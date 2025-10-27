Is delaying peanut exposure putting your child at risk? New study reveals the best time to introduce peanuts

As a parent, introducing new foods to your child can be tricky, especially when it comes to allergenic foods like peanuts. For a long time, people have thought it may be best to avoid peanuts until children get older. However, new research suggests that delaying the introduction of peanuts might actually put our children at risk.
A detailed 2025 analysis published in the journal Paediatrics examined the health records of around 120,000 children under 3 years old. The results show that babies who started eating peanut-containing foods early, usually between 4 and 6 months old, had a 43% lower risk of developing a peanut allergy compared to those who did not eat peanuts early. Dr David Hill, a lead author of the study and an allergist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, described this research as a major step for public health in food allergies.
The perception around peanut allergies changed after the 2015 LEAP (Learning Early About Peanut Allergy), which focused on high-risk infants who had severe eczema or other food allergies. These infants were either encouraged to eat peanut products or told to avoid them. The results were impressive: by age five, the group that consumed peanuts had an 81% lower rate of peanut allergy compared to those who avoided peanuts. Follow-up studies have confirmed that early exposure to peanuts can help protect children even as they grow into later childhood and adolescence.
In the past, US food guidelines suggested that parents wait until their child is 3 years old to introduce allergenic foods, such as peanuts. These guidelines were based on the belief that avoiding these foods would lower the risk of allergies. However, this approach may have backfired, worsening the problem and leading to more cases of peanut allergy. According to the 2021 National Health Interview Survey, 5.8% of children in the US have been diagnosed with a food allergy, indicating a need for change.
As a parent, what does this mean for you? Here are some clear steps to take when thinking about adding peanuts to your child’s diet:
