Covid-19 strain Stratus surges in US: Know all about it

Covid-19 Stratus variant surge in the South U.S.: Know its symptoms, and vaccination recommendations to stay informed and safe this winter.

The number of Covid-19 cases is rising throughout the United States, mainly due to the emergence of the new “Stratus” variant. Many states, particularly in the West and South, are reportedly experiencing increased cases and a higher volume of emergency room visits, including among children. Since its identification in the US in March 2025, the Stratus variant, also known as the XFG variant, has become the most prevalent strain.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that Covid-19 levels in wastewater are typically low, but 11 states are reporting elevated levels. Areas of high concern include Texas, Utah, Nevada, California, and Florida. As of August 19, there has been a rise in infections in 36 states, with no state reporting a decline in cases. There are persistent concerns regarding the symptoms associated with the Stratus variant and the efficacy of existing Covid-19 vaccines in combating it.

What is the Covid-19 Stratus (XFG) variant?

The Covid-19 Stratus (XFG) variant, scientifically known as XFG, is a subvariant of Omicron that researchers believe emerged through the recombination of earlier Omicron lineages. “This new variant has acquired mutations that may allow it to spread more rapidly and evade existing immunity from vaccines and previous infections,” Pulmonologist Dr Harish Chafle tells Health Shots.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified Stratus (XFG) as a “variant under monitoring.” This designation indicates that, although it is circulating widely, there is currently no evidence to suggest that it causes more severe illness than other Covid-19 variants.

Here’s a brief snapshot of what we know:

Current status: Recognised as a “ Recognised as a “ variant under monitoring ” by WHO.

Prevalence: As of late June 2025, Stratus (XFG) accounted for 14% of all Covid-19 cases in the US.

Global impact: Stratus (XFG) spread has been noted in 38 countries and holds a 22.7% share of global sequences according to WHO data.

Covid-19 Stratus (XFG) variant surge in the U.S.

The Southern states are currently experiencing the most significant surge in Covid-19 cases. States like Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas are reporting positivity rates exceeding 15%, making them the epicentre of this alarming trend. “The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention CDC has mapped these statistics, emphasising the need for heightened vigilance and preparedness in these regions,” suggests the Pulmonologist.

The rapid increase in cases may reflect several factors:

Waning immunity: With booster shots and vaccinations, immunity can decrease over time, making populations more susceptible again.

Lifestyle factors, such as social gatherings and lower vaccination rates in certain areas, can facilitate the spread of the disease.

Symptoms of the Covid-19 Stratus (XFG) variant

According to the CDC, the symptoms associated with Covid-19, including those caused by the Omicron variant, are generally similar to those of previous strains of the virus. Common symptoms to monitor include:

Congestion

Cough

Fatigue

Headache and mild fever

New loss of taste or smell

Muscle and body aches

Sore throat

Interestingly, a sore throat associated with the Stratus (XFG) variant has been described as particularly severe, sometimes referred to as “razor blade throat.”

Is the Covid-19 Stratus (XFG) variant dangerous?

The Covid-19 Stratus (XFG) variant is not dangerous at this time. According to the World Health Organization, the overall risk associated with Stratus (XFG) is considered to be “low.” Additionally, evidence suggests that this variant is not associated with more severe illness compared to earlier strains.

Will the Covid-19 vaccines still work?

In light of these developments, vaccination remains a crucial tool in combating Covid-19, including its new variants. The CDC recommends a Covid-19 vaccine for most adults aged 18 and older for the 2024-2025 season. While the CDC’s guidance continues to evolve, the American Academy of Paediatrics (AAP) recently diverged from the CDC’s recommendations. They advocate for routine vaccinations for children aged 6 months to 2 years due to the higher risks of severe illness in that age group.

There are differing opinions on vaccinations for children:

CDC guidance: The CDC currently does not recommend Covid-19 vaccines for healthy children or pregnant women.

AAP stance: Encourages vaccines for young children, especially those with underlying health conditions.

“As we approach the winter season, when respiratory illnesses such as Covid-19, flu, and RSV typically rise, it’s crucial for individuals, especially those at high risk, to consult their healthcare providers,” explains Dr Chafle. Those vulnerable to severe illness should take extra precautions, including:

Staying informed about vaccination options.

Practising good hygiene.

Wearing masks in crowded or enclosed spaces.