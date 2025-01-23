First bird flu death reported in US: What is it and how to prevent it?

There have been ongoing cases of human infections of the bird flu virus in the US and other countries as well. Know how to prevent it from spreading.

Bird flu, or avian influenza, primarily affects birds but there have been cases reported in humans as well. Unfortunately, a patient recently died from severe avian influenza A (H5N1), marking the first fatality from bird flu in the United States. The growing bird flu outbreak in the US has caused widespread concern. A recent study by researchers at the Texas Biomedical Research Institute has raised alarms, identifying nine mutations in a strain of bird flu found in a person in Texas. These mutations make the virus more efficient in causing illness, enabling it to replicate in the brain and increase disease severity.

There were cases of the flu in India last year as well. This has led to widespread fears about the potential for human-to-human transmission and the threat of more deaths. Health experts are urging caution, recommending that people stay alert and take necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of this potentially deadly virus. While these findings are concerning, the good news is that current antiviral treatments remain effective against this strain.

Cases of bird flu in India and around the world

Bird flu, or avian influenza, includes various strains, with some posing a risk to humans. While many strains of bird flu do not typically infect people, certain ones, like H5N1, H7N9, H5N6, and H5N8, have raised concern in recent years. These strains generally do not spread easily from human to human, but they have caused human infections in several countries, leading to fatalities. For example, H5N1, H7N9, and H5N6 have led to several deaths globally, even though human-to-human transmission remains rare. Here are some recent bird flu cases worldwide:

In February 2021, Russia reported its first human cases of the H5N8 strain.

By January 2025, the US had confirmed 66 human cases of H5N1 since 2024, bringing the total to 67 since 2022.

India reported two cases of avian influenza A(H9N2) in 2024 and one in 2019. In June 2024, a 4-year-old child in West Bengal was infected with H9N2 but made a full recovery.

First detected in Vietnam in 2003, avian influenza has led to outbreaks and fatalities across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. To date, the World Health Organization has documented over 950 human cases of H5N1, with about half resulting in death, raising serious concerns about this virus.

What is bird flu?

Bird flu, or avian influenza, is a viral infection that primarily affects birds but can also infect humans. The H5N1 strain, a subtype of the influenza A virus, is the most common form of bird flu in people. It was first identified in humans in 1997 during an outbreak among poultry in Hong Kong, as per the data by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. While human cases of H5N1 are rare, they can be severe and even deadly. Most infections occur in individuals who have had close contact with infected birds or contaminated surfaces. The US has reported ongoing human cases of bird flu since 2024.

What are the signs and symptoms of H5N1 bird flu?

H5N1 can cause many symptoms, often similar to those of a typical flu. According to medical reports, common symptoms include:

High fever

Headache

Cough

Shivers

Muscle ache

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Runny nose

Sore throat

In some cases, symptoms may worsen and include:

Diarrhea

Nausea

Stomach pain

Respiratory distress or failure

Pneumonia

Nose and gums bleeding

Conjunctivitis and pink eye

Pain in the chest

Changes in behavior and thinking

Seizures (in severe cases)

Severe cases of H5N1 can lead to serious complications, such as respiratory failure and even death. If you notice any of these symptoms, it is important to consult a doctor to prevent complications.

How is H5N1 bird flu treated?

Once a doctor conducts a test called the influenza A/H5 (Asian lineage) virus real-time RT-PCR, they will determine the appropriate treatment based on the diagnosis. In most cases, antiviral medications like oseltamivir and zanamivir can help reduce the severity of the disease, explains infectious disease specialist Dr Charu Dutt Arora. However, these medications are most effective when taken within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms.

How to reduce the risk of bird flu?

Here are some steps you can take to lower your risk of contracting bird flu:

1. Avoid close contact with birds, especially poultry, to prevent infection.

2. Ensure all poultry products, including eggs, are fully cooked before eating.

3. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water to maintain good hygiene.

4. Avoid consuming raw or undercooked poultry.

5. If you live near birds, regularly clean and disinfect surfaces that may come into contact with them.

6. Stay informed about the latest news and developments on avian influenza.

7. Report any sick or dead birds to local authorities to help prevent the spread of the virus.

8. Consider getting vaccinated to reduce the risk of H5N1 bird flu.

As H5N1 bird flu continues to spread, it is essential to remain cautious and follow these precautions to avoid complications. If you experience any symptoms, be sure to consult a doctor.