Bleeding eye virus takes 15 lives in Rwanda, know Marburg symptoms to avoid infection

A recent outbreak of the bleeding eye virus in Rwanda has resulted in the tragic deaths of 15 people. Understand its symptoms, causes and its potential risks.

The bleeding eye virus, commonly known as Marburg, has claimed the lives of 15 people and left hundreds infected in Rwanda, East Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared it an epidemic last year, noting its severe nature with a fatality rate of up to 88 percent. However, early and effective patient care can significantly lower this rate. This serious illness, which sometimes causes outbreaks in African countries, may cause flu-like symptoms (such as fever), vomiting, and neurological (brain and nerve) issues. It is a viral hemorrhagic fever that may damage blood vessels and cause bleeding. Marburg belongs to the same family of viruses as Ebola, making it equally dangerous and highly contagious.

Bleeding eye virus: Marburg virus spreads further

In addition to the recent bleeding eye virus outbreak in Rwanda, which killed 15 people, the most recent significant outbreak occurred in February 2023 in Equatorial Guinea. This outbreak confirmed 16 cases, with 12 deaths, and nearly 200 people were quarantined to prevent further spread. While Marburg has previously caused outbreaks and isolated cases across various African regions—such as Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guinea, Kenya, South Africa, and Uganda—this marked Equatorial Guinea’s first outbreak.

While you may be aware of these outbreaks, there are other major outbreaks that left people worried:

Uganda (2012): 15 cases, 4 deaths

Angola (2004-2005): 252 cases, 227 deaths

Democratic Republic of Congo (1998-2000): 154 cases, 128 deaths, mostly among mine workers and their families

Germany and Yugoslavia (1967): 31 cases, 7 deaths, linked to workers handling African green monkeys from Uganda.

What is the bleeding eye virus?

Marburg virus disease (MVD) is a severe, often fatal illness caused by a bat-borne virus that can affect multiple organs and lead to bleeding. First identified in 1967, it is a zoonotic disease belonging to the filovirus family, which also includes the six species of Ebola virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). One of the key symptoms of Marburg is bleeding from the eyes, though this is rare, it is highly infectious.

Transmission of bleeding eye virus

The virus spreads through direct contact with infected people, particularly their blood or bodily fluids such as feces, vomit, saliva, urine, and respiratory secretions, which contain a high concentration of the virus. Marburg can also be transmitted through infected semen, with the potential for transmission up to seven weeks after a person has clinically recovered. Due to its highly contagious nature and severe symptoms, early detection and strict isolation measures are essential in controlling outbreaks.

What are the symptoms of Marburg or bleeding eye virus?

The incubation period (interval from infection to onset of symptoms) varies from 2 to 21 days. Marburg virus disease (MVD) begins suddenly with symptoms like fever, chills, headache, and muscle pain (myalgia). A maculopapular rash may appear after 2-7 days, particularly on the chest, back, and stomach. Additional symptoms include nausea, vomiting, chest pain, sore throat, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, as per the WHO.

As the illness progresses, symptoms intensify, potentially leading to jaundice, inflammation of the pancreas, severe weight loss, delirium, shock, liver failure, and hemorrhage (a loss of blood from a damaged blood vessel or organ). Multi-organ dysfunction can also occur. In fatal cases, death may occur between 8 to 9 days after symptoms appear, usually preceded by severe blood loss and shock.

Since there is no specific treatment for Marburg hemorrhagic fever, early detection and awareness of these symptoms are vital. Timely medical care can help manage the disease, though the fatality rate remains high without proper intervention.

What is the treatment for bleeding eye virus?

There is no specific antiviral treatment for Marburg virus disease. However, health authorities may use treatments such as rehydration with oral or intravenous fluids to balance electrolytes and manage symptoms like fever and pain, which may even increase survival rates. Apart from this, patients may receive oxygen therapy, blood transfusions, or medications to control bleeding and organ failure.