Cases of HMPV rise in India, one more detected in Mumbai: Health officials say ‘nothing to panic about’

With another case reported in Mumbai, the total number of hMPV cases in India has reached eight. However, authorities urge people to remain vigilant and avoid panic.

With another case of the Human Metapneumovirus or hMPV reported in Mumbai, the total tally is now eight cases in India`. The cases have been reported in Nagpur, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Salem. However, hMPV cases are on the increase in other countries as well, including Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and more. First reported in China this year, hMPV is raising concerns because of its first transmission and the potential threat of a pandemic. However, the Ministry of Health has stated that, despite the reported cases, there has been no notable rise in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in India. Currently, the health authorities are asking people not to panic and take necessary precautions.

Be more vigilant but nothing to panic: Health authorities

Amid the rising cases of hMPV, Jharkhand Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari instructed the Health Department on Wednesday to remain vigilant in preventing the spread of HMPV across the state. “People between 5 and 70 years of age are susceptible to this virus, and its symptoms closely resemble those of COVID-19,” Dr Ansari said in a release. He has instructed health officials to deploy medical teams at crowded places such as railway stations, airports and other locations.

The former chief scientist of the World Health Organization Dr Soumya Swaminathan shared on X that the virus is not new and people should take precautions. “HMPvirus is nothing to panic about. It’s a known virus that causes respiratory infections, mostly mild. Rather than jump at detection of every pathogen, we should all take normal precautions when we have a cold: wear a mask, wash hands, avoid crowds, consult a doctor if severe symptoms,” she said.

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has said the health ministry is keeping an eye on the spread of the virus in China. Seeking to allay fears, he asserted that it’s “not a new virus”.

Previously, the health ministry highlighted that HMPV is already circulating worldwide, including in India, with reports of respiratory illnesses linked to the virus in several countries. It also noted that there has been no unusual increase in cases of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in the country.

How many cases of hMPV in India?

Seven cases of HMPV have been reported in the country to date, including two in Karnataka, one in Gujarat, and two in Tamil Nadu. All of the affected individuals are young children, aged between 3 months and 13 years.

The latest case involves a six-month-old girl in Mumbai, who became the eighth case in India and the third in Maharashtra. The infant admitted to the hospital on January 1, displayed symptoms such as severe cough, chest tightness, and a significant drop in oxygen levels to 84 percent.

What is hMPV?

HMPV, first identified in 2001 in Netherlands, is a respiratory infection that causes flu-like symptoms. It can affect anyone but it is more common in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune system. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this virus commonly occurs during winter and early spring, much like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Health authorities have been asked to increase surveillance amid the rising cases of hMPV in India.