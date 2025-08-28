Covid-19 strain Stratus surges in US: Know all about it

The number of Covid-19 cases is rising throughout the United States, mainly due to the emergence of the new “Stratus” variant. Many states, particularly in the West and South, are reportedly experiencing increased cases and a higher volume of emergency room visits, including among children. Since its identification in the US in March 2025, the Stratus variant, also known as the XFG variant, has become the most prevalent strain.
The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that Covid-19 levels in wastewater are typically low, but 11 states are reporting elevated levels. Areas of high concern include Texas, Utah, Nevada, California, and Florida. As of August 19, there has been a rise in infections in 36 states, with no state reporting a decline in cases. There are persistent concerns regarding the symptoms associated with the Stratus variant and the efficacy of existing Covid-19 vaccines in combating it.
The Covid-19 Stratus (XFG) variant, scientifically known as XFG, is a subvariant of Omicron that researchers believe emerged through the recombination of earlier Omicron lineages. “This new variant has acquired mutations that may allow it to spread more rapidly and evade existing immunity from vaccines and previous infections,” Pulmonologist Dr Harish Chafle tells Health Shots.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified Stratus (XFG) as a “variant under monitoring.” This designation indicates that, although it is circulating widely, there is currently no evidence to suggest that it causes more severe illness than other Covid-19 variants.
Here’s a brief snapshot of what we know:
The Southern states are currently experiencing the most significant surge in Covid-19 cases. States like Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas are reporting positivity rates exceeding 15%, making them the epicentre of this alarming trend. “The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention CDC has mapped these statistics, emphasising the need for heightened vigilance and preparedness in these regions,” suggests the Pulmonologist.
The rapid increase in cases may reflect several factors:
According to the CDC, the symptoms associated with Covid-19, including those caused by the Omicron variant, are generally similar to those of previous strains of the virus. Common symptoms to monitor include:
Interestingly, a sore throat associated with the Stratus (XFG) variant has been described as particularly severe, sometimes referred to as “razor blade throat.”
The Covid-19 Stratus (XFG) variant is not dangerous at this time. According to the World Health Organization, the overall risk associated with Stratus (XFG) is considered to be “low.” Additionally, evidence suggests that this variant is not associated with more severe illness compared to earlier strains.
In light of these developments, vaccination remains a crucial tool in combating Covid-19, including its new variants. The CDC recommends a Covid-19 vaccine for most adults aged 18 and older for the 2024-2025 season. While the CDC’s guidance continues to evolve, the American Academy of Paediatrics (AAP) recently diverged from the CDC’s recommendations. They advocate for routine vaccinations for children aged 6 months to 2 years due to the higher risks of severe illness in that age group.
There are differing opinions on vaccinations for children:
“As we approach the winter season, when respiratory illnesses such as Covid-19, flu, and RSV typically rise, it’s crucial for individuals, especially those at high risk, to consult their healthcare providers,” explains Dr Chafle. Those vulnerable to severe illness should take extra precautions, including:
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Health News
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.