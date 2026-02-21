Energy drinks: New study reveals heart dangers for children

An increasing number of children and teenagers are drinking energy drinks (ED), raising concerns about how these drinks may affect their heart health. Since their bodies are still developing, young people might react differently to the ingredients in these drinks. This new report, published in Cureus, examines the contents of energy drinks and their potential effects on heart function in younger people. It discusses symptoms that doctors have noticed in patients who consume these drinks.
Specifically, it focuses on how drinks with stimulants can affect heart rate, heart rhythm, and blood flow, especially when consumed often or in large amounts. The research also looks at how these drinks can lead to sleep problems and issues with behaviour. It highlights the need for doctors to ask about energy drink use when evaluating young patients with heart issues. It urges increased awareness about how much minors consume these drinks.
Research shows that about 30% to 50% of teens and young adults regularly consume these drinks. As their popularity has grown, so has the number of emergency room visits. A study looked at 32 case reports and 19 clinical trials.
It found that the most common reasons young people go to the hospital include:
Energy drinks are mainly dangerous because they mix a lot of stimulants, especially caffeine and taurine. “Unlike regular coffee, energy drinks often use special blends that hide how strong their ingredients really are”, dietician Gauri Anand tells Health Shots.
The danger of energy drinks goes beyond the drink itself; it also depends on how people consume them. The report points out that risks increase when energy drinks are:
The authors of the Cureus study stress that energy drinks do not benefit children. Since children’s hearts are more sensitive than adults’, even small amounts of these drinks can cause problems such as stiffer arteries and reduced heart efficiency.
Key takeaways for safety:
As more people seek these energy stimulants, this study highlights an important point: the cost of giving a child an “energy boost” may be too high for their hearts to bear.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.