Disease X takes 31 lives in Congo: What we know so far

A mysterious virus, Disease X, killed 31 and reported a total of 406 cases in Congo. Know about its causes, symptoms and what else we know so far.

A mysterious virus, named Disease X, has spread across the Panzi health zone in Kwangi Province, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), resulting in 406 reported cases and 31 deaths between October 24 and December 5, 2024. The case fatality rate stands at 7.6 percent. Earlier reports from the World Health Organization (WHO) had indicated a range of 79 to 143 deaths, but this has since been updated to 31 confirmed fatalities. The disease manifests with flu-like symptoms, including fever, headache, runny nose, cough, and body aches. Among the 31 deaths, a significant number of victims are children, particularly those under the age of five.

The exact cause of the outbreak remains unknown, with the outbreak still ongoing. WHO is investigating several potential causes, including acute pneumonia (respiratory tract infection), influenza, Covid-19, measles, malaria and hemolytic uremic syndrome caused by E. coli. Malnutrition is also believed to be a contributing factor. The cases and fatalities may be linked to multiple coexisting diseases.

Disease X cases and where it has spread

Cases of Disease X have been reported in nine out of the 30 health areas in the Panzi health zone: Kahumbulu, Kambandambi, Kanzangi, Kasanji, Kiama, Mbanza Kipungu, Makitapanzi, Mwini Ngulu, and Tsakala Panzi. The majority of cases (95.8 percent) are concentrated in the Tsakala Panzi (169 cases), Makitapanzi (142 cases), and Kanzangi (78 cases) health areas.

In the Panzi health zone, children aged 0-14 years make up 64.3 percent of all reported cases. Within this group, children aged 0-59 months account for 53 percent, those aged 5-9 years represent 7.4 percent, and 10-14-year-olds account for 3.9 percent of cases. Females constitute 59.9 percent of the total cases. Among the 31 deaths, 71 percent are children under the age of 15, with 54.8 percent of the fatalities occurring in children under five. All severe cases have been reported to be malnourished. Among the 145 cases in individuals aged 15 and older, nine have died. Most deaths have occurred in village communities.

What is Disease X?

Disease X is a term coined by the World Health Organization (WHO) in February 2018 to represent a hypothetical, unknown pathogen that could potentially cause a future epidemic. WHO uses this term for any unidentified infectious disease that has the potential to spread rapidly, leading to an epidemic or even a pandemic. At present, the outbreak of Disease X in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is considered a moderate threat at the national level, with low regional and global risk. However, these risk assessments may change as more information becomes available about the disease’s cause and spread.

What are the symptoms of Disease X?

According to WHO, common symptoms of Disease X include fever (96.5 percent), cough (87.9 percent), fatigue (60.9 percent), and a runny nose (57.8 percent). Apart from this, headache is also one of the common symptoms of Disease X. In fatal cases, the primary symptoms include difficulty breathing, anemia, and signs of acute malnutrition.

What causes Disease X?

Disease X is a hypothetical disease caused by an unknown pathogen, or “pathogen X,” that could potentially cause a pandemic or epidemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) uses the term to prepare for the possibility of a future virus or bacteria that could cause large outbreaks. It could be any infectious agent, including bacteria, viruses, parasites, fungi, and prions. It is expected to be a zoonosis, most likely an RNA virus (ribonucleic acid virus) that emerges from an area with a high risk of sustained transmission, as per the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America.

What do we know so far about Disease X?

This mysterious flu-like disease emerged around the time of increased risk of influenza circulation. The current outbreak in Congo has claimed 31 lives so far and reported almost 406 cases. The outbreak is still ongoing and causing concern. of the emergence of a new pathogen with the potential to spread across the world just a few years after Covid-19 forced countries to shut down borders and brought economic and social activities to a standstill. WHO believes it could cause large outbreaks or epidemics and pandemics.