and fried foods and diabetes risk. Food items like samosa, cakes, chips, and mayonnaise, which are high in advanced glycation end-products (AGEs) are a leading cause of the rise of diabetes cases in India, as per a new study.

Fried food and diabetes: How does it increase the risk?

Advanced glycation end-products (AGEs) are heterogeneous compounds that get formed in heat-processed foods like fried foods. They are harmful compounds, and accumulation of these elements promote oxidative stress and inflammation, leading to various chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, according to a research published in the Food Science and Human Wellness journal in July 2024.

Now, a new study published in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition in October 2024 has found that a low-AGE diet could help lower the risk of diabetes. The study involved 38 adults, aged between 25 and 45 years, with a Body Mass Index of 23 or higher. They followed two diets, one high in AGEs and the other low in them, for 12 weeks. Since each participant tried both the diets, the researchers were able to compare the effects of the diets within the same group of people.

The diet with high AGE content included foods like:

Fried foods such as samosa, pakora, chips, and fried chicken.

Baked goods like cakes, and cookies.

Processed foods like mayonnaise, ready-made meals, and margarine.

Grilled or roasted meats like poultry, bacon, and beef.

Roasted nuts

The low-AGE diet included:

Fruits

Vegetables

Whole grains

Low-fat milk

Researchers found that the low-AGE diet helped to improve the participants’ insulin sensitivity, which was measured by the oral disposition index. People who followed this diet also had lower blood sugar levels 30 minutes after eating. On the other hand, the high-AGE diet was linked to inflammation, which can increase the risk of diabetes.

This finding is important, as India has been dubbed as the diabetes capital due to numerous cases. In 2021, approximately 101 million people in India had diabetes, as per a study published in the Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.

How to reduce diabetes risk?

The new study shows that staying away from AGE foods is one way to reduce the risk of diabetes. Here are other ways to lower your risk:

1. Lose weight

If you are on the heavier side, it is time to lose weight. Losing five to seven percent of your weight may help to prevent diabetes, according to the US’ National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. So, if you weigh 200 pounds (90 kg), your goal would be to lose about 10 pounds (4.5kg).

2. Move your body

Even if you are busy, take out at least 30 minutes a day for physical activity. If not everyday, exercise at least five times a week. If you have not been active, start slowly to meet your fitness goals and reduce diabetes risk.

3. Eat healthy foods

It may not be possible to completely stay away from ultra-processed foods or junk foods, but eat healthy most of the time. Also, eat smaller portions to reduce the amount of calories you eat in a day and help you drop pounds in a healthy way. Make sure to drink water instead of sugary beverages that have a lot of calories.

4. Keep an eye on blood pressure

Untreated high blood pressure causes damage to the cardiovascular system, and can also lead to complications from diabetes, as per the American Heart Association. People with diabetes should make sure their blood pressure is less than 130/80 millimeters of mercury (mmHg).

5. Quit smoking

If you smoke, then it is time to give up this habit, as smoking has been linked to diabetes. An association was found between cigarette smoking and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, as per research published in Translational Research in 2017. Smoking may have an effect on insulin sensitivity.

6. Drink tea or coffee

Drinking water is the best way to stay hydrated, but you can also have tea or coffee, but without sugar. Drinking tea or coffee may help to prevent diabetes. Tea and coffee have polyphenols, which are antioxidants that may help protect against diabetes, as per research published in Current Medicinal Chemistry in 2014. There are many varieties of tea, but go for green tea if you want to reduce diabetes risk. Daily green tea consumption was found to have an association with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes during a 2021 study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Fried foods and baked ones are rich in advanced glycation end-products, which may increase diabetes risk. So, include more fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet instead of having heat-processed foods.