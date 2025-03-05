Exercise can help the brain to fight diabetes, finds a study

A new study states that physical exercise helps the brain regulate blood sugar. Check out why exercises for diabetes are helpful and how to do them

It is no secret that regular physical activity is your safest bet when managing underlying conditions such as diabetes. However, do you know how exercises for diabetes work? A recent study, published in the journal Aging Cell, highlights that exercise impacts the way brain cells or neurons respond to insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar and reduces harmful proteins associated with brain inflammation. This means that even short-term workout regimes consisting of some helpful exercises for diabetes can help you. Wondering what to include in your workout regime? Check out some options below.

Study finds the benefits of exercise for cognitive health

A new study, published in the journal Aging Cell has revealed that there are many cognitive benefits of exercise. One such benefit is that regular exercise can help activate processes in the brain that are linked to insulin function. It goes on to show that doing exercises for diabetes for a span of two weeks can be beneficial. In the study, 21 older adults, who were diagnosed with prediabetes, were subjected to supervised exercise sessions, 60 minutes a day, for two weeks. It was seen that these two weeks of exercise altered the way neurons responded to insulin after eating glucose.

It also lowered pro-BNDF among adults with prediabetes. Pro-BNDF is a protein that helps control brain cell growth, survival, and function. High levels of pro-BDNF can be harmful because it is linked to brain inflammation and damage.

Are exercises for diabetes beneficial?

The above-mentioned study suggests that it is beneficial to do exercises for diabetes. These help the brain regulate blood sugar more effectively. “Physical activity improves how the brain responds to insulin, which helps control blood sugar levels and reduces the risk of diabetes. Exercise also boosts blood flow to the brain, enhances cognitive function, and lowers the risk of dementia,” explains rehabilitation medicine expert Dr Aravind P R.

Additionally, staying active helps manage stress and body weight, both of which play a role in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. Regular exercise, even simple activities like walking or jogging, can have long-term benefits for both brain health and overall well-being.

Exercises for diabetes: How do they help?

There are many benefits of doing exercises for diabetes. Here is how they can help you control your blood sugar:

1. Enhances insulin sensitivity

Exercise aids the brain in controlling blood sugar by enhancing insulin sensitivity, so cells can absorb and utilise glucose more effectively. These exercises for diabetes trigger the release of brain proteins and chemicals that facilitate the action of insulin, lowering the risk of developing diabetes and associated complications. A study, published in the journal BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine, observed that seventy minutes of exercise increased insulin sensitivity by 35% in participants.

2. Improves blood flow and decreases inflammation

Physical exercises for diabetes can work as they are instrumental in enhancing the brain’s strength to combat illness by enhancing the flow of blood. It also lessens inflammation and stimulates the growth of new brain cells. A study, published in the journal Clinica Chimica Acta, observed that greater physical activity lowers the risk of elevated levels of inflammatory biomarkers.

3. Reduces stress

Another reason why exercises for diabetes work is that they help to lower stress hormones such as cortisol which can impair the functioning of the brain. High-stress levels can result in elevated blood sugar levels. Routine exercise can help to prevent cognitive decline, neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, and psychiatric disorders such as depression and anxiety. By promoting overall brain health, exercise can protect you against many diseases, including diabetes, providing improved cognitive function and long-term health.

Exercises for diabetes: What to do?

When it comes to exercises for diabetes, here are a few suggestions that can help you:

1. Walking

Walking is one of the simplest yet powerful exercises for diabetes. It helps muscles absorb glucose efficiently, lowering blood sugar levels.

Start at a slow pace for about 5 minutes to warm up, then gradually increase your speed to a brisk walk.

Keep your posture upright, swinging your arms naturally while maintaining steady breathing.

Walk for at least 30 minutes, then slow down for the last 5 minutes to cool down before stopping.

2. Strength training (bodyweight squats)

Strength training improves insulin sensitivity and helps muscles use glucose more effectively. To perform bodyweight squats, follow these steps.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, keeping your back straight and your core engaged.

Slowly bend your knees and lower your hips as if sitting in an invisible chair, making sure your knees don’t extend past your toes.

Hold the position for a second, then push through your heels to return to standing. Repeat this movement for 10–15 times, completing 2–3 sets.

3. Cycling

Cycling is a great cardiovascular workout that enhances glucose metabolism and improves insulin function.

Start by adjusting your bicycle seat for a comfortable riding position.

Begin pedalling at a moderate pace for 5 minutes to warm up.

Gradually increase your speed and maintain a steady rhythm for at least 20–30 minutes.

If you are using a stationary bike, adjust the resistance level for a more challenging workout.

Cool down by pedalling slowly for another 5 minutes before stopping.

4. Seated forward bend yoga pose or Paschimottanasana

Yoga poses such as the Paschimottanasana helps lower blood sugar by reducing stress.

To do a seated forward bend, sit on the floor with your legs extended straight in front of you.

Inhale deeply, lengthen your spine and slowly bend forward from your hips while reaching for your toes.

Keep your back straight and avoid rounding your shoulders.

Hold the stretch for 20–30 seconds while breathing deeply, then slowly return to the starting position.

Repeat this movement 2–3 times for better flexibility and relaxation.

5. High-intensity interval training (jumping jacks and rest intervals)

HIIT workouts enhance glucose absorption and boost metabolism in a short period. To perform jumping jacks, follow these steps:

Stand with your feet together and arms at your sides.

Jump while spreading your legs and raising your arms overhead, then quickly return to the starting position.

Perform this exercise for 30 seconds, then rest for 15 seconds.

Repeat the cycle for about 5–10 minutes, depending on your fitness level.

Always finish with a short cool-down, such as light jogging in place, to bring your heart rate back to normal.

What are the other benefits of exercise when it comes to fighting illnesses?

Exercising has various health advantages in addition to benefiting the body by fighting off numerous diseases. “It makes the body’s immune system stronger by improving blood circulation which enables immune cells to identify and fight infections. Exercise lowers constant inflammation, associated with heart disease, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders along with contributing to cardiovascular well-being through reduced blood pressure and enhanced heart health,” says Dr Aravind. It is also central to maintaining mental well-being by releasing endorphins that diminish anxiety, stress and depression. Physical activity also helps in lowering the incidence of specific cancers, improving bone mineral density, as well as strengthening lung function. In general, exercise is a natural defence system which improves the body’s capacity to combat many diseases while ensuring overall health and longevity.

Related FAQs How much exercise is a must for a diabetic? A diabetic must do at least 150 minutes of exercise in a week. This can help control blood sugar levels. However, a balanced diet is a must, along with exercise. Which exercises should diabetics stay away from? Diabetics should not do very high impact, or very strenuous exercises. You may run your workout regime by an expert just to be sure.