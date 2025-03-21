Eli Lilly launches anti-obesity drug in India: Know all about Mounjaro for weight Loss

Pharma giant Eli Lilly has launched a new anti-obesity and diabetes drug in India called Mounjaro. But should you take Mounjaro for weight loss? Let’s find out.

US pharma giant Eli Lilly has ventured into India with an anti-obesity and diabetes drug called Mounjaro. This development comes after the drug’s approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). This move seems to be strategically planned to address the ever-growing prevalence of obesity as well as type 2 diabetes in India. The World Health Organization states that there are 77 million people above the age of 18 years are suffering from diabetes (type 2) and nearly 25 million are prediabetics (at a higher risk of developing diabetes). Here’s everything you need to know about Mounjaro for weight loss.

Mounjaro for weight loss: What is the new drug all about?

Mounjaro, the new anti-obesity and diabetes drug by Eli Lilly, is a weekly injectable treatment, which has been formulated to regulate blood sugar levels as well as suppress appetite. This is why using Mounjaro for weight loss can help. In India, this medicine is available in single-dose vials at the price of ₹3,500 for the 2.5 mg dose and ₹4,375 for the 5 mg dose. However, the monthly costs for the drug can go up to ₹14,000 to ₹17,500, depending on the prescribed dosage per patient. However, while the medication may seem like a one-stop solution for weight loss and diabetes, it should be taken only after consulting your doctor.

How does Mounjaro for weight loss work?

Mounjaro is an anti-diabetic medication called tirzepatide. A study, published in the journal Diabetes & Metabolism, states that diabetics can lose up to 13 per cent of their weight within six months by the use of tirzepatide. Taking Mounjaro for weight loss works as the drug mimicks two important hormones in the body, GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) and GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide). These hormones are the ones that are responsible for regulating appetite, promoting better digestion, as well as controlling insulin secretion. This is believed to help with both, controlling your blood sugar levels and reducing weight.

A study, published in the American Diabetes Association, observed that Tirzepatide significantly reduced appetite in participants versus placebo. Taking Mounjaro for weight loss impacts the areas of the brain that are responsible for controlling hunger. This can make you feel full for longer and reduce food cravings.

Taking Mounjaro for weight loss also works as it is believed that the drug helps to slow down how quickly food moves through your stomach, which helps you stay full and eat less. It helps the body use insulin more effectively, lowering blood sugar and reducing fat storage. Also, it improves metabolism and helps the body burn stored fat more efficiently. A study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, observed that people who took Mounjaro for weight loss experienced an average weight reduction of up to 22.5% of their body weight over 72 weeks when combined with diet and exercise.

Is it safe to take weight loss pills?

While taking pills such as Mounjaro for weight loss might seem to be an easy way to lose kilos, it might not be the best. While prescription weight loss drugs (like Mounjaro) are approved by health authorities such as the FDA and are generally safe when taken under medical supervision, they might have some side effects. The US Food and Drug Administration, states that the drug can have side effects such as inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis), low blood sugar, allergic reactions, kidney problems (kidney failure), other severe stomach problems, and complications of diabetes-related eye disease (diabetic retinopathy). It also adds that the most common side effects in clinical trials included nausea, diarrhoea, decreased appetite, vomiting, constipation, indigestion (dyspepsia), and stomach (abdominal) pain.

So while anti-obesity and weight loss medication is safe to take when prescribed by the doctor, one should not attempt taking unprescribed doses.