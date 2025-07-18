Donald Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency: Understand how it affects legs

US President Donald Trump has reportedly been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) after experiencing leg swelling. This condition is not uncommon, particularly in older adults, and can result in various symptoms and complications. While White House doctors have assured the public that the President is in “excellent health” despite the condition, let us tell you what chronic venous insufficiency is, its causes, symptoms, and effects.
Donald Trump’s recent FIFA Club World Cup appearance sparked health fears, after people noticed his severely swollen ankles. His bruised hand also caught attention. The President reportedly underwent a comprehensive medical examination, which led to the following findings, as reported by Bloomberg:
“Chronic venous insufficiency occurs when the veins, particularly in the legs, struggle to send blood back to the heart. Instead of flowing efficiently back to the heart, blood pools in the veins. This may lead to swelling and other symptoms,” explains Dr Sachin Mittal.
Understanding these stages can help patients and healthcare providers identify the best management strategy tailored to individual needs.
Damaged valves within the veins primarily cause CVI. These valves are responsible for regulating blood flow; when they become weakened or damaged, blood can flow backwards, a condition known as “venous reflux”, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Understanding these symptoms is crucial, especially for elderly individuals, as early recognition allows for better management of the condition.
While chronic venous insufficiency is manageable, it often requires lifestyle changes and, in some cases, medical intervention.
Diet plays an important role in managing Chronic Venous Insufficiency. “Patients can include omega-3 and flavonoid-rich foods to overcome overall inflammation. They can also consume potassium-rich foods to help alleviate fluid retention in the lower extremities. Additionally, individuals should take the collagen-boosting nutrient vitamin C to enhance the flexibility and elasticity of the superficial veins, which prevents venous damage. One should avoid nutrients like sodium to prevent fluid retention and swelling in the veins. Refined carbohydrates, cured meats, deep-fried and processed foods should also be avoided because consumption of these may increase inflammation and worsen the condition,” says Nutritionist Aman Puri.
Chronic venous insufficiency is a prevalent condition particularly among older adults. Donald Trump’s recent diagnosis serves as a reminder of the importance of health monitoring and medical check-ups, especially for individuals in the public eye.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.