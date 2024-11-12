Ex-cricketer Sanjay Bangar’s son Aryan on undergoing hormonal replacement surgery: Know what it means

Anaya Bangar, now known as the daughter of ex-cricketer Sanjay Banagar, has recently opened up about hormonal replacement therapy (HRT). Here's everything you need to know about HRT.

Former cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar’s daughter shared a post on social media documenting her 10-month journey through hormone replacement therapy. Formerly known as Aryan, the 23-year-old has changed her name to Anaya after undergoing gender reassignment surgery. Anaya’s journey of balancing her passion for cricket with embracing her true identity has been anything but easy. Recently, she shared a raw and powerful reel on social media documenting the emotional and physical changes she underwent after getting the surgery. The young athlete followed in her father’s footsteps to become a cricketer but faced significant hurdles in pursuing her career as a transwoman.

Anaya Bangar shares complexities of hormonal replacement therapy and gender reassignment surgery

In an Instagram reel, Anaya opened up about her 10-month hormone replacement therapy journey and the struggles she underwent. She captioned the post, “Losing strength but gaining happiness. Body changing, dysphoria easing… still a long way to go, but each step feels more like me.” Bringing forth the effects of the therapy, she talked about reduced dysphoria, muscle strength or loss, body changes, happiness and more in the reel on her social media.

Like her father, Anaya was a left-handed batter. She played for Islam Gymkhana in local cricket clubs, represented Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire, and scored many runs. While she never wanted to give up on her passion for cricket, the hurdles have come in the way. “As a trans woman on hormone replacement therapy (HRT), my body has changed drastically. I’ve been losing the muscle mass, strength, muscle memory, and athletic abilities I once relied on. The game I’ve loved for so long is slipping away from me.”

What is hormonal replacement therapy?

Hormonal replacement therapy or HRT is a medical treatment that involves taking hormones to align one’s physical characteristics with their gender identity. It is commonly used as a part of gender transition but it is also used for people experiencing hormonal imbalances due to menopause, according to the study by Stat Pearls. It is the medication to replace the estrogen that your body makes during menopause. HRT is used to replenish the hormones, mainly estrogen and progesterone that decline during menopause, helping to reduce symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats. Traditional HRT typically combines these two hormones to mimic the body’s natural ovarian function and ease the discomforts associated with this stage of life. In other words, hormone replacement therapy means the medicated hormones are replacing the natural hormones that your body is unable to make.

According to a study published in Translational Andrology and Urology, anti-androgens are given in hormonal therapy to inhibit masculinizing traits in transgender women and exogenous estrogen to help feminize patients.

Feminizing hormone therapy: How does hormonal replacement therapy help in gender affirmation?

Feminizing hormone therapy is a type of hormonal replacement therapy that helps in gender-affirming treatment. This therapy uses estrogen and androgen blockers to reduce masculine features and develop feminine characteristics. It can be used as a stand-alone therapy or it can be used in combination with other surgeries and therapies.

Transitioning from the sex assigned at birth to your true gender is a deeply personal journey, and it looks different for everyone. If you’re considering feminizing hormone therapy, it is important to work with a healthcare provider. They can help ensure the process is safe and tailored to your needs, guiding you toward your goals in the most effective way possible.