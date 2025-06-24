New Covid-19 variant causing ‘razor blade throat’? Know all about it

Cases of the new Covid-19 variant NB.1.8.1 are increasing in the US, and people are reporting a new symptom called Razor Blade Throat.

Covid-19 cases are once again increasing around the world. A new Covid variant NB.1.8.1, being called Nimbus, has raised concerns, especially in the US. This virus variant is a sub-variant of Omicron, but some of its unique symptoms are being widely talked about. According to reports, this new variant is leading to razor blade throat, a symptom in which the throat pain feels razor-sharp.

New Covid-19 Variant

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the variant accounted for an estimated 37 percent of cases in the United States over the two weeks ending June 7, as reported by Fox News. The new variant of Covid is being referred to as ‘Razor Blade Throat’ because the throat becomes severely affected when infected with the virus. People have severe pain in the throat, and it feels as if a razor blade is stuck in the throat. News reports have cited infected people who claim that the throat pain due to this variant is so severe that it becomes difficult to speak, eat and even drink water. They have reported that swallowing anything feels like swallowing broken glass! Even before this, symptoms of a sore throat have been associated with Covid infection, but the problem is much more pronounced in this variant.

There are no scientifically recognized Covid-19 variants named “Nimbus” or “Stratus” in India or globally; these terms likely reflect unofficial labels for existing Omicron subvariants, which remain highly transmissible but cause mild illness. India’s current COVID situation is stable, with low cases (100–200 daily) and minimal hospitalizations, while a surge in respiratory diseases is driven by seasonal viruses (H3N2, adenovirus) amid monsoon conditions. The public should rely solely on ICMR/Health Ministry advisories. They should test for severe symptoms via RT-PCR to differentiate Covid-19 from the flu and ensure that high-risk groups are vaccinated with a booster,” shares Dr Arup Halder, Consultant Pulmonologist, CK Birla Hospital.

Scientists of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have indicated that these new strains are not increasing the severity of the disease as compared to the earlier Omicron. It is crucial to understand this new variant Nimbus is, its potential danger, and its associated symptoms.

What are the symptoms of new Covid variant NB.1.8.1?

1. Razor blade throat: One symptom of this variant is “razor blade throat”, that is, a pain in the throat as severe as if a piece of glass or razor has been swallowed. Earlier Covid-19 variants caused sore throats, but in Nimbus, the pain is so severe that one may have trouble even swallowing water.

2. Pain in the jaw, behind the ear, and upper back: Older variants of Covid-19 also caused body pain, but in this variant, some patients have also experienced stiffness in the jaw, behind the ear, and upper back, along with throat pain. This symptom differs from that of a common cold and was not observed in earlier variants of Covid-19.

3. Sudden loss of appetite: Sudden loss of appetite has also been observed along with other symptoms. Some patients do not feel like eating at all, which can increase weakness.

4. Persistent nasal congestion: In this variant, persistent nasal congestion rather than a runny nose is a common problem, which can lead to breathing difficulties.

Other symptoms of Covid-19 infection:

The symptoms of Nimbus are similar to those of earlier Covid-19 variants, but some patients are also experiencing allergy-like symptoms, shares Dr Vikas Mittal, pulmonologist at C. K. Birla Hospital. Here are the common symptoms of it:

1. Tiredness

2. Fever or chills

3. Headache

4. Body pain

Is this variant dangerous?

According to Dr Mittal, the NB.1.8.1 variant does not cause serious illness, but older people and people with pre-existing diseases need to be more careful.

What should be done to avoid Covid-19?

Wear a mask: Always wear a mask in crowded places Maintain hand hygiene: Use soap or sanitizer to keep your hands clean Get tested if symptoms appear: If you experience severe throat pain or other symptoms, get a Covid test done. Get vaccinated: Get vaccinated against Covid-19 if you have not already. Maintain social distance: It is best if you want to reduce your risk of catching a Covid-19 infection. Stay isolated: If you get infected, isolate yourself from others.