Arjun Kapoor opens up about mild depression: ‘I knew something was not working’

Actor Arjun Kapoor has opened up about being diagnosed with mild depression and Hashimoto's disease, which is an autoimmune disorder. We tell you all about these health issues.

Actor Arjun Kapoor is being lauded for portraying Danger Lanka, a villain in the latest hit “Singham Again”. Amid the film’s success, he has opened up about dealing with mild depression while shooting for the action movie. This is not the first time he had to deal with a health issue. The “Ek Villain Returns” actor was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease when he was 30 years old. It runs in his family, as his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, used to have it. Even his sister, Anshula Kapoor, suffers from the autoimmune disorder.

Arjun Kapoor on mild depression

Arjun Kapoor recently opened up about suffering from depression. According to media reports, Arjun Kapoor shared during an interview that he dealt with mild depression last year. “I did not know if I was depressed or not, I knew something was not working. My life was filmed, and now suddenly I used to watch other people’s work and think to myself, ‘Will I be able to or will I get a chance?”

Initially, things didn’t work out with his therapists. “I have never been a bitter or negative person, but it started festering inside me in a very off way… I started therapy and went to a couple of therapists who didn’t work out. So, I was confused again.” Then he found a therapist who allowed him to share his thoughts freely. “She did diagnose me with mild depression at that point in time, which is very circumstantial,” said the 39-year-old.

Arjun Kapoor on Hashimoto’s disease

Arjun Kapoor discussed more about his health struggles. He said in the same interview, “I haven’t always opened up about it, but I also have Hashimoto’s disease, which is an extension of thyroid. It’s almost like I can take a flight and gain weight because the body goes in distress… your body is in flight-or-fight mode.”

He was diagnosed with it almost a decade ago when he was 30 years old. “I defied it and I said, ‘No, this can’t be’.” He shared that his mother suffered from the same condition. “My sister also has it… If I look back today, I can see myself and my body changing through the course of my films,” said Arjun Kapoor.

What is mild depression?

Depression, also known as major depression, is a serious mood disorder that causes severe symptoms. It affects how a person thinks, feels and takes care of daily activities such as eating, and working, according to the US National Institute Of Mental Health. Some of the symptoms include:

Persistent sad or anxious

Feelings of hopelessness

Pessimism

Feelings of irritability

Restlessness

Feelings of guilt

Loss of interest in hobbies and activities

Fatigue or lack of energy

Difficulty concentrating

Waking too early in the morning

Oversleeping

Changes in appetite

Unplanned weight changes

Headaches

Cramps

Digestive problems

Thoughts of death or suicide

If you experience some of these symptoms for at least 2 weeks, you may have depression, as per the US National Institute Of Mental Health. In case of mild depression, the symptoms will not be severe. If you have mild depression, you may simply feel persistently low in spirit, but not feel suicidal, according to the UK’s National Health Service.

How to treat mild depression?

Antidepressants like selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors can be helpful to manage the symptoms, but you can take the no-drug approach to mild depression, according to Harvard Health Publishing. Here’s what you can do:

Exercise to manage anxiety, boost your energy levels, and improve quality of your sleep. Working out can help to deal with depression by enhancing endorphins, which are natural chemicals known to create a sense of euphoria.

Consume less refined sugar, which is found in sweets as well as soft drinks, and processed foods. During a February 2024 study published in BMC Psychiatry, researchers found that a 100 grams per day increase in sugar consumption correlated with a 28 percent higher prevalence of depression.

Express gratitude, as it can have a positive effect.

Social isolation can make symptoms of depression more severe and longer-lasting, as per Harvard Health Publishing. Work on social connection by joining a group devoted to something you really enjoy.

What is Hashimoto’s disease?

It is an autoimmune disorder that can cause hypothyroidism or underactive thyroid, but sometimes, it can lead to hyperthyroidism or overactive thyroid, according to the US National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. In people with this disorder, the immune system makes antibodies that attack the thyroid, a small gland shaped like a butterfly and located in the front of your neck. A lot of white blood cells, which are part of the immune system, also get built up in this gland. Bodies of people suffering from this disease also can’t make enough thyroid hormones, as the gland gets damaged.

Women are more often affected by this disorder, with the female-to-male ratio being at least 10:1, as per research published in StatPearls in 2023. Initially, many people don’t have symptoms, but as the disease progresses, you may notice these signs:

Fatigue

Weight gain

Joint and muscle pain

Constipation

Dry skin

Heavy or irregular periods

Fertility problems

Slowed heart rate

How to treat Hashimoto’s disease?

The treatment usually depends on whether the thyroid gland is damaged and causing hypothyroidism. If you don’t have hypothyroidism, your doctor may check the symptoms and thyroid hormone levels on a regular basis. Levothyroxine, a medicine identical to the natural thyroid hormone thyroxine (T4), is used to treat hypothyroidism, as per the US National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. It is available in pill, and liquid form and soft gel capsule.

If you have Hashimoto’s disease or other types of autoimmune thyroid disorders, you may have to avoid iodine. Foods with iodine or taking iodine supplements may cause hypothyroidism or make it worse.

Arjun Kapoor is not only in news for his latest film, but also for his health struggles like mild depression and Hashimoto’s disease. If you also suffer from these issues, knowing their symptoms will help to get you the right treatment.