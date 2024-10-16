7 children die of Diphtheria in Rajasthan: Know its common symptoms, causes and treatment

Diphtheria, a contagious bacterial infection, is raising concerns in Rajasthan. Know its symptoms, causes, and learn effective prevention methods to protect yourself.

In a tragic turn of events, seven children died of Diphtheria in Rajasthan in one month. A serious bacterial infection that can affect the throat, nose, and sometimes the skin, Diphtheria attacks the upper respiratory system and causes severe damage to the heart and nerves. According to media reports, the most recent victim of the disease is a five-year-old from Deeg village in Sikri, Rajasthan. The reports blame low immunisation coverage in the backward areas, which is the only approach to prevent this dangerous virus. Besides vaccination, antibiotics can help treat the infection as well. Read on to know what exactly is diphtheria and how to avoid its spread.

Diphtheria cases on the rise in Rajasthan

The first death in the state happened on September 14, 2024, when a seven-year-old kid from Kaman village died from the sickness. Three more children died at the end of the month, including a six-year-old girl. According to News reports, the state health department as well as World Health Organization have dispatched several teams to Sikri for further inquiry. Antibiotics are also going to be provided to local children, and a list of those who are eligible has been set up by the concerned departments.

What is diphtheria?

Diphtheria is spread by a bacteria called Corynebacterium diphtheriae, which produces a toxin that creates a buildup of grey tissue in your throat, causing severe swallowing and breathing problems, according to the World Health Organization, “In warmer climates, patients with diphtheria may have skin lesions that do not heal and become coated in grey tissue. This kind of diphtheria, known as cutaneous diphtheria, is also common in the United States where people live in crowded and harmful environments,” says internal medicine Dr Tushar Tayal.

Causes of diphtheria

Diphtheria is caused by the bacterium Corynebacterium diphtheriae. This bacteria is spread through close contact with an infected person, as found in a study published in the StatPearls. Here are some common ways diphtheria can be transmitted:

Respiratory droplets : When an infected person coughs or sneezes, they release tiny droplets into the air that contain the bacteria. If another person inhales these droplets, they can become infected.

: When an infected person coughs or sneezes, they release tiny droplets into the air that contain the bacteria. If another person inhales these droplets, they can become infected. Direct contact : Touching an infected person’s skin or mucous membranes can also spread the bacteria. This is particularly likely if the infected person has a skin sore or open wound.

: Touching an infected person’s skin or mucous membranes can also spread the bacteria. This is particularly likely if the infected person has a skin sore or open wound. Contaminated objects: The bacteria can also survive on surfaces, such as doorknobs, toys, or utensils. If a person touches a contaminated object and then touches their mouth, nose, or eyes, they can become infected.

Symptoms of diphtheria

The symptoms of diphtheria typically begin within two to five days after exposure to the bacteria. These symptoms can include, according to the World Health Organization.

Sore throat

Fever

Difficulty swallowing

Swollen lymph nodes in the neck

Hoarseness

Cough

As the infection progresses, a thick, grey membrane can form in the back of the throat or nose. This membrane can make it difficult to breathe and can also block the airways. In severe cases, diphtheria can lead to:

Heart problems

Kidney failure

Paralysis

Death

It is important to seek medical attention immediately if you or someone you know is experiencing these symptoms, especially if they are accompanied by a sore throat or difficulty swallowing. Early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent serious complications.

What is the difference in symptoms between children and adults?

While the symptoms of diphtheria are generally similar in both children and adults, there may be some differences. In children, diphtheria often manifests as a sore throat, fever, difficulty swallowing, and a thick, grey membrane in the back of the throat. In adults, the symptoms may be less severe and can sometimes be mistaken for a common cold or sore throat. However, adults can still develop serious complications from diphtheria, such as heart problems and respiratory failure. It is important to seek medical attention immediately if you or your child are experiencing symptoms of diphtheria.

Diphtheria treatment

Diphtheria is a serious infection that requires prompt medical attention. “Treatment typically involves a combination of antibiotics and supportive care,” says Dr Tayal.

1. Antibiotics

Antibiotics are essential for killing the bacteria that causes the infection. The most commonly used antibiotic for the disease is penicillin. However, if the person is allergic to penicillin, other antibiotics such as erythromycin or clindamycin may be used.

2. Supportive care

In addition to antibiotics, supportive care is also important for treating diphtheria. This may include:

Fluids : Dehydration can be a serious complication of diphtheria, so it is important to maintain adequate fluid intake.

: Dehydration can be a serious complication of diphtheria, so it is important to maintain adequate fluid intake. Oxygen therapy : If the person is having difficulty breathing, oxygen therapy may be necessary.

: If the person is having difficulty breathing, oxygen therapy may be necessary. Intubation : In severe cases, the person may need to be intubated to help them breathe.

: In severe cases, the person may need to be intubated to help them breathe. Antitoxin: Diphtheria antitoxin is a medication that can neutralise the toxin produced by the bacteria. It is particularly important in severe cases of diphtheria.

It is important to note that the treatment for the infection should be administered under the supervision of a healthcare professional. Early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent serious complications.

How to prevent diphtheria?

Diphtheria is a highly contagious bacterial infection, but it can be prevented through effective measures. Here are six ways to protect yourself and others from the infection:

1. Vaccination

The most effective way to prevent the infection is through vaccination. The diphtheria vaccine is typically administered as part of the childhood immunisation schedule. It is important to ensure that you and your children are up-to-date on your vaccinations.

2. Maintain good hygiene

Practising good hygiene can help reduce the spread of the infection. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after coming into contact with sick people.

3. Avoid close contact with infected individuals

If you know someone who has the infection, avoid close contact with them. This includes staying away from their home and avoiding sharing personal items such as utensils or towels.

4. Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

If you are sick, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. Dispose of the tissue properly and wash your hands. This can go a long way in preventing the spread of the disease from one person to another.

5. Clean and disinfect surfaces

Diphtheria bacteria can survive on surfaces, so it’s important to clean and disinfect them regularly. Use a household disinfectant to clean surfaces that may have come into contact with an infected person.

6. Seek medical attention if you are concerned

If you are experiencing symptoms of the infection, such as a sore throat, fever, or difficulty swallowing, it’s important to seek medical attention immediately. Early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent serious complications.

Who is at a greater risk for diphtheria?

While anyone can contract diphtheria, certain individuals are at a higher risk for the infection. These include:

People who have not received the diphtheria vaccine are at the highest risk for the infection.

Children are particularly susceptible to the infection, especially those who have not been fully vaccinated.

People with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV/AIDS or cancer, are also at a higher risk for diphtheria.

Diphtheria can spread easily in crowded or unsanitary conditions, making individuals living in these environments more susceptible to the infection.

Healthcare workers who come into contact with infected individuals are also at risk for diphtheria.