Assam reports first case of hMPV, total cases in India reach 13: Health officials say ‘nothing is new’

HMPV cases in India have reached 13, with a new cases reported in Assam. While the cases may be increasing, officials say the infection is not new.

Assam reported its first case of hMPV or human metapneumovirus this season on Saturday. The affected is a 10-month-old baby who tested positive in Dibrugarh. The infant is currently undergoing treatment at the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh. While this is reportedly the first case of the infection this season, health officials have said this is nothing new.

“Since 2014, we have detected 110 HMPV cases in Dibrugarh district. This is the first case this season. Every year it is detected, and nothing is new. We have got the sample from AMCH and this has been found positive for HMPV,” said ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre, NE, Lahowal (Dibrugarh) Senior Scientist Dr Biswajit Borkakoty.

The total tally of the hMPV cases has reached 13 now, with other cases reported in two reported in Bengaluru, two in Gujarat, two in Chennai, three in Kolkata, two in Nagpur, and one in Mumbai have tested positive for human metapneumovirus.

HMPV is not a new virus

Five years ago when the microscopic villain coronavirus hit the world, health authorities were not prepared for the pandemic but that’s not the case with hMPV. The virus is not new and is being monitored by health authorities to prevent the situation from getting any worse.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the virus was first discovered in 2001 in the Netherlands. A study published in the F1000 Research found hMPV antibodies present in humans at least 70 years ago. As per WHO, it is a common virus that causes respiratory symptoms which are similar to a common cold, especially in winter and spring. An analysis of infectious respiratory disease data from 2009 to 2019 by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ranked the virus as the eighth most common viral pathogen in the country. The top three on the list were influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and human rhinovirus (HRV).

No health emergency declared so far

As the cases of the virus continue to rise in China, health officials have said that the situation is being misrepresented on social media. As of January 9, there have been no reliable news reports or official declarations from Chinese authorities regarding a state of emergency due to the rise in hMPV or other respiratory infections. The World Health Organization (WHO) have also made no emergency declarations.

“WHO is in contact with Chinese health officials and has not received any reports of unusual outbreak patterns. Chinese authorities report that the health care system is not overwhelmed….” says WHO in a part of the press release issued on Jan 7.

In late December, China CDC announced it was testing a new monitoring system for pneumonia of unknown origin, which includes a protocol for laboratories to report cases and for disease control agencies to verify and manage them. This effort starkly contrasts the limited preparedness seen five years ago when the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, first emerged.

HMPV is a respiratory infection that causes flu-like symptoms. It can affect anyone but it is more common in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from the infection is to follow preventive measures which include wearing mask when outside, washing hands regularly, and maintaining a balanced and healthy diet, as per WHO.