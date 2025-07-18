Donald Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency: Understand how it affects legs

Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), which can cause swelling in the legs.

US President Donald Trump has reportedly been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) after experiencing leg swelling. This condition is not uncommon, particularly in older adults, and can result in various symptoms and complications. While White House doctors have assured the public that the President is in “excellent health” despite the condition, let us tell you what chronic venous insufficiency is, its causes, symptoms, and effects.

What happened to Donald Trump?

Donald Trump’s recent FIFA Club World Cup appearance sparked health fears after people noticed his severely swollen ankles. His bruised hand also caught attention. The President reportedly underwent a comprehensive medical examination, which led to the following findings, as reported by Bloomberg:

No signs of severe conditions: Medical tests, including vascular studies and echocardiograms, showed no evidence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or arterial disease.

Routine check-up: Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that Trump experienced no discomfort and the examination was conducted out of caution.

Hand bruising explained: The bruising on Trump’s hand was linked to minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking, a common occurrence for public figures, and was also attributed to aspirin therapy used for cardiovascular health. .

What is chronic venous insufficiency (CVI)?

“Chronic venous insufficiency occurs when the veins, particularly in the legs, struggle to send blood back to the heart. Instead of flowing efficiently back to the heart, blood pools in the veins. This may lead to swelling and other symptoms,” explains Dr Sachin Mittal.

Stages of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI)

CVI is classified into several stages based on severity:

Stage 0: No visible signs, but the individual may experience symptoms.

Stage I: Mild swelling and symptoms, but without significant skin changes.

Stage II: More noticeable swelling and the appearance of More noticeable swelling and the appearance of varicose veins.

Stage III: Chronic swelling and skin changes, such as discolouration or thickening.

Stage IV: The presence of skin ulcers or sores indicates severe insufficiency.

Understanding these stages can help patients and healthcare providers identify the best management strategy tailored to individual needs.

{{{htmlData}}}

Causes of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI)

Damaged valves within the veins primarily cause CVI. These valves are responsible for regulating blood flow; when they become weakened or damaged, blood can flow backwards, a condition known as “venous reflux”, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The following factors elevate the risk of developing CVI:

Age: The risk of CVI increases significantly after the age of 50.

Obesity: Excess weight places additional pressure on leg veins.

Blood clots: Previous blood clots can damage veins, increasing the risk of further complications.

Prolonged standing or sitting: Jobs or activities that require long periods of standing or sitting can contribute to CVI.

Symptoms of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI)

CVI symptoms can vary in severity, but some common signs include:

Swelling in the legs or ankles : This is often one of the first noticeable signs.

Aching or heaviness in the legs: Many people report discomfort, especially after prolonged periods of standing.

Varicose veins: These enlarged veins may appear twisted and bulging.

Skin changes: As CVI worsens, the skin may turn reddish-brown, feel leathery, or develop open sores (ulcers).

Understanding these symptoms is crucial, especially for elderly individuals, as early recognition allows for better management of the condition.

Management and treatment of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI)

While chronic venous insufficiency is manageable, it often requires lifestyle changes and, in some cases, medical intervention.

Here are common management tips by Dr Sachin Mittal

Weight management: Maintaining a healthy weight can reduce strain on the veins.

Regular exercise: Physical activity improves circulation and strengthens veins.

Avoid prolonged sitting or standing: Taking breaks to move around can help reduce symptoms.

Compression therapy: Wearing compression stockings promotes better blood flow and reduces swelling.

Medications: Doctors may prescribe medications to alleviate symptoms or improve vascular health.

Surgical options: In severe cases, procedures to repair or remove problematic veins may be recommended.

Diet for chronic venous insufficiency management

Diet plays a vital role in managing Chronic Venous Insufficiency. “Patients can include omega-3 and flavonoid-rich foods to overcome overall inflammation. They can also consume potassium-rich foods to help alleviate fluid retention in the lower extremities. Additionally, individuals should take the collagen-boosting nutrient vitamin C to enhance the flexibility and elasticity of the superficial veins, which prevents venous damage. One should avoid consuming excessive amounts of nutrients like sodium to prevent fluid retention and swelling in the veins. Refined carbohydrates, cured meats, deep-fried and processed foods should also be avoided because consumption of these may increase inflammation and worsen the condition,” says Nutritionist Aman Puri.

Chronic venous insufficiency is a prevalent condition, particularly among older adults. Donald Trump’s recent diagnosis serves as a reminder of the importance of health monitoring and medical check-ups, especially for individuals in the public eye.