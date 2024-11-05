Fatima Sana Shaikh on epilepsy: ‘There are days when I simply can’t shoot’

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has opened up about epilepsy, which has affected her work life. Know what triggers epilepsy and seizures.

Indian actress Fatima Sana Shaikh started her Bollywood journey as a child artist. As an adult, she made a splash in the industry with Aamir Khan-starrer “Dangal”. It was also while shooting for this 2016 film that she got diagnosed with epilepsy. Now 32, the Dhak Dhak actress has opened up about how she was initially unwilling to accept that she had a neurological disorder. She even refused to take the medication to help her with the disorder and seizures associated with it. Epilepsy is a Read on to know about how it affected her work, and what can trigger seizures.

Fatima Sana Shaikh on epilepsy: At first, I was in denial

In a new interview with Filmfare, Fatima Sana Shaikh shared updates on her epilepsy diagnosis and that she thought it carried “a lot of stigma” in the society. “I was diagnosed with epilepsy during the Dangal shoot. At first, I was in denial and wasn’t willing to accept that I had a neurological disorder, so I didn’t take any medication.”

She was worried about having a seizure episode in front of people. “Epilepsy carries a lot of stigma. People think you are either on drugs, seeking attention, or possessed and should be avoided,” said Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Initially, she avoided taking medication for epilepsy and that just made things worse. “Because I was inconsistent with my medication, I would have more seizures. I didn’t want to take medicines. I was fighting not just with people, but also with the medication itself. I thought I didn’t need them to live a normal life,” shared the “Thugs of Hindostan” actress.

Fatima Sana Shaikh stopped attending events to avoid epilepsy triggers

Following the success of “Dangal”, she went on to star in movies like “Ludo”, and “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari”. However, she felt discouraged and avoided public events after getting diagnosed with epilepsy.

“Flashing lights are a known trigger for epilepsy, though they don’t always cause a seizure. But I was so afraid that I stopped attending events and screenings,” revealed Shaikh. She eventually opened up about her condition. She eventually opened up about her condition and informed the paparazzi. “They were incredibly considerate. They made a point not to use flash photography when I was around. Sometimes, my colleagues wouldn’t understand, but the paparazzi did,” she said.

Epilepsy continues to affect her work. “There are days when I simply can’t shoot. Sometimes my episodes cause shoots to be canceled, and there are days when my migraines are so severe I am unable to work.”

It took her years to finally accept her health condition, but now she is spreading awareness about it. She is not only talking about her diagnosis during interviews, but also sharing information about it on social media. In 2022, she shared key facts related to epilepsy through her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

She also asked her 3.3 million followers to share their epilepsy story with her.

What is epilepsy?

Epilepsy is a chronic noncommunicable neurological disease that can affect people of all age groups. Approximately 50 million people across the globe have epilepsy, making it one of the most common diseases of the brain, as per the data by the World Health Organization (WHO). The causes may include:

Brain damage from prenatal or perinatal causes

Genetic conditions with associated brain malformations

A severe head injury

A stroke that doesn’t let a sufficient amount of oxygen reach the brain

Brain infection such as meningitis or neurocysticercosis (parasitic infection of the brain)

A brain tumour

A person with epilepsy experiences recurrent seizures, which are brief episodes of involuntary movement. They may affect a part of the body or the entire body. They may even be accompanied by unconsciousness and loss of control of bowel or bladder function.

These episodes happen due to excessive electrical discharges in one group of the brain cells. Such discharges can affect different parts of the brain, as per WHO. The seizures can be brief lapses of attention or muscle jerks. They can even be severe and prolonged convulsions. Some can also have them just once per year or several per day. But one seizure does not mean you have epilepsy, as up to 10 percent of people in the world have one episode in their lifetime, according to WHO. If you have epilepsy, you will experience two or more unprovoked seizures.

What can trigger seizures?

There are triggers that can spark a seizure in people who are diagnosed with epilepsy and taking medication for it, according to the US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. The triggers include:

Stress

Having alcohol

Alcohol withdrawal

Dehydration

Missing meals

Exposure to toxins or poisons, including lead, illicit drugs, and huge doses of prescription medications

Hormonal changes associated with periods

Lack of sleep

Flashing lights

Moving patterns

How to treat epilepsy?

Treatment can help most people with epilepsy have less episodes of seizures. Some even stop having seizures completely after getting the treatment, according to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS). Treatments for epilepsy include:

Anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs), which change the levels of chemicals in the brain and stop seizures from happening.

Surgery to remove a part of the brain causing the seizures.

Putting an electrical device inside the body to help control seizures.

Ketogenic diet to can help control seizures.

You may not have to go with these treatment options if you know the seizure triggers and are able to avoid them, as per the NHS. You must talk to your doctor before making this decision.

Fatima Sana Shaikh has put the spotlight on epilepsy and what triggers her seizures. Spot yours too to reduce any episodes of this condition.