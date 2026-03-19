New study reveals obesity could double your risk of dementia

How does body composition affect the risk of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease? Find effective ways to improve your strength and health.

Lifestyle choices strongly influence brain ageing. Eating certain foods, like processed meats, having low levels of vitamin D, and drinking moderate amounts of alcohol can raise your risk of getting Alzheimer’s disease. Recent research shows that body composition, which determines the balance of fat versus lean mass, can also affect cognitive diseases. A study from the American Academy of Neurology found that where you store fat can make you more likely to develop Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease. On the other hand, people with more strength are less likely to face these conditions.

What fat is associated with Alzheimer’s?

In this study, researchers tracked 412,690 participants from the UK Biobank. Most of the participants were white and had an average age of 56. They had no preexisting cognitive conditions, and the researchers followed them for 9 years. At the beginning of the study, researchers measured waist and hip sizes, grip strength, bone density, lean mass, and fat mass. They aimed to find out how many people developed dementia, mainly Alzheimer’s disease or Parkinson’s disease, after nine years.

By the end of the study, they discovered:

People with a lot of belly fat are 13% more likely to develop neurological diseases.

People with excess arm fat are 18% more likely to develop these conditions.

Strength may help protect against neurodegenerative diseases.

What prevents neurodegenerative disease?

People with strong muscles are 26% less likely to develop cognitive diseases compared to those with weak muscles. This study measured muscle strength using a grip-strength test. Grip strength is an important sign of how long a person might live. It serves as a good overall measure of muscle strength, even though it only directly tests the muscles in the hands, wrists, and forearms.

How does body composition affect brain health?

Researchers have found that body composition and strength are linked to brain health. They achieve this by altering factors that influence cardiovascular disease risk, consistent with earlier studies. “Extra weight around the stomach can disrupt insulin’s action, leading to higher blood sugar levels. This can lead to inflammation, which may damage blood vessels over time,” Internal Medicine specialist Dr Sushila Kataria tells Health Shots. Good blood flow to the brain is important for delivering oxygen and nutrients. Blood vessels are small and can be easily damaged. This means that taking care of your heart and blood vessel health also helps protect your brain.

How to improve body composition fast?

You can’t always control where your body stores fat because genetics play a role. “Some people, especially women, tend to store fat in their hips or lower bodies until they reach menopause”, says the doctor. After menopause, women and men are more likely to store fat in their abdomens.

You can improve your body composition at any age or regardless of your genes:

Take up strength training: To build muscle and strength, you need to lift, push, or pull heavy things. Body weight exercises count too! This is where strength training is important. “More muscle means a higher metabolic rate, which helps you burn more calories and lose excess fat”, advises the expert. Having more lean muscle also helps control blood sugar and cholesterol levels, benefiting your heart and brain. Eat more protein: Eating protein helps build muscle. To see the best results, combine a high-protein diet with strength training. “A high-protein diet can also help you lose fat while still eating plenty of food. It increases your calorie burn and makes you feel full,” suggests the expert. So, what does a high-protein diet look like? Most people should aim for at least 100 grams of protein each day, but some may need more. Try a creatine supplement: To improve your strength training and support a high-protein diet, consider taking a creatine supplement. “Taking 5 grams a day, which is usually just one small scoop, can help you build muscle, lose fat, and improve your body composition”, says Dr Kataria. Many women are using this creatine powder to tone their muscles. Additionally, taking it with citicoline can provide extra benefits for your brain.

Body composition is an important predictor of health, even more so than just weight. A study shows that it’s not only about what you need to lose; it’s also about what you can gain. Building muscle and strength can greatly benefit your brain and overall health.